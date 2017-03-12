Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: pfSense, submitter: vlamke

pfSense logo (75 pix)Er is een update voor versie 2.3.3 van pfSense uitgekomen. Dit pakket is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en richt zich op router- en firewalltaken. Het is in 2004 begonnen als een afsplitsing van m0n0wall vanwege verschillende visies bij de ontwikkelaars en in de loop van de jaren uitgegroeid tot een router- en firewallpakket dat in zowel kleine als zeer grote omgevingen kan worden ingezet. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. in versie 2.3.3 patch level 1 zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed issues with the upgrade check seeing the version of pfSense-upgrade instead of pfSense in some circumstances. #7343
  • Fixed handling of domain-only (@ record) updates for CloudFlare Dynamic DNS #7357
  • Fixed a problem with the Dynamic DNS Widget where RFC2136 entries showed an incorrect status #7290
  • Fixed Dynamic DNS status widget formatting for medium with browser window #7301
  • Fixed a problem with HTML tags showing in certificate description drop-down lists in the Certificate Manager #7296
  • Fixed an error loading some older rules with ICMP types #7299
  • Fixed display of selected ICMP types for old rules without an ipprotocol option set #7300
  • Fixed Log widget filter interface selection with custom interface descriptions #7306
  • Fixed the widget Filter All button so it does not affect all widgets #7317
  • Fixed the password reset script so it resets the expiration date for the admin account when run, to avoid the user still being locked out #7354
  • Fixed the password reset script so it properly handles the case when the admin account has been removed from config.xml #7354
  • Fixed input validation of TCP State Timeout on firewall rules so it is not arbitrarily limited to a maximum of 3600 seconds #7356
  • Fixed console settings for XG-1540/XG-1541 to use the correct default console #7358
  • Fixed initial setup handling of VLAN interfaces when they were assigned at the console before running the Setup Wizard #7364
  • Fixed display of OpenSSL and input errors when working in the Certificate Manager #7370
  • Fixed Captive Portal "disconnect all" button
  • Fixed pkg handling timeouts #6594
  • Updated blog URL in the RSS widget
  • Removed whirlpool from the list of CA/certificate digest algorithms since it does not work #7370

pfSense 2.3.1 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.3.3-1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website pfSense
Download https://blog.pfsense.org/?cat=53
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Reacties (0)
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
Overige software

Gerelateerde producten

pfSense geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*