De Document Foundation heeft de zesde update voor versie 5.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.2 moet onder meer docx-bestanden beter kunnen importeren, voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor tweetrapsauthenticatie bij het benaderen van Google Drive toe en is er een ' opslaan als' knop aan de taakbalk toegevoegd. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.2.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 5.2.6 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 64 problemen zijn verholpen.
Bugs fixed in version 5.2.6 RC 1:
Bugs fixed in version 5.2.6 RC 2:
- coverity#1399031 golden, Out-of-bounds read
- i#110851 bffvalidator: animated text srpm has 1 byte payload, not 2
- i#124243 sd: add unit test for ODF import of glue points on SVG shape
- rhbz#1417480 stray bare XWarpPointer call in gtk3 code
- tdf#31488 background fill changes its color when saving a PPTX file to ODP
- tdf#41542 only add spacing for the border being set
- tdf#46808 set layout manager the way it used to
- tdf#66237 set layout manager the way it used to
- tdf#75471 document is not focused when opening a second window
- tdf#80731 bug in our own wizards revealed by new bracket test
- tdf#86470 let's not forget to move onto the next column.
- tdf#91596 sw: make Format All Comments persistent
- tdf#94457 our EmfPlusSetPageTransform is malformed
- tdf#95306 be sure to specify the entire range.
- tdf#96354 correct broken autocorrect INitial CApitals
- tdf#97597 ensure that each parsing thread has its own buffer.
- tdf#98106 revert Preserving hidden and empty rows after xlsx export
- tdf#98493 UI : "SCENARIO SELECTION IN NAVIGATOR (sheet group)"
- tdf#98593 buttons in writer show different text at different zooms
- tdf#98993 cui: Paragraph dialog: decimals in Line Spacing spinbox
- tdf#99074 sw: remove duplicate property "IsBrowseMode" again
- tdf#100151 dispose of window if DX device creation failed
- tdf#100813 don't crash traversing table in page 43
- tdf#101187 colossal page width wraps around if doubled
- tdf#101664 dropcaps not set in styles on load
- tdf#101972 skip invalidating labels on alt if autoaccel is disabled
- tdf#102688 share single standard VirtualDevice instance.
- tdf#103567 xmloff: ODF import: fix loss of events on SVG multi-image
- tdf#103890 fix the logic on setting 3D flag on reference.
- tdf#103927 share single standard VirtualDevice instance.
- tdf#104153 crash on drag and drop pivot table field
- tdf#104162 DOCX import: fix crash on <w:hideMark/> in a comment table
- tdf#104181 don't crash traversing table in page 43
- tdf#104270 count hanging margin only if there is hanging portion.
- tdf#104412 fixes DirectoryNameoutofPath no longer works
- tdf#104884 print preview replaces the frame controller
- tdf#104950 add English (Malaysia)
- tdf#104967 prevent crash when pasting notes originating from a closed document
- tdf#105071 MM no emails sent when using doc as mail body
- tdf#105212 BASIC sets Delimiter prop to integer value
- tdf#105294 only add spacing for the border being set
- tdf#105351 pass matching index key to conditional format dialog
- tdf#105386 crash with macro organizer
- tdf#105410 do not crash on a deleted format
- tdf#105416 blank windows under HiDPI RTL
- tdf#105417 sw hyphenation: avoid infinite loop on zero-length last line
- tdf#105461 PDF export: handle text fill color
- tdf#105469 share single standard VirtualDevice instance.
- tdf#105502 sd increase font size: handle table selection
- tdf#105620 fix placement of image embedded in graphic
- tdf#105629 let's move the advanced-filter specific stuff ...
- tdf#105707 PPTX import: warn on invalid/empty SmartArt fallback relid
- tdf#105712 inconsistency with num of a11y children in special char
- tdf#105968 handle engineering notation rounded into next magnitude
- tdf#106011 the "swing angle" is negative when counter-clockwise
- tdf#106026 export paragraph top and bottom margin to DrawingML
- tdf#77111 odt import: treat PAGEDESC_PAGENUMOFFSET==0 as auto
- tdf#96685 gtk findfocus return only if focused
- tdf#100903 gtk findfocus return only if focused
- tdf#105256 gtk findfocus return only if focused
- tdf#105667 forget target area's caption pointer in Merge Undo
- tdf#105858 check SC_DPOUT_MAXLEVELS to prevent crash
- tdf#106082 fix missing statusbar translations (l10ntool is picky about syntax)
- tdf#106089 generate range string with current address convention