Bron: VMWare, submitter: Hotmailer

VMware heeft versie 12.5.3 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij uit het ene of het andere moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 250 euro. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit pakket kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze update zijn de volgende problemen verholpen: