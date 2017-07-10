Xen is een baremetal-hypervisor voor het x86- en ARMv7/v8-platform, en laat diverse besturingssystemen gelijktijdig op één systeem draaien zonder de prestaties drastisch te beïnvloeden. Voor meer informatie over Xen en de bijbehorende community verwijzen we naar deze en deze pagina. Op dit moment worden alleen Linux, NetBSD en FreeBSD als hostsystemen ondersteund, maar men is druk bezig om ook andere besturingssystemen volledig te ondersteunen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.7.3 en 4.6.6 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondigingen:

Xen 4.7.3 released



I am pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.7.3. This is available immediately from its git repository http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.7 (tag RELEASE-4.7.3) or from the XenProject download page https://xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-project-47-series/xen-473.html (where a list of changes can also be found).



We recommend all users of the 4.7 stable series to update to this latest point release.



Regards, Jan



Xen 4.6.6 released



I am pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.6.6. This is available immediately from its git repository http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.6 (tag RELEASE-4.6.6) or from the XenProject download page https://xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-46-series/xen-466.html (where a list of changes can also be found).



Note that this is the last XenProject coordinated release of the 4.6 stable series. The tree will be switched to security only maintenance mode after this release.



We recommend all users of the 4.6 stable series to update to this last point release.



Regards, Jan