Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 10 maart 2017 15:10

Bron: Pidgin

Versie 2.12 van Pidgin is uitgekomen. Dit multiprotocol-instantmessagingprogramma kan overweg met de netwerken van AIM, Bonjour, Gadu-Gadu, Google Talk, Groupwise, ICQ, irc, MSN, MySpaceIM, QQ, Silc, Simple, Sametime, XMPP, Yahoo en Zephyr. Tijdens de installatie kan uit maar liefst zeventig verschillende talen worden gekozen en kan spellingscontrole worden toegevoegd. Binaries zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, maar de broncode kan onder Linux worden gecompileerd. Het programma is ook prima in Gnome en de KDE SC te integreren. De OS X-port wordt uitgebracht onder de naam Adium. De changelog laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.