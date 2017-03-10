Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: VMWare

VMware Player logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 12.5.3 van Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. Zoals de kleine sprong in versienummer doet vermoeden, zijn er in deze releasealleen  enkele kleine problemen verholpen.

Resolved Issues
  • When you attempt to pass through a USB device that does not follow USB specifications, such as the Broadcom 5880 smart card reader, to a Windows 7 or Windows 10 guest operating system, the device causes the guest CPU usage to increase to the maximum level, making the guest unusable.
  • When you connect a USB device to a virtual machine, read from and write to the device, safely eject the device from the guest operating system, and unplug the device from the physical port, Workstation Player might crash.
  • When users use a Windows XP guest with VMware Tools 10.0.10, they cannot see host printers that are mapped to the guest with ThinPrint technology.
    This issue is resolved with VMware Tools 10.0.12 when you perform a clean installation. Upgrading from VMware Tools 10.0.10 to 10.0.12 does not resolve the issue.
  • When Workstation Pro users select VM > Removable Devices to connect an Active Braille device to the virtual machine, the attempt fails and a "driver error" message appears in the message log. Also, the guest operating system shows no record of the device.
  • The vmnat.exe process consumes a new TCP port on the host when users execute Active FTP on the guest. The process does not release the TCP port even when the FTP session is closed.
  • When you attempt to map a parallel port to a physical parallel port, you cannot use the parallel port in the virtual machine. The connecting parallel port listed when you select VM > Settings triggers the following error: Cannot open VMparport drivr for LPT1: the system cannot find the file specified.....

VMware Workstation Player 12.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 12.5.3 build 5115892
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VMWare
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/free#desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstation_player/12_0
Bestandsgroottes 73,90MB - 128,03MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
Reacties (1)

0 C6DL
10 maart 2017 12:41
ik wil een vm kunnen installeren, draaien
en de NIC kunnen instellen op een specifieke adapter op de host.

Kan dit met de gratis variant?
