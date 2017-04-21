Wegens een beveiligingsprobleem zijn er updates verschenen voor versies 8.2 en 8.3 van Drupal, versie 7 is niet vatbaar. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 8.2 is onder meer dat er blokken voor tekst of media op pagina's geplaatst kunnen worden zonder dat je daar eerst voor naar een andere administratiepagina hoeft te gaan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor tijdsperiodes toegevoegd, waar voorheen alleen een specifiek tijdstip kon worden gebruikt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Drupal Core - Critical - Access Bypass - SA-CORE-2017-002
- Advisory ID: DRUPAL-SA-CORE-2017-002
- Project: Drupal core
- Version: 8.x
- Date: 2017-April-19
- CVEID: CVE-2017-6919
- Security risk: 17/25 (Critical) AC:Basic/A:User/CI:All/II:All/E:Theoretical/TD:Default
- Vulnerability: Access bypass
This is a critical access bypass vulnerability. A site is only affected by this if all of the following conditions are met:
While we don't normally provide security releases for unsupported minor releases, given the potential severity of this issue, we have also provided an 8.2.x release to ensure that sites that have not had a chance to update to 8.3.0 can update safely.
- The site has the RESTful Web Services (
rest) module enabled.
- The site allows
PATCHrequests.
- An attacker can get or register a user account on the site.
- Drupal 8 prior to 8.2.8 and 8.3.1.
- Drupal 7.x is not affected.