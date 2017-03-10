Versie 2.12 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van AIM, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, Google Talk, Groupwise, ICQ, irc, MSN, MySpaceIM, QQ, Silc, Simple, Sametime, XMPP, Yahoo en Zephyr. Tijdens de installatie kan uit maar liefst zeventig verschillende talen worden gekozen en kan spellingscontrole worden toegevoegd. Binaries zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, maar de broncode kan onder Linux worden gecompileerd. Het programma is ook prima in Gnome en de KDE SC te integreren. De OS X-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. De changelog laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.
libpurple:
General
- Fix an out of bounds memory read in purple_markup_unescape_entity. CVE-2017-2640
- Fix use of uninitialised memory if running non-debug-enabled versions of glib
- Updated AIM dev and dist ID's to new ones that were assigned by AOL.
- TLS certificate verification now uses SHA-256 checksums.
- Fixed SASL external auth for Freenode.
- Removed the MSN protocol plugin. It has been unusable and dormant for some time. MSNP18 has been discontinued and the protocol plugin would require a large update to start working again. See: http://ismsndeadyet.com/ The third-party Pidgin SkypeWeb plugin, however, should provide enough functionality as a replacement if people still want to use MSN: https://github.com/EionRobb/skype4pidgin/tree/master/skypeweb
- Removed Mxit protocol plugin. The service was closed at the end of September 2016. See https://pidgin.im/pipermail/devel/2016-September/024078.htm
- Removed the MySpaceIM protocol plugin. The service has been defunct for a long time. (#15356)
- Remove the Yahoo! protocol plugin. Yahoo has completely reimplemented their protocol, so this version is no longer operable as of August 5th, 2016. A new protocol plugin has been written to support the new protocol. It can be found here. This also removes support for Yahoo! Japan. According to http://messenger.yahoo.co.jp/ the service ended March 26th, 2014.
- Remove the Facebook (XMPP) account option. According to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/chat the XMPP Chat API service ended April 30th, 2015. A new protocol plugin has been written, using a different method, to support Facebook. It can be found at https://github.com/dequis/purple-facebook/wiki
- Fixed gnutls certificate validation errors that mainly affected google (Dequis)
IRC
- Replaced instances of d.pidgin.im with developer.pidgin.im and updated the urls to use https. (#17036)
- Fixed issue of messages being silently cut off at 500 characters. Large messages are now split into parts and sent one by one. (#4753)