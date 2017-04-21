GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 9.0.5 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
GitLab Patch Release: 9.0.5
Today we're releasing version 9.0.5 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE). This version resolves a number of regressions and bugs in this month's 9.0 release. Please read on for more details.
Upgrade barometer
- CE/EE: Handle SSH keys that have multiple spaces between each marker (!10466)
- CE/EE: Disable invalid service templates (!10339)
- CE/EE: Fixed issue boards having a vertical scrollbar (!10312)
- CE/EE: Add shortcuts and counters to MRs and issues in navbar (!10497)
- EE: Return 404 instead of a 500 error on API status endpoint if Geo tracking DB is not enabled (!1571)
- EE: Reset container width when switching to pipelines MR tab (!1528)
- Omnibus GitLab: Added quotes to GITLAB_SKIP_PG_UPGRADE (!1452)
- Omnibus GitLab: Updated documentation for external PostgreSQL usage (!1438)
- Omnibus GitLab: Fix AWS build errors (!1430)
- Omnibus GitLab: Build SLES 12 EE package at the same time as others (!1444)
This version does not require downtime. It includes a single migration that disables invalid service templates. Please be aware that by default the Omnibus packages will stop, run migrations, and start again, no matter how “big” or “small” the upgrade is. This behavior can be changed by adding a /etc/gitlab/skip-auto-migrations file.