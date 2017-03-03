Cookies op Tweakers

6 reacties
Bron: Daum Communications

Daum PotPlayer logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 1.7 build 661 een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitageve zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 1.7.661
  • Fixed an issue that built-in D3D11 renderer can't accept P010 input
  • Fixed an error when selecting order of subtitle languages
  • Fixed an error when playing certain MKV/MP4 files
  • Fixed an issue where chat input messages were not displayed
Changes in version 1.7.456
  • Added Azerbaijani translation
  • Fixed expiration of emoticon token
  • Fixed failure message to enter the chat room
  • Fixed a bug reported by viewers
  • Fixed an error when entering a broadcast in certain PCs
Changes in version 1.7.351
  • Reorganization of Kakao TV
  • Added feature of skin always on top
  • Added the ability to select device in video output device Direct3D9
  • Added Direct3D 11 video output device (Windows 8 or newer)
  • Added feature of pixel shader to OpenGL video output device
  • Fixed an issue when decoding certain MJPEG
  • Fixed an issue that D3D11 capture did not work in certain games
  • Improved closed caption handling

Daum PotPlayer screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.7 build 661
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Daum Communications
Download http://potplayer.daum.net/
Bestandsgrootte 20,94MB
Licentietype Freeware
Reacties (6)
Reacties (6)

-1606+11+20+30Ongemodereerd5
+1 xDiglett
3 maart 2017 18:41
Waarom opeens een nieuw design? Ben er absoluut geen fan van.

Voor mensen die ook terug willen:
http://www.videohelp.com/...ayerSetup64-1.6.63891.exe
Reageer
0 Martinspire
@xDiglett3 maart 2017 18:52
Je kunt toch gewoon andere thema's selecteren?
Reageer
0 pandit
@Martinspire3 maart 2017 19:02
Ik wil ook graag een thema met dunne randen, Ik heb niet kunnen vinden hoe je dat kan instellen,
Reageer
0 pasarica
3 maart 2017 18:49
Wie kan en wil vertellen wat nou de voor en/of nadelen zijn vergeleken met VLC Media Player?
Reageer
0 Martinspire
@pasarica3 maart 2017 18:53
  • Meer instellingen (serieus veel meer opties)
  • Moderner uiterlijk
  • Mooiere ondertiteling
Serieus, ik snap niet dat mensen nog VLC of MPC gebruiken.
Reageer
0 EndlessWaltz
3 maart 2017 18:56
mijn favoriete speler voor 4k video en HDR. 5.1 geluid werkt ook naarbehoren
Reageer


