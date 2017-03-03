Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 3 maart 2017 18:32, 6 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Daum Communications

Er is met versienummer 1.7 build 661 een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitageve zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht: