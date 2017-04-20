Mozilla heeft versie 53 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 53 zijn verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot het weergeven van afbeeldingen, wat in minder vastlopers zou moeten resulteren. Verder wordt er nu in de Reader Mode aangegeven hoe lang het duurt om de pagina te lezen en wordt er nu op een 64bit-versie van Windows tijdens de installatie de keuzemogelijkheid geboden om een 32bit- of 64bit-versie van Firefox te installeren. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New
Fixed
- Improved graphics stability for Windows users with the addition of compositor process separation (Quantum Compositor)
- Two new 'compact' themes available in Firefox, dark and light, based on the Firefox Developer Edition theme
- Lightweight themes are now applied in private browsing windows
- Reader Mode now displays estimated reading time for the page
- Windows 7+ users on 64-bit OS can select 32-bit or 64-bit versions in the stub installer
Changed
- Various security fixes
Developer
- Updated the design of site permission requests to make them harder to miss and easier to understand
- Windows XP and Vista are no longer supported. XP and Vista users running Firefox 52 will continue to receive security updates on Firefox ESR 52.
- 32-bit Mac OS X is no longer supported. 32-bit Mac OS X users can switch to Firefox ESR 52 to continue receiving security updates.
- Updates for Mac OS X are smaller in size compared to updates for Firefox 52
- The last few characters of shortened tab titles fade out instead of being replaced by ellipses to keep more of the title visible
- Ended Firefox Linux support for processors older than Pentium 4 and AMD Opteron
- New visual design for audio and video controls
- Support for WebM video with alpha, which allows playing videos with transparent backgrounds
- Changes for web developers
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor OS X (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor OS X (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 voor OS X (Fries)