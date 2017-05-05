Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe bètaversie van Anti-Malware uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming.

Versie 3.0 heeft een nieuwe gebruikersinterface en het programma laat de naam 'Anti-Malware' vallen en heet nu simpelweg Malwarebytes. Daarin zijn nu ook de tools Anti-Exploit en Anti-Ransomware geïntegreerd, die nu nog als losse programma's aangeboden worden, en verder zou het scannen van de computer een stuk sneller moeten gaan. De fabrikant is van mening dat het product nu ook als vervanging van de traditionele antivirus-software gebruikt kan worden, waar het voorheen aanraadde om het ernaast te gebruiken. De prijs voor Malwarebytes 3.0 is omhoog gegaan naar 40 dollar, waar Anti-Malware en Anti-Exploit voorheen 25 dollar per stuk kostten. Bestaande klanten behouden echter hun huidige prijs en voorwaarden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Performance/protective capability
  • Multiple enhancements result in reduction of memory usage
  • Faster load time and responsiveness of third-party applications
  • Improved performance of Web Protection
  • Faster Malwarebytes 3 program startup time and responsiveness of user interface
  • New detection and protection layer with machine learning based anomaly detection (to be deployed gradually even if it shows “enabled” under Settings)
  • Improved Self-Protection by requiring escalated privileges to disable protections or deactivate a license
  • Enhanced malware protection techniques and remediation capabilities
  • Added an automatic monthly scheduled scan in Free mode
Usability
  • Added ability to control the priority of manual scans on the system
  • Added setting to turn off ‘Real-Time Protection turned off’ notifications when protection was specifically disabled by the user
  • Added ability to exclude the last website blocked by Web Protection via the tray menu
  • Fixed several defects related to configuring Custom Scans, including selecting child folders and fixing issues with touch screens
  • Fixed problem where a right-click context scan appeared broken after scheduled scan due to misleading "Cannot start a scan while another one is in progress" message
  • Fixed issue where you could not add or edit a scheduled scan in Spanish and some other languages
  • Fixed issue where scan could appear stuck on Heuristics Analysis when it had actually completed successfully
  • Fixed issue where Self-Protection setting would fail to toggle correctly after an upgrade
Stability/issues fixed
  • Fixed several crashes in the Web Protection module
  • Fixed issue where Ransomware Protection would be stuck in ‘Starting’ state after a reboot
  • Fixed a conflict with Norton that caused web pages not to load and plug-ins to crash in Chrome
  • Fixed issue with WMI protection technique in Exploit Protection that could cause Office applications to crash
  • Fixed several crashes related to the service and tray
  • Fixed many other miscellaneous defects and user interface improvements

Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware 3.0.3 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.1.1.1722 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://malwarebytes.box.com/s/mj0xcci1uqbwuj8a7bc7qi5ek3x8r8dp
Bestandsgrootte 59,75MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
