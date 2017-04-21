Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 21 april 2017 09:09, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Drupal, submitter: Zidane007nl

Wegens een beveiligingsprobleem zijn er updates verschenen voor versies 8.2 en 8.3 van Drupal, versie 7 is niet vatbaar. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 8.2 is onder meer dat er blokken voor tekst of media op pagina's geplaatst kunnen worden zonder dat je daar eerst voor naar een andere administratiepagina hoeft te gaan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor tijdsperiodes toegevoegd, waar voorheen alleen een specifiek tijdstip kon worden gebruikt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit: