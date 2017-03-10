VMware heeft versie 12.5.3 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij uit het ene of het andere moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 250 euro. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit pakket kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze update zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:
Resolved Issues
- When trying to launch the Workstation Pro on a Linux platform with kernel 4.9.0, the Virtual Machine Monitor (vmmon) and Virtual Network Device (vmnet) modules fail to build and a dialog box displays the following error: Unable to start services.
- The Workstation Pro user interface crashes and issues the following error: VMWare Workstation unrecoverable error: (vmui) Exception 0xc000005 (access violation) has occurred
- When you attempt to pass through a USB device that does not follow USB specifications, such as the Broadcom 5880 smart card reader, to a Windows 7 or Windows 10 guest operating system, the device causes the guest CPU usage to increase to the maximum level, making the guest unusable.
- When you attempt to map a parallel port to a physical parallel port, you cannot use the parallel port in the virtual machine. The connecting parallel port listed when you select VM > Settings triggers the following error: Cannot open VMparport drivr for LPT1: the system cannot find the file specified.....
- When Workstation Pro users select VM > Removable Devices to connect an Active Braille device to the virtual machine, the attempt fails and a "driver error" message appears in the message log. Also, the guest operating system shows no record of the device.
- The vmnat.exe process consumes a new TCP port on the host when users execute Active FTP on the guest. The process does not release the TCP port even when the FTP session is closed.
- When users use a Windows XP guest with VMware Tools 10.0.10, they cannot see host printers that are mapped to the guest with ThinPrint technology.
This issue is resolved with VMware Tools 10.0.12 when you perform a clean installation. Upgrading from VMware Tools 10.0.10 to 10.0.12 does not resolve the issue.
- After installing VMware Tools in an Ubuntu 16.10 guest, the VMware Tools service is not started. As a result, functionality provided by the VMware Tools service, for example, shared folders, is not available.
- After enabling and adding a shared folder to a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 virtual machine, none of the added shared folders are available in the /mnt/hgfs directory in the virtual machine.