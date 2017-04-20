Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 18 reacties
Bron: Mozilla Foundation, submitter: -Z-

Mozilla Firefox 2013 logo (75 pix)Mozilla heeft versie 53 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 53 zijn verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot het weergeven van afbeeldingen, wat in minder vastlopers zou moeten resulteren. Verder wordt er nu in de Reader Mode aangegeven hoe lang het duurt om de pagina te lezen en wordt er nu op een 64bit-versie van Windows tijdens de installatie de keuzemogelijkheid geboden om een 32bit- of 64bit-versie van Firefox te installeren. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New
  • Improved graphics stability for Windows users with the addition of compositor process separation (Quantum Compositor)
  • Two new 'compact' themes available in Firefox, dark and light, based on the Firefox Developer Edition theme
  • Lightweight themes are now applied in private browsing windows
  • Reader Mode now displays estimated reading time for the page
  • Windows 7+ users on 64-bit OS can select 32-bit or 64-bit versions in the stub installer
Fixed Changed
  • Updated the design of site permission requests to make them harder to miss and easier to understand
  • Windows XP and Vista are no longer supported. XP and Vista users running Firefox 52 will continue to receive security updates on Firefox ESR 52.
  • 32-bit Mac OS X is no longer supported. 32-bit Mac OS X users can switch to Firefox ESR 52 to continue receiving security updates.
  • Updates for Mac OS X are smaller in size compared to updates for Firefox 52
  • The last few characters of shortened tab titles fade out instead of being replaced by ellipses to keep more of the title visible
  • Ended Firefox Linux support for processors older than Pentium 4 and AMD Opteron
  • New visual design for audio and video controls
Developer
  • Support for WebM video with alpha, which allows playing videos with transparent backgrounds
  • Changes for web developers

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor OS X (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor OS X (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor OS X (Fries)

Firefox voor Windows 10

Versienummer 53.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (18)
Browsers
Mozilla
Firefox

Reacties (18)

-118018+114+20+30Ongemodereerd2
+1 Tweakmans
20 april 2017 13:38
Waarom zou je eigenlijk een 32bit-versie van Firefox willen installeren op een 64bit-versie van Windows?
+1 archie2012
@Tweakmans20 april 2017 13:45
Omdat deze standaard wordt gekozen als je Firefox voor het eerst download. De 64-bit build moe(s)t je zelf kiezen.
+1 Horrorist618
@Tweakmans20 april 2017 13:46
De 64-bit versie is er pas sinds een paar versies, voordien kreeg je sowieso de 32-bit versie wanneer je Firefox installeerde. Wellicht voor de mensen met een bestaande installatie.
+1 VoDkA12
@Tweakmans20 april 2017 13:46
Ondersteuning van legacy plug-ins (Denk aan dingen zoals ouwe java-applets).


The 64-bit version of Firefox does not support NPAPI plug-ins, including Java.

Beginning with Firefox 52 (released March 2017), plug-in support is limited to Adobe Flash, and drops support for NPAPI, impacting plugins for Java, Silverlight, and other similar NPAPI based plugins.

[Reactie gewijzigd door VoDkA12 op 20 april 2017 13:48]

+1 dasiro
@Tweakmans20 april 2017 13:48
omdat er bepaalde functies 32bit only zijn, zo zijn er met office 64bit ook situaties waar je niet mee om kan (al is het maar omdat iemand zijn code niet goed geschreven heeft)
+1 Tyrian
@Tweakmans20 april 2017 13:48
Als je de portable versie gebruikt en deze wilt gebruiken in een omgeving met zowel Win32 als Winx64 computers.
+1 DeTeraarist
@Tweakmans20 april 2017 13:48
Omdat er tot voor kort geen andere (officiële) mogelijkheid was. Daarom nu de keuze, want het is allerminst gewenst om een 32 bit versie ongevraagd te vervangen met een 64 bits versie.
+1 My_self
@Tweakmans20 april 2017 13:48
Firefox bevat nog een divers aantal problemen op het gebied van extensies. Een ~ 1 jaar geleden heb ik Firefox x64 nog eens geprobeerd (Windows) en daar kwam voornamelijk traagheid en extensie-incompatibiliteit naar voren. Met de x86-variant werkt het zo goed als stabiel, maar relatief traag i.v.m. andere browsers.

De macOS-versie van Firefox is overigens wel x64, extensies werken daar wel goed, maar ook hier relatief traag t.o.v. Safari/Chromium.

Erg storend dat Mozilla nog steeds de x86-variant aanbeveelt/aanbiedt. Goed dat ze updaten, maar het loopt nu op technisch vlak al wel enige tijd achter op de andere beschikbare browsers.

On topic: de nieuwe compact themes zijn trouwens een aanrader om te gebruiken! Oogt een stuk frisser en strakker. Vooral i.c.m. Windows 10 eindelijk fijn om mee te werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door My_self op 20 april 2017 13:55]

+1 jozuf
@Tweakmans20 april 2017 13:49
plugin compatibiliteit.
+1 dantalion
20 april 2017 14:16
Ik heb de security fixes bekeken maar kan nog niets vinden over de punycode address-spoofing exploit
https://www.xudongz.com/blog/2017/idn-phishing/

Weet iemand of deze al gepatched is in 52.1 of dat firefox hier nogsteeds vatbaar voor is?
+1 Tyrian
@dantalion20 april 2017 14:26
Dit probleem is nog niet opgelost in Firefox 53 en Firefox ESR 52.1. Je kunt in de tussentijd zelf de punycode uitschakelen in about:config:
In your firefox location bar, type ‘about:config’ without quotes.

Do a search for ‘punycode’ without quotes.

You should see a parameter titled: network.IDN_show_punycode

Change the value from false to true.
0 Lennyz
20 april 2017 14:14
Hoe lang zal het nog duren voordat Firefox verleden tijd is? Het is al jaren mijn favoriete browser maar ze zijn op de desktopmarkt allang al ingehaald door Chrome en op de mobiele markt spelen ze geen enkele rol van betekenis meer.

Typerend vond ik een topic dat ik een keer had aangemaakt op het forum van Firefox. De foto's op de website van Facebook verschijnen korrelig in de browser van Firefox op Android. Ik kreeg als antwoord dat dat niet het probleem is van Firefox omdat Facebook ervoor kiest om ze zo te laten verschijnen. Als je het presteert om de 3e website ter wereld niet eens normaal te kunnen laten vertonen, dan heb je eigenlijk geen bestaansrecht meer. Bij een andere willekeurige browser geen enkel last van.
+1 Tyrian
@Lennyz20 april 2017 14:23
Het marktaandeel van Firefox loopt al jaren terug maar ze hebben nog steeds een grote groep trouwe gebruikers. Het voordeel van Firefox is dat het een opensourceproject is en daarmee is de kans heel klein dat Firefox verleden tijd wordt. Er zijn vele andere opensource browsers die veel kleiner zijn dan Firefox maar wel gewoon worden doorontwikkeld door de gemeenschap. Zelfs in het onwaarschijnlijke geval dat Mozilla de stekker uit Firefox zou trekken, dan zal het niet lang duren tot anderen het project overnemen.
+1 NiLSPACE
@Lennyz20 april 2017 14:26
Firefox is bezig met een inhaalslag. Deze versie is daar het begin van met de Quantum Compositor. Deze moet de crashes door driver bugs drastisch verminderen. Daarnaast zijn er nog andere Quantum projecten om andere componenten flink te paralleliseren waardoor vooral multi-core hardware hier een enorme winst op kan halen. Je zult hierdoor ook een enorm verschil zien in smartphones aangezien die meestal meer cores krijgen in plaats van snellere.

Ook word er gewerkt om de GPU meer te gebruiken. Op dit moment heeft die meestal nouwlijks iets te doen. In de huidige CPU's met een interne GPU is dat toch bijna de helft van de chip die niks aan het doen is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NiLSPACE op 20 april 2017 14:29]

+1 Mitsuko

@Lennyz20 april 2017 14:42
Ik kreeg als antwoord dat dat niet het probleem is van Firefox omdat Facebook ervoor kiest om ze zo te laten verschijnen.
Hiermee bedoelen ze waarschijnlijk dat Facebook Firefox detecteert en de korrelige versie voorschotelt. Daar kan Firefox dan weinig aan doen. Mozilla heeft nu wel een "WebCompat" team wat in dit soort gevallen drastischere maatregelen zou kunnen nemen, zoals Firefox zich voor laten doen als Chrome wat Facebook betreft.
0 SSDtje
20 april 2017 14:25
Off-topic:
Een vraag, heeft iemand enig idee hoe ik het in Firefox voor elkaar​ kan krijgen, dat wanneer ik een nieuwe tap open, deze gelijk Google toont, inplaats van de tegels, van veel gebruikte webpagina's.
Eerder kreeg ik dit nog voor elkaar namelijk, maar zins de laatste paar versies, moet dit blijkbaar op een andere manier.
Althans ik krijg het niet meer voor elkaar in elk geval.
Alvast bij voorbaat dank _/-\o_
0 NiLSPACE
@SSDtje20 april 2017 14:32
Wat staat er als login pagina in je optie pagina?

[Reactie gewijzigd door NiLSPACE op 20 april 2017 14:33]

0 iew
@SSDtje20 april 2017 14:38
Dat gaat nu zo: https://addons.mozilla.or...x/addon/new-tab-override/
