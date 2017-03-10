Er is een update voor versie 3.0 van MusicBee uitgekomen. MusicBee is een uitgebreid en gratis programma voor het beheren en afspelen van muziek. In een overzichtelijke interface kunnen tags worden aangepast, cover art en songteksten worden gedownload, bestanden worden geconverteerd en audio-cd's geript, en kan met diverse mp3-spelers worden gesynchroniseerd. Verder is het uiterlijk aanpasbaar, kan de functionaliteit met bass-plug-ins worden uitgebreid en is het programma ook in het Nederlands te gebruiken. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Changes in version 3.0.6276 Update 4:
- Upgrade the xbox music plugin to use the new groove api (note the old xbox plugin api will cease working after March 2017)
- Fix wavebar seek when outputting to a UPNP device
- Add back in support for localised artist biographies
- Fix rename a podcast episode when renamed from the tag editor
- Fix autosweep not applying the autosweep naming template if the library is auto-organised with no naming rule for the target drive
- Fix music explorer not retrieving all matching files when filtering by Genre
- Fix synching virtual files (single file split by cuesheet) when no format conversion is done
- When locking with full screen enabled/ unlocking MusicBee (from the view menu), the window should now size correctly on win10
- Fix tag changes not being saved to file when you edit the tags of a playing track and then you rate the track while still playing
- When moving files to a new folder, the file permissions are now inherited from new parent folder
- Fix high dpi scaling for the custom tags dialog
- Include "always on top" option in the compact player header menu
- Fix group by bug when the artwork panel is configured to show the selected tracks on the bottom of the main panel
- Tweaked caching of artwork for the Album and Tracks view
- Improved handling for multi-line podcast episode descriptions