Door
Bron: Drupal, submitter: Zidane007nl

Drupal logo Wegens een beveiligingsprobleem zijn er updates verschenen voor versies 8.2 en 8.3 van Drupal, versie 7 is niet vatbaar. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 8.2 is onder meer dat er blokken voor tekst of media op pagina's geplaatst kunnen worden zonder dat je daar eerst voor naar een andere administratiepagina hoeft te gaan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor tijdsperiodes toegevoegd, waar voorheen alleen een specifiek tijdstip kon worden gebruikt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Drupal Core - Critical - Access Bypass - SA-CORE-2017-002 Description

This is a critical access bypass vulnerability. A site is only affected by this if all of the following conditions are met:

  • The site has the RESTful Web Services (rest) module enabled.
  • The site allows PATCH requests.
  • An attacker can get or register a user account on the site.
While we don't normally provide security releases for unsupported minor releases, given the potential severity of this issue, we have also provided an 8.2.x release to ensure that sites that have not had a chance to update to 8.3.0 can update safely.

Versions affected
  • Drupal 8 prior to 8.2.8 and 8.3.1.
  • Drupal 7.x is not affected.
Solution
  • If the site is running Drupal 8.2.7 or earlier, upgrade to 8.2.8.
  • If the site is running Drupal 8.3.0, upgrade to 8.3.1.

Drupal 8 install (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.2.8 / 8.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://www.drupal.org/download
Licentietype GPL
Update-historie

+1 teek2
21 april 2017 09:17
Ik hield Drupal altijd up to date met Drush, en oh nu staat er dat deze en de vorige release niet met oudere Drushes geupdated mogen worden. De pijn! Composer, troep in je home folder, composer commando's die niet werken. Zucht. Zou mooi zijn als ze Drush gewoon bundelen of een snap aanbieden ofzo.
