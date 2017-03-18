Cookies op Tweakers

Door
Bron: Audacity

Audacity logo (75 pix)Versie 2.1.3 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en OS X, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Audacity 2.1.3 Released

Audacity 2.1.3 now properly supports Windows 10 (thanks to an upgrade of the PortAudio library) and on macOS has some previously missing support for Magic Mouse/Trackpad.

However, the goalposts we’re aiming for keep moving, and we only have partial support for Macs updated to Sierra. We found on some Mac Sierra machines that important extensions to the core of Audacity can become unavailable. Full details of Mac Sierra support here.

Audacity 2.1.3 is the last version of Audacity that will officially support Windows XP.

New in Audacity 2.1.3:

New features – see updated manual for details:

  • New Distortion effect, Rhythm Track (was called Click Track) and Sample Data Import  Also effects are no longer grayed-out when in pause.
  • New scrub ruler
  • New ‘pinned’ option so the waveform moves and the recording/playing head stays still.
  • New features in Timer Record
Changed in Audacity 2.1.3:
  • On Mac, audacity.app is now added to /Applications/ directly rather than adding a folder there.
  • 64 bugs/annoyances in 2.1.2 fixed of which 15 were long standing issues.
  • Lots done to systematically deal with memory leaks.
  • Fuller details on the changes since 2.1.2 can be found in the 2.1.3 Release Notes.

Audacity screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html/audacity-win-2.1.3.zip
Bestandsgroottes 11,44MB - 32,69MB
Licentietype GPL
