Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 10 maart 2017 12:27

VMware heeft versie 12.5.3 van Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. Zoals de kleine sprong in versienummer doet vermoeden, zijn er in deze releasealleen enkele kleine problemen verholpen.