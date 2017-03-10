Versie 2.81 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Calibre is een opensource- en crossplatform-e-bookbeheerprogramma. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en meestal verschijnt er om de andere week op vrijdag een nieuwe versie. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New Features
Bug Fixes
- Amazon metadata download: Allow downloading amazon metadata from multiple sources. You can now configure the Amazon plugin via Preferences->Metadata download to use either the amazon servers, or various search engine caches to get the metadata. Should help with the recent CAPTCHA problems when downloading metadata from amazon.
- Kobo driver: Add support for new firmware.
- Edit Book: Spell Check dialog: Always add the original word as one of the spelling corrections, so that small edits to the word can be made easily. Closes tickets: 1667914
- Edit Book: Saved searched Dialog: Allow re-arranging the saved searches using drag and drop. Closes tickets: 1669514
- Implement auto update of builtin metadata download plugins, just as for recipes and Get Books plugins. Needed as the websites they get data from often change.
- Edit Book: When inserting full screen images, use the actual image dimensions in the generated SVG code, when available.
- Linux installer: Check that the umask is suitable before running the installer. Should fix breakage on systems where users have changed the user umask but neglected to also alter it for sudo.
- Bulk metadata edit: Remove the control to delete specific formats as it is redundant. This functionality is already present by right clicking the Remove books button.
Improved news sources
- TXT Input: When detecting the encoding of txt files only use the first four kilobytes of text. Fixes excessively slow conversion of very large text files. Closes tickets: 1668246
- Get Books: Fix price not being displayed for books from Amazon dues to website changes.
- GetBooks: Update Google Books plugin for website changes
- E-book viewer: Fix slow startup when recently opened files are on a slow/malfunctioning networked filesystem. Closes tickets: 1669497
- Google metadata download: Fix metadata not being found when the title of the book includes a sub-title.
- Improve downloading of covers from the google books metadata source
- News download: Fix a bug that could cause a crash when downloading an SVG image. Closes tickets: 1669530
- Edit book: Fix a regression that caused pasting copied text from programs that generate both HTML and plain text when copying to paste the HTML in preference to the plain text.
- tyzden
- The Economist
- Kansas City Star
- NYTimes
- The Spectator