Versie 27.2 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser maakt gebruik van de broncode van Mozilla Firefox, maar is geoptimaliseerd voor moderne hardware. De Windows-versie van Mozilla Firefox wordt namelijk ontwikkeld met een zo groot mogelijke compatibiliteit in gedachte. Mede door concessies aan oudere hardware is de browser niet zo snel als hij zou kunnen zijn, aldus Pale Moon-maker Moonchild Productions.
Ten opzichte van Mozilla Firefox is onder meer ondersteuning voor oudere processors verwijderd. Ook zijn enkele zaken weggelaten, waaronder Accessibility features en Parental controls. Het resultaat is een browser die tot 25 procent beter zou presteren. Daarnaast is er een 64bit-versie van de browser beschikbaar. Meer informatie over het programma kan hier worden gevonden. Sinds versie 25 profileert Pale Moon zich meer als een eigen browser en niet meer als een alternatieve Firefox-versie.
De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, maar met behulp van dit taalbestand en een kleine aanpassing is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Het programma gebruikt zijn eigen profielmap en deelt deze niet met Firefox, waardoor het mogelijk is om de twee naast elkaar te gebruiken. Sinds versie wordt van de lay-outengine Goanna gebruikgemaakt, een door Moonchild Productions ontwikkelde fork van Gecko. In deze update zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes/Fixes:
Security/privacy changes:
- Updated the ICU lib to 58.2 to fix a number of issues.
- Added proper control for the user for offline storage for web applications.
- Added a check to prevent auto-filled URLs from copying the auto-filled selection to clipboard/primary.
- Added the feature to pass a URL to open in a private window from the command-line.
- Improved the display of the downloads indicator on the button in bright-text situations.
- DOM storage now honors the "3rd party cookie" setting in that it will not allow 3rd party data to be stored if 3rd party cookies are disallowed.
- Allowed toolbar button badges to be properly styled.
- Updated the hunspell spellchecking library to 1.6.0 to fix a number of issues.
- Fixed desktop notifications being off-screen if fired in rapid succession.
- Added Element.insertAdjacentElement and Element.insertAdjacentText DOM functions.
- Added support for JPEG-XR images.
- This makes Pale Moon have the broadest support for image formats of all web browsers.
- (enabled by default; you can disable this with media.jxr.enabled).
- Completely removed the use of GStreamer on Linux.
- Added support for element.innerText.
- Custom toolbars should now properly remember their state.
- Fixed some more playback issues with MP4/MSE videos.
- Please be aware that we are still working on further improving MSE video handling.
- Changed media processing to reduce dangerous processing asynchronicity.
- This should also make media elements and playback more responsive.
- Fixed a useragent string regression always displaying the minor Goanna version as .0
- Updated NSPR to 4.13.1.
- Updated NSS to 3.28.3-RTM.
- Fixed unrestricted icon sizes in PMkit buttons.
- Fixed unresponsive buttons on support page when not building the updater.
- Fixed the use of "View image" and "Save image as" on extremely large images.
- Changed the way "View Image" and "Save image as" work on canvas elements.
- Made checking for dangerously large resolution PNG images smarter.
- It will now accept larger "strip"-aspect ratio images while reducing unsupported large image resolutions.
- This will e.g. fix Gmail's "emoji" window that uses a ridiculously long but very narrow single image to store all the emoticon pictures.
- Converted several hard-coded URLs to preferences.
- Updated the google.com override so it would not cripple services based on UA sniffing.
- Added Inner and Outer Window ID administration.
- Fixed the add-on discovery pane detection.
- Added support for canvas ellipse.
- Improved drawing of certain MathML elements at problematic zoom levels.
- No longer building gamepad support.
- Updated Harfbuzz font shaper to 1.4.3 to fix a number of issues.
- Fixed a number of crashes (layout, plugins, uncommon navigation, bad URLs).
- Aligned SVG specular filters with the spec.
li>Added support for 256-bit AES-GCM encryption.
- Added support for ChaCha20-Poly1305 encryption.
- Removed support for Camellia-GCM since nobody seems interested in it.
- (Camellia in 128/256-bit CBC block mode is still fully supported).
- Added support for SHA-224, SHA-256, SHA-384 and SHA-512 to Crypto utils.
- Improved status handling of secure sites to be less sensitive to "insecure" items that are local.
- Fixed print preview hijacking. (CVE-2017-5421)
- Fixed a potentially exploitable crash in OnStartRequest. (CVE-2017-5416)
- Fixed potential cross-origin content-stealing through a timing attack. (CVE-2017-5407)
- Fixed a denial-of-service problem with view-source. (CVE-2017-5422)
- Fixed crash in directional controls. (CVE-2017-5413)
- Fixed a perceived problem with chrome manifests. (CVE-2017-5427)
- Fixed the use of an uninitialized value. (CVE-2017-5405)
- Fixed a buffer overflow. (CVE-2017-5412)
- Fixed a UAF situation. (CVE-2017-5403)
- Fixed a potential spoofing issue with the address bar. (CVE-2017-5417)
- Fixed a potential issue in libvpx. (CVE-2017-5402)
- Fixed a potential issue with HTTP auth. (CVE-2017-5418)
- Fixed several memory safety hazards and potentially exploitable crashes.