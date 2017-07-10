Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: PerformanceTest 9.0 build 1015

Door , 0 reacties, bron: PassMark Software Linkedin Google+

PassMark PerformanceTest 9.0 logo (75 pix) PassMark Software, bekend van onder andere BurnInTest en WirelessMon, heeft een update voor versie 9.0 van PerformanceTest uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een computer met daarop Windows XP of hoger aan een reeks benchmarks worden onderworpen. In 32 tests worden de vijf hoofdgroepen, te weten de processor, 2d-graphics, 3d-graphics, opslag en het geheugen, zo objectief mogelijk getest en grafisch tegen een aantal andere systemen afgezet. Daarnaast zijn er zeven extra tests, waarin onder andere virtualisatie en het netwerk onder de loep genomen kunnen worden. Sinds build 1010 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 9.0 build 1015
  • Added /DontGatherCPU command line parameter to disable CPU info gathering
  • Fixed an issue where DX12 test may fail to load required resources and run when running as part of a script
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing baseline comparisons if a baseline filename was longer than 64 characters
  • CPU/GPU/HDD temps will now update on system information tab as well
  • Changed HDD temps to only update every 10 seconds (vs 5 for CPU/GPU)
  • Fixed a bug preventing the temperatures from updating consistently on the 3D window display
  • Changed HTTP links to HTTPS as passmark.com now only uses HTTPS
Changes in version 9.0 build 1014
  • Added temperature support for AMD Ryzen systems
  • Added windows server 2016 to advanced baseline search options
  • Fixed a bug in the scripting were EXPORT... commands could have the export file name corrupted by previous EXPORT commands
Changes in version 9.0 build 1013
  • Fixed a bug that could cause a BSOD/crash at startup when collecting system information on older AMD based systems
Changes in version 9.0 build 1012
  • Added support for reading memory SPD information (DDR4) and turbo speed on AMD Ryzen systems
Changes in version 9.0 build 1011
  • Changed how the DX12 test detects available video memory to better detect cards unabled to run the 4K test at 2xAA
Versienummer 9.0 build 1015
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PassMark Software
Download https://www.passmark.com/ftp/petst.exe
Bestandsgrootte 50,10MB
Licentietype Shareware
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

PassMark PerformanceTest geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities PassMark
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*