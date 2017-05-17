Apple heeft een update uitgebracht van de software die op de Apple Watch draait. Het bijwerken van de Apple Watch moet via de app op de iPhone worden gedaan; instructies daarvoor zijn op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 3.2.2 moet diverse bugs en beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen, maar sinds versie 3.1.3 is er meer veranderd en voor de volledigheid laten we de veranderingen sindsdien zien.
watchOS 3.2.2
watchOS 3.2
- This update includes improvements and bug fixes.
- For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.
This release introduces the ability to use Siri with apps and Theater Mode to keep the screen dark until you tap it. This release also includes additional improvements and bug fixes.
- Siri now works with apps from the App Store to start workouts, send messages, make payments, book rides, and more.
- Theater Mode setting turns on silent mode and keeps the screen dark until you tap it, even when you raise your wrist.
- Scribble is now available in French, Spanish, and Italian.
- Music playlist sync progress is now displayed in the Apple Watch app on iPhone.