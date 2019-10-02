PassMark Software, bekend van onder andere BurnInTest en WirelessMon, heeft een update voor versie 9.0 van PerformanceTest uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een computer met daarop Windows Vista of hoger aan een reeks benchmarks worden onderworpen. In 32 tests worden de vijf hoofdgroepen, te weten de processor, 2d-graphics, 3d-graphics, opslag en het geheugen, zo objectief mogelijk getest en grafisch tegen een aantal andere systemen afgezet. Daarnaast zijn er zeven extra tests, waarin onder andere virtualisatie en het netwerk onder de loep genomen kunnen worden. Sinds build 1025 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 9.0 build 1032:
Changes in version 9.0 build 1031:
- Fixed an issue when trying to print in windows 10
- Fixed a crash on start up that could occur on Intel Baytrail systems due to an invalid MSR read
- Made some changes to try and stop crashes during the advanced disk IOPS test when the hard drive is failing/responding abnormally
- Fixed a bug with the save results as image function being impacted by the scroll bar on normal graph displays (would only save as many results as were displayed)
- Added more information to "Could not reset the Direct3D device" error
Changes in version 9.0 build 1030:
- Baseline management - added max cpu/3d/disk scores to advanced baseline search windows. Will now force a min and max score entry (with a differnence no larger than 1000) when doing a search based only on a cpu/3d/disk score.
- Removed Nvidia G-Sync check before submitting baseline results as the Nvidia API was not reliable and could indicate G-Sync was enabled on systems that did not support it
- Fixed a bug in the DX12 test where it would not always choose the video card with the largest amount of RAM
Changes in version 9.0 build 1029:
- System information library updated to support Radeon RX 590, support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Goldmont
Changes in version 9.0 build 1028:
- Fixed a crash that could occur during the disk test
Changes in version 9.0 build 1027:
- Fixed a bug when enumerating display modes for the DX10 test where no compatible card would be found if there was a large amount (>500) of display modes
- Updated temperature offsets for some AMD Ryzen CPUs to make the temperatures more accurate
Changes in version 9.0 build 1026:
- Updated system information library to fix a crash that could occur on Windows 10 Enterprise with device guard enabled on some AMD systems
- Fixed a crash that could occur in the Advanced Disk Drive Performance test when a call to get the drive information failed
- Changed advanced memory test to allocate up to 25% of system ram (previously would limit to 2GB)
- Fixed a crash that could occur when adding a large amount of baselines at once using the baseline management window