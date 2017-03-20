Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 20 maart 2017 17:04, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Moonchild Productions

Versie 27.2 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser maakt gebruik van de broncode van Mozilla Firefox, maar is geoptimaliseerd voor moderne hardware. De Windows-versie van Mozilla Firefox wordt namelijk ontwikkeld met een zo groot mogelijke compatibiliteit in gedachte. Mede door concessies aan oudere hardware is de browser niet zo snel als hij zou kunnen zijn, aldus Pale Moon-maker Moonchild Productions.

Ten opzichte van Mozilla Firefox is onder meer ondersteuning voor oudere processors verwijderd. Ook zijn enkele zaken weggelaten, waaronder Accessibility features en Parental controls. Het resultaat is een browser die tot 25 procent beter zou presteren. Daarnaast is er een 64bit-versie van de browser beschikbaar. Meer informatie over het programma kan hier worden gevonden. Sinds versie 25 profileert Pale Moon zich meer als een eigen browser en niet meer als een alternatieve Firefox-versie.

De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels, maar met behulp van dit taalbestand en een kleine aanpassing is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. Het programma gebruikt zijn eigen profielmap en deelt deze niet met Firefox, waardoor het mogelijk is om de twee naast elkaar te gebruiken. Sinds versie wordt van de lay-outengine Goanna gebruikgemaakt, een door Moonchild Productions ontwikkelde fork van Gecko. In deze update zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd: