PassMark Software, bekend van onder andere BurnInTest en WirelessMon, heeft een update voor versie 9.0 van PerformanceTest uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een computer met daarop Windows XP of hoger aan een reeks benchmarks worden onderworpen. In 32 tests worden de vijf hoofdgroepen, te weten de processor, 2d-graphics, 3d-graphics, opslag en het geheugen, zo objectief mogelijk getest en grafisch tegen een aantal andere systemen afgezet. Daarnaast zijn er zeven extra tests, waarin onder andere virtualisatie en het netwerk onder de loep genomen kunnen worden. Sinds build 1007 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 9.0 build 1010
Changes in version 9.0 build 1009
- Fixed an issue when collecting system information that could prevent the video card details being collected correctly
Changes in version 9.0 build 1008
- Fixed bug causing warning dialog about cannot load configuration file with autorun command "/a_" line option if no is specified.
- Fixed Baseline 'Notes' not appearing in System Information screen
- Made some changes to try and prevent a DX12 crash on switchable graphics systems
- Changed the HTML export function so that it will no longer open a browser window automatically when export HTML results in a script
- Fixed a scripting bug where paths with spaces weren't being handled correctly when using the EXPORT command
- Made some changes so that the OpenCl test will still work when launched with an incorrect working directory
- Fixed a bug where the baseline was saving some drive information incorrectly which in some cases could break the baseline parsing and cause it to fail to be submitted
- Disks under test that don't match a physical disk (eg RAM disks) are shown as "Unknown disk"
- An upgrade dialog is now shown correctly when someone tries to use a PT8 key in PT9