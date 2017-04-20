Google heeft versie 58 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. Sinds versie 50 is de ondersteuning voor oudere versies van Windows en macOS vervallen. Nieuw in versie 58 is onder meer ondersteuning voor IndexedDB 2.0, waardoor het eenvoudiger is om grote hoeveelheden data te verwerken. Daarnaast zijn er diverse kleinere verbeteringen aangebracht en de nodige bugfixes doorgevoerd. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 58zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The IndexedDB 2.0 standard is now fully supported in Chrome, making it simpler to work with large data sets in the browser. IDB 2.0 features new schema management, bulk action methods, and more standardized handling of failures.

The structure of a site’s database has large performance impacts and can be difficult to change. To simplify updates, object stores and indexes can now be renamed in-place after a refactoring. Sites can also use more natural keys without worrying about a performance penalty thanks to binary keys, which allow compact representations for custom keys.

Data retrieval is easier with the getKey() and openKeyCursor() methods, which also provide better performance when only a database key is needed. The new continuePrimaryKey() cursor method makes it easier to divide large data access across transactions and page loads without worrying about duplicate primary keys. The getAll() and getAllKeys() methods allow bulk recovery of entire datasets without the need for a cursor.

Third-party content, such as advertising, that automatically redirects the page can annoy users and create security issues. Because of this, developers are able to put third-party content inside sandboxed iframes to prevent this behavior. However, in some cases this type of content needs to navigate the top-level page when clicked, like a standard advertisement.

To address this, Chrome 58 now supports the new iframe sandbox keyword allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation. This keyword gives sandboxed iframes the ability to navigate the top-level page when triggered by user interaction, while still blocking auto-redirects.

When Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are launched from the Android Home screen, they launch in a standalone app-like mode that hides the omnibox. This helps create an engaging user experience, and frees up screen space for content. However, for even more immersive experiences like games, video players, or other rich content, other mobile UI elements such as the system bars can still be a distraction.

Now PWAs can provide a fully immersive experience by setting display: fullscreen in their web app manifest, which hides non-app UI when the site is launched from the home screen.

Workers and SharedWorkers can now be created using data: URLs, making development with Workers more secure by giving them an opaque origin.

PointerEvents.getCoalescedEvents() allows developers to access all input events since the last time a PointerEvent was delivered, making it easier for drawing apps to create smoother curves using a precise history of points.

Developers can now customize Chrome’s native media controls such as the download, fullscreen and remoteplayback buttons using the new ControlsList API.

On Chrome for Android, sites installed using the improved Add to Homescreen flow will be allowed to autoplay audio and video served from origins included in the manifest’s scope without restrictions.

On Chrome for Android, videos using the autoplay attribute will be paused when offscreen and resumed when back in view to preserve consistency across browsers.

Sites can now access the approximate range of colors supported by Chrome and output devices using the color-gamut Media Query.

Instead of manually resetting multiple layout properties like float and clear, sites can now add a new block-formatting context using display: flow-root.

To improve JavaScript parsing time, SVGPoint, SVGRect, and SVGMatrix have been transferred to new interfaces outside of Geometry.

Using removeRange(), a new Selection API function, developers can now programmatically remove a specified text Range.

The PointerEvent.tangentialPressure and PointerEvent.twist attributes are now supported on Chrome for Mac to provide more information to stylus devices and painting apps.

To simplify developer experience, trailing commas are now allowed in JavaScript for formal parameter and argument lists.

The WebAudio API’s new playback AudioContextLatencyCategory enables the developer to easily make conscious tradeoffs between latency, power, and CPU efficiency.