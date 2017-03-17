Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 17 maart 2017 15:05, 4 reacties • Feedback

Bron: QNAP, submitter: Krull

QNAP heeft versie 4.2.4 uitgebracht van de firmware die op diverse modellen van zijn nas-apparaten staat en inmiddels is ook de eerste update met enkele bugfixes beschikbaar. Het eerste wat opvalt in versie 4.2 is de geheel vernieuwde interface. Daarnaast is de beveiliging verbeterd. Zo kan er nu een tweetrapsinlogprocedure worden ingesteld, via een met een app gegenereerde inlogcode. Verder kunnen nu naar verschillende apparaten tegelijk media worden gestreamd en zijn diverse verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtualisatie en Storage Management. De complete changelog is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen: