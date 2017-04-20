Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van irc -client mIRC verschenen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om via verschillende kanalen en servers met elkaar te chatten, maar ook om via 'direct client-to-client' bestanden naar elkaar te sturen. Verder kunnen scripts worden gedraaid om bijvoorbeeld het beheren van kanalen eenvoudiger te maken. De irc-server van Tweakers draait op irc.tweakers.net, met #tweakers.net als het officiële kanaal en een groot aantal andere kanalen die dienstdoen als thuishaven voor de hardware- en softwarefanaat. Een overzicht van alle beschikbare kanalen kan via het commando /list worden opgevraagd. Via die lijst kan snel het gewenste kanaal worden gevonden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added SASL/NickServ support as a per server setting.

Added channel central support for +q quiet list.

Added "Control key enables mark/copy" option and the ability to copy single characters.

Added support for middle-click mouse button to close tabs in switchbar/treebar.

Added CAP support for extended-join, account-notify, away-notify, account-tag, invite-notify, and chghost.

Extended $com() to handle one dimensional single-byte array results.

Added sha256 fingerprint to server SSL certificate dialog.

Fixed if/while statement parsing bug.

Updated to OpenSSL 1.0.2k library.

Added /ialfill #channel command and extended $ial() identifier.

Extended /ialmark to allow setting multiple, arbitrary marks.

Fixed windows shutdown handling bug that prevented mIRC from saving settings correctly.

Extended $regsub() and $regsubex() to support output to a &binvar.

Changed sound-related routines to use DirectSound to play sounds.

Added "Create new certificate" button to SSL dialog that creates a new self-signed client certificate.

Added $sslcertsha1 and $sslcertsha256 identifiers that return fingerprint of currently loaded client certificate.

Added /drawsize @ <w h> that sets the bitmap size for picture windows.

In total there have been around 50 changes since the last release and although most of them are only small fixes and tweaks, we hope that they result in a more useful and stable mIRC for you. For a more detailed list of recent changes, please see the whatsnew.txt file.