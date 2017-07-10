Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Xen 4.7.3 / 4.6.6

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Xen Linkedin Google+

Xen is een baremetal-hypervisor voor het x86- en ARMv7/v8-platform, en laat diverse besturingssystemen gelijktijdig op één systeem draaien zonder de prestaties drastisch te beïnvloeden. Voor meer informatie over Xen en de bijbehorende community verwijzen we naar deze en deze pagina. Op dit moment worden alleen Linux, NetBSD en FreeBSD als hostsystemen ondersteund, maar men is druk bezig om ook andere besturingssystemen volledig te ondersteunen. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 4.7.3 en 4.6.6 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondigingen:

Xen 4.7.3 released

All,
I am pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.7.3. This is available immediately from its git repository http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.7 (tag RELEASE-4.7.3) or from the XenProject download page https://xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-project-47-series/xen-473.html (where a list of changes can also be found).

We recommend all users of the 4.7 stable series to update to this latest point release.

Regards, Jan

Xen 4.6.6 released

All,
I am pleased to announce the release of Xen 4.6.6. This is available immediately from its git repository http://xenbits.xen.org/gitweb/?p=xen.git;a=shortlog;h=refs/heads/stable-4.6 (tag RELEASE-4.6.6) or from the XenProject download page https://xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives/xen-46-series/xen-466.html (where a list of changes can also be found).

Note that this is the last XenProject coordinated release of the 4.6 stable series. The tree will be switched to security only maintenance mode after this release.

We recommend all users of the 4.6 stable series to update to this last point release.

Regards, Jan
Versienummer 4.7.3 / 4.6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website Xen
Download http://www.xenproject.org/downloads/xen-archives.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Xen geen prijs bekend
Besturingssystemen
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*