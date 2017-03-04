Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 4 maart 2017 12:58, 15 reacties • Feedback

Bron: qBittorrent, submitter: Mandrake466

Versie 3.3.11 van qBittorrent is uitgebracht. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds maart 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verbeteringen zien: