Er is met versienummer 1.7 build 661 een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitageve zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 1.7.661
Changes in version 1.7.456
- Fixed an issue that built-in D3D11 renderer can't accept P010 input
- Fixed an error when selecting order of subtitle languages
- Fixed an error when playing certain MKV/MP4 files
- Fixed an issue where chat input messages were not displayed
Changes in version 1.7.351
- Added Azerbaijani translation
- Fixed expiration of emoticon token
- Fixed failure message to enter the chat room
- Fixed a bug reported by viewers
- Fixed an error when entering a broadcast in certain PCs
- Reorganization of Kakao TV
- Added feature of skin always on top
- Added the ability to select device in video output device Direct3D9
- Added Direct3D 11 video output device (Windows 8 or newer)
- Added feature of pixel shader to OpenGL video output device
- Fixed an issue when decoding certain MJPEG
- Fixed an issue that D3D11 capture did not work in certain games
- Improved closed caption handling