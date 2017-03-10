Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 10 maart 2017 20:50, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: MusicBee

Er is een update voor versie 3.0 van MusicBee uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien: