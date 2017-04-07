Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Drupal, submitter: Basz85

Drupal logo Versie 8.3.0 van Drupal is uitgebracht, een update die enkele beveiligingsproblemen moet verhelpen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Nieuw in versie 8.2 is onder meer dat er blokken voor tekst of media op pagina's geplaatst kunnen worden zonder dat je daar eerst voor naar een andere administratiepagina hoeft te gaan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor tijdsperiodes toegevoegd, waar voorheen alleen een specifiek tijdstip kon worden gebruikt. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Release notes

This is a minor version (feature release) of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. See the CHANGELOG.txt for a summary of changes and improvements since the last minor release. Learn more about Drupal 8 and the Drupal 8 release cycle.

If you encounter errors when updating to this release, see the known issues listed below. If you use Drush, update to Drush 8.1.10 prior to using it to update Drupal. There are known issues updating to Drupal 8.3.0 using older versions of Drush.

This minor release provides new improvements and functionality without breaking backward compatibility (BC) for public APIs except where noted below. Note that there may be changes in internal APIs and experimental modules that require updates to contributed and custom modules and themes per Drupal core's backwards compatibility and experimental module policies.

See the Drupal core change records for additional information on API changes. Translators should take note of a handful of minor string changes since the last release.

Backwards compatibility break to correct Serialization module output

#2751325: All serialized values are strings, should be integers/booleans when appropriate corrects a bug that would output all scalar values as strings rather than the correct data type in serialized output, including REST responses. This fix may require some client application updates if the application relies on these values being strings.

An opt-in backwards compatibility mode is configurable at the site level, but not enabled by default. Read the change record for more information on this change and on configuring the backwards compatibility mode.

Drupal 8 install (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.3.0.tar.gz
Bestandsgrootte 12,08MB
Licentietype GPL
