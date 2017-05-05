Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 3 reacties
Bron: nVidia, submitter: ThijsSlop

nVidia logo (45 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 382.05 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Prey en Battlezone, en kan het spel Gears of War 4 nu profiteren van meerdere videokaarten. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en diverse problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for:
  • Prey
  • Battlezone
  • Gears of War 4 Multi-GPU Update.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
3D Vision Profiles Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III - Not recommended
Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 382.05
  • [SLI][No Man’s Sky - with The Foundation Update 1.10 patch]: With SLI enabled, there is texture corruption in the game. [200257478]
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 670][World of Tanks]: In SLI mode, blue-screen crash occurs when pressing Alt+Tab during the game. [1895732]]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Gears of War]: After the bootup movies, blue-screen crash occurs pointing to nvlddmkm.sys. [1914184]
  • The NVIDIA Control Panel in the Windows desktop context menu, as well as the NVIDIA system tray icon, may be absent. [200298863/1906498]
  • System may hang at a black screen upon cold boot up. [1913854]
  • In a multi-display configuration, the extended displays are unable to enter sleep mode. [1902053]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [DirectX 11 games]: On some titles, in-game V-Sync does not work if Fast Sync is selected from the NVIDIA Control Panel. Consequently, the game frame rate is not locked to the maximum refresh rate, resulting in possible tearing. [200304603]
  • [SteamVR titles]: SteamVR may crash when launched. [1917936] To workaround, uninstall GeForce Experience or reinstall the NVIDIA driver.
  • [Power DVD 17]: The display may go blank while playing HDR video in exclusive full-screen mode. [200300818]
  • [GeForce GTX 1070]: Games (Witcher 3, For Honor) do not recognize the custom refresh rates set using the NVIDIA Control Panel. [1916598]
  • [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520]
  • [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]
  • [GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wild lands]: With FXAA enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI. [200283194]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC]: Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
  • [Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][ShadowPlay][For Honor]: The game silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]
  • [SLI][Notebook][GeForce GTX 970M][Gears of War 4]: Level loading may hang. [1826307]
  • NVIDIA Control Panel custom color settings are reset to the default after switching a game between windowed and full-screen mode. [1917071]
  • NVIDIA Control Panel custom color profiles and ICC profiles are lost when using the Microsoft Game Bar. [1904238
  • Display monitor is unable to enter sleep mode. [19116554]
  • [GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.
  • [Notebook][Pascal GPU]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
  • Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]
  • Driver install/overinstall requires a reboot. [1757931]
Windows 7 Open Issues
  • [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]
  • [GeForce GTX 1060]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to driver (Nvlddmkm.sys) after the system reboots from sleep mode. [1814559]

GeForce Titan Xp

Versienummer 382.05 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download http://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 418,00MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (3)
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie
Overige software
Nvidia

Gerelateerde producten

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (3)

-1303+10+20+30Ongemodereerd3
0 Zorian
5 mei 2017 11:27
System may hang at a black screen upon cold boot up. [1913854]
Hier had ik dus inderdaad last van, mooi dat het opgelost is.
Kreeg nog een paars/witte lijn in beeld voordat het gebeurde dus vermoedde al dat het in de richting van de GPU drivers zat.
Harde reset verhielp het wel altijd.
Reageer
0 westergas
5 mei 2017 11:30
Jammer...nog niets voor Nier:Automata....voor een aantal PC spelers nog steeds onspeelbaar.
Reageer
0 greenlizzard
5 mei 2017 11:42
Ik had juist dat het scherm op zwart ging na de update. Na een reset van het systeem was dat opgelost. Wel ontbreekt nu het nvidia icoon in het systeemvak, maar dat zie ik niet als probleem.
Reageer


