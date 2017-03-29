Apple heeft een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.12, beter bekend als Sierra. In versie 10.12, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, kan nu ook van de uit iOS bekende persoonlijke assistent Siri gebruikgemaakt worden. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aan iCloud aangebracht en is de samenwerking tussen macOS, iOS en de Apple Watch verbeterd. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze update zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
About the macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Update
The macOS Sierra 10.12.4 Update improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.
This update:
Enterprise content:
- Adds Night Shift for automatically shifting the colors in your display to the warmer end of the spectrum after dark.
- Adds Siri support for cricket scores, schedules, and player rosters from the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.
- Adds Dictation support for Shanghainese.
- Improves right-to-left language support for the Touch Bar, toolbar, and visual tab picker in Safari.
- Resolves several PDF rendering and annotation issues in Preview.
- Improves the visibility of the subject line when using Conversation View in Mail.
- Fixes an issue that may prevent content from appearing in Mail messages.
- Adds support for more digital camera RAW formats.
See Apple Security Updates for detailed information about the security content of this update.
- Adds the
tethered-cachingcommand, which optimizes certain downloads for iOS devices tethered via USB. For details, enter
man tethered-cachingin Terminal.
- Updates the
securitycommand to include the
delete-identityoption, which deletes both a certificate and its private key from a keychain. For details, enter
man securityin Terminal.
- Updates the
profilescommand to include the
-Nflag, which displays a device-enrollment notification that prompts the user to complete Mobile Device Management (MDM) enrollment. For details, enter
man profilesin Terminal.
- Fixes an issue that causes notebook computers connected to certain docking stations to display a blank screen instead of the macOS login window on the built-in display.
- Fixes an issue that causes a newly changed user-account password to be rejected at the macOS login window, if FileVault is turned on.
- Adds the ability to automatically renew certain certificates delivered via a configuration profile.
- Includes numerous Xsan fixes.