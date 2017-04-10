Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 10 april 2017 18:21, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Paint.NET

Versie 4.0.14 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden, heeft dit programma het .Net-framework nodig om zijn werk te kunnen doen. Het is ooit begonnen als een studieopdracht van de Washington State-universiteit, ter vervanging van het met Windows meegeleverde Paint, maar bevat inmiddels een hoop functionaliteit die we ook in uitgebreidere, commerciële pakketten terugzien. Sinds versie 4.0 presteert het programma een stuk sneller, zeker op multicoreprocessors, maar heeft wel minimaal Windows 7 als systeemvereiste. Versie 4.0.14 is kleine update met enkele bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.