Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 29 maart 2017 05:22, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Apple, submitter: calvintjee

Apple heeft een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.12, beter bekend als Sierra. In versie 10.12, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, kan nu ook van de uit iOS bekende persoonlijke assistent Siri gebruikgemaakt worden. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aan iCloud aangebracht en is de samenwerking tussen macOS, iOS en de Apple Watch verbeterd. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze update zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.