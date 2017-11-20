Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PerformanceTest 9.0 build 1021

20-11-2017 • 17:14

PassMark PerformanceTest 9.0 logo (75 pix) PassMark Software, bekend van onder andere BurnInTest en WirelessMon, heeft een update voor versie 9.0 van PerformanceTest uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een computer met daarop Windows XP of hoger aan een reeks benchmarks worden onderworpen. In 32 tests worden de vijf hoofdgroepen, te weten de processor, 2d-graphics, 3d-graphics, opslag en het geheugen, zo objectief mogelijk getest en grafisch tegen een aantal andere systemen afgezet. Daarnaast zijn er zeven extra tests, waarin onder andere virtualisatie en het netwerk onder de loep genomen kunnen worden. Sinds build 1015 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 9.0 build 1021:
  • Fixed the naming of some AMD RX 560 cards when they share the same device ID as the RX 460
  • Updated help to a new format to allow opening and display of current topic on Win10 systems
Changes in version 9.0 build 1020:
  • Added a 64bit build of the DX12 test executable which will be launched on 64bit systems.
Changes in version 9.0 build 1019:
  • Increased font size slightly on "vs loaded baselines" display
  • Made some changes to hard drives names so that if SMART data is available then that name is prioritised over the WMI information (the current default source). This should lead to hard drives having more accurate names.
  • Fixed a bug preventing Intel multi cpu systems calculating a temperature average
  • A few more AMD Vega naming updates
Changes in version 9.0 build 1018:
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing the available compute units for video cards being retrieved which meant not being able to correctly name some models (eg Vega56/64)
Changes in version 9.0 build 1017:
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing baselines without a 3D score from being uploaded
  • Updated system information library with some changes;
    • Added correct naming of AMD RX 580 (vs RX 480)
    • Added correct naming of AMD Vega 56 vs Vega 64
Changes in version 9.0 build 1016:
  • Updated system information library with some changes;
    • Added temperature offsets for Ryzen ThreadRipper chipsets
    • Added support for obtaining CPU info for Skylake-X chipset
    • Fixed bug with measuring base/turbo speeds
    • Fixed a bug where temperature average was not calculated for systems with multiple CPUs
Versienummer 9.0 build 1021
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PassMark Software
Download https://www.passmark.com/ftp/petst.exe
Bestandsgrootte 51,30MB
Licentietype Shareware

