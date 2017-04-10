Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: DarkTable, submitter: moozzuzz

Darktable logo (75 pix) Darktable heeft versie 2.2.4 van het gelijknamige opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features:
  • Better brush trace handing of opacity to get better control.
  • tools: Add script to purge stale thumbnails
  • tools: A script to watch a folder for new images
Bugfixes:
  • DNG: fix camera name demangling. It used to report some wrong name for some cameras.
  • When using wayland, prefer XWayland, because native Wayland support is not fully functional yet
  • EXIF: properly handle image orientation '2' and '4' (swap them)
  • OpenCL: a few fixes in profiled denoise, demosaic and colormapping
  • tiling: do not process uselessly small end tiles
  • masks: avoid assertion failure in early phase of path generation,
  • masks: reduce risk of unwanted self-finalization of small path shapes
  • Fix rare issue when expanding $() variables in import/export string
  • Camera import: fix ignore_jpg setting not having an effect
  • Picasa web exporter: unbreak after upstream API change
  • collection: fix query string for folders ( 'a' should match 'a/b' and 'a/c', but not 'ac/' )
Base Support:
  • Fujifilm X-T20 (only uncompressed raw, at the moment)
  • Fujifilm X100F (only uncompressed raw, at the moment)
  • Nikon COOLPIX B700 (12bit-uncompressed)
  • Olympus E-M1MarkII
  • Panasonic DMC-TZ61 (4:3, 3:2, 1:1, 16:9)
  • Panasonic DMC-ZS40 (4:3, 3:2, 1:1, 16:9)
  • Sony ILCE-6500
Noise Profiles:
  • Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
  • Olympus E-M1MarkII
  • Lge Nexus 5X

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS
Website DarkTable
Download http://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL
