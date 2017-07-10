PassMark Software, bekend van onder andere BurnInTest en WirelessMon, heeft een update voor versie 9.0 van PerformanceTest uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een computer met daarop Windows XP of hoger aan een reeks benchmarks worden onderworpen. In 32 tests worden de vijf hoofdgroepen, te weten de processor, 2d-graphics, 3d-graphics, opslag en het geheugen, zo objectief mogelijk getest en grafisch tegen een aantal andere systemen afgezet. Daarnaast zijn er zeven extra tests, waarin onder andere virtualisatie en het netwerk onder de loep genomen kunnen worden. Sinds build 1010 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 9.0 build 1015
Changes in version 9.0 build 1014
- Added /DontGatherCPU command line parameter to disable CPU info gathering
- Fixed an issue where DX12 test may fail to load required resources and run when running as part of a script
- Fixed a crash that could occur when viewing baseline comparisons if a baseline filename was longer than 64 characters
- CPU/GPU/HDD temps will now update on system information tab as well
- Changed HDD temps to only update every 10 seconds (vs 5 for CPU/GPU)
- Fixed a bug preventing the temperatures from updating consistently on the 3D window display
- Changed HTTP links to HTTPS as passmark.com now only uses HTTPS
Changes in version 9.0 build 1013
- Added temperature support for AMD Ryzen systems
- Added windows server 2016 to advanced baseline search options
- Fixed a bug in the scripting were EXPORT... commands could have the export file name corrupted by previous EXPORT commands
Changes in version 9.0 build 1012
- Fixed a bug that could cause a BSOD/crash at startup when collecting system information on older AMD based systems
Changes in version 9.0 build 1011
- Added support for reading memory SPD information (DDR4) and turbo speed on AMD Ryzen systems
- Changed how the DX12 test detects available video memory to better detect cards unabled to run the 4K test at 2xAA