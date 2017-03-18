Versie 2.1.3 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en OS X, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Audacity 2.1.3 now properly supports Windows 10 (thanks to an upgrade of the PortAudio library) and on macOS has some previously missing support for Magic Mouse/Trackpad.

However, the goalposts we’re aiming for keep moving, and we only have partial support for Macs updated to Sierra. We found on some Mac Sierra machines that important extensions to the core of Audacity can become unavailable. Full details of Mac Sierra support here.

Audacity 2.1.3 is the last version of Audacity that will officially support Windows XP.

New features – see updated manual for details:

New Distortion effect, Rhythm Track (was called Click Track) and Sample Data Import Also effects are no longer grayed-out when in pause.

New scrub ruler

New ‘pinned’ option so the waveform moves and the recording/playing head stays still.

New features in Timer Record