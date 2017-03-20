Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 378.66 WHQL en zijn geschikt voor Windows Vista en hoger, met zoals gebruikelijk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. De drivers kunnen worden gebruikt op alle kaarten uit de GeForce 400-series en hoger. De nieuwe drivers bevatten onder meer optimalisaties voor de spellen Mass Effect: Andromeda en Rock Band VR en is er ondersteuning voor Dolby Vision in games toegeboegd. Er lijken deze keer geen problemen te zijn verholpen. De complete release notes zien er als volgt uit:
Game Ready
New Features
- Provides optimal gaming experience for Mass Effect: Andromeda and Rock Band VR.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Added support for Dolby Vision for games.
Added or updated the following 3DV profiles:
- •Dead Rising 4 - updated
- Deus Ex: Breach - updated
- Mass Effect: Andromeda - added SLI profile
Added or updated the following compatibility mode profiles:
- Halo Wars 2 - Not recommended
Windows 10 Issues
- Dreadnought - Excellent
Windows 8.1/Windows 8 Issues
- [GeForce Experience]: Driver installation fails when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.
- [SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors occur when playing the game. [1887520]
- [GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie's Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu afte skippingthe cutscene. [200283322]
- [GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wild lands]: With FXAA enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI. [200283194]
- Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]
- [Pascal][Notebook]: The display remains blank while over installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]
- [GM204, Tom Clancy's The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]
- [GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently crashes if intro video is skipped and instant replay is on. [200247313]
- [SLI] [GeForce GTX 970M] Level loading hangs in Gears of War 4. [1826307]
- [367.77, WDDM 2.1] Driver install/overinstall requires reboot. [1757931]
- [SLI, GP104] Installer prompts for reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on 372.54. [200231806]
- [GM204] Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in windowed mode. [1804910]
- Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode set to portrait. [200201040]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [Luxmark 3.0] Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). [200153736]
- [347.09, GM204] Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS. [1591053]
Windows 7 Issues
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]
- [Video, Notebook] The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10. [999485]
- [GeForce GTX 1080] Battlefield 1 hangs when campaign loaded with Fast Sync enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200254350]
- [SLI] Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. [200172046]
- [3DVision] While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the Windows control panel. [1314811]