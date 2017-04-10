Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Paint.NET

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0.14 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden, heeft dit programma het .Net-framework nodig om zijn werk te kunnen doen. Het is ooit begonnen als een studieopdracht van de Washington State-universiteit, ter vervanging van het met Windows meegeleverde Paint, maar bevat inmiddels een hoop functionaliteit die we ook in uitgebreidere, commerciële pakketten terugzien. Sinds versie 4.0 presteert het programma een stuk sneller, zeker op multicoreprocessors, maar heeft wel minimaal Windows 7 als systeemvereiste. Versie 4.0.14 is kleine update met enkele bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.

Paint.NET 4.0.14 is now available

This is a minor update that slightly improves the brush tools, and fixes a few weird issues that some people were seeing.

Changes:
  • Improved the performance of the Brush tools when antialiasing is enabled
  • Improved the quality of the Brush tools when antialiasing is disabled
  • Fixed: Edit->Paste wasn’t working with some images that came from Firefox (as discussed here)
  • Fixed: Improved the reliability of Image->Crop to Selection on 32-bit systems. Instead of crashing when it runs out of memory, it will just show an error.
  • Fixed: Reduced crashes when loading UI images caused by an unreliable Windows component ("System.ArgumentException: Parameter is not valid")
  • Fixed: When manually checking for updates in the Settings dialog and the user didn’t actually have the necessary security privileges, a crash might result instead of an error dialog.

Paint.NET 4.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 4.0.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paint.NET
Download http://www.dotpdn.com/files/paint.net.4.0.14.install.zip
Bestandsgrootte 6,74MB
Licentietype Freeware
