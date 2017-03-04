Versie 3.3.11 van qBittorrent is uitgebracht. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds maart 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verbeteringen zien:
New features:
Bugfix:
- Always show progress and remaining bytes for unselected files.
- Allow to change priority for unselected files through the combobox like it is done via the context menu.
- Remove settings to exchange trackers. It wasn't used by non-libtorrent clients. Also it has a privacy risk and you might be DDoSing someone.
- Put temp files in .qBittorrent directory. Closes #4462.
- Use the numbers from tracker scrape response. Closes #5048, #6117.
- Implement category filter widget. Show categories in tree mode when subcategories are enabled.
- Allow to toggle columns in searchtab
- PeerList: allow to hide zero values for the "uploaded" and "downloaded" columns
- Display more information in tracker tab
- Use Ctrl+F to search torrents. Closes #5797.
- Transferlist: add hotkeys for double click and recheck selected torrents
- Add hotkey for execution log tab, Trackerlist, Peerlist etc
- Seperate seeds from peers for DHT, PeX and LSD
Cosmetic:
- Do not remove added files unconditionally. Closes #6248
- Ignore mouse wheel events in Advanced Settings. Closes #866.
- Add queue repair code. It should fix missing torrents after restarting.
- Fetch torrent status when generating final fastresume data. It should fix missing torrents after restarting.
- Fix queue overload for add torrent at session start. It should fix missing torrents after restarting.
- After files relocate, don't remove the old folder even if it is empty.
- Fix finding 'English' item in language dropdown menu when an unrecognized locale is requested. Closes #6109.
- Speedlimitdlg: raise slider default value to 10000. Closes #6150.
- TransferListWidget: keep columns width even if they are hidden on qBittorrent startup (unless something goes wrong)
- fix index overflow for torrents with invalid meta data or empty progress
- Immediately update torrent_status after manipulating super seeding mode. Partially fixes #6072.
- Use case-insensitive comparsion for torrent content window. Closes #6327.
- Fixed sort order for datetime columns with empty values (closes #2988)
- Disable proxy in WebUI HTTP server. Closes #6349.
WebUI:
- Use a disabled progressbar's palette for unselected files.
- Support fallback when selecting theme icons
- Do not resize SVG icons
- Align text to the right in columns that handle numbers for PeerList and SearchTab
- Increased number of digits after the decimal point for Gibibytes and above
- Use non-breaking spaces between numbers and units
Search:
- Fix proxy type bug
- Use the correct value for KEY_TORRENT_NUM_COMPLETE/KEY_TORRENT_NUM_INCOMPLETE
- Make torrents table scrollable horizontally
- Make torrent peers table scrollable horizontally
- Add tooltips to dynamic table header
- Implement dynamic table columns resizing, reordering and hiding
- Add some missing columns to dynamic tables
- Make too tall menus scrollable
- Prevent text wrapping in menus
- Add a vertical separator between columns
- Implement resizable progress bar in "Done" column
- Fix scrollbar covers menu item with long text
- Remove 300px limit of column width
- Avoid lags in firefox on resizing progress column
- Fix category in torrent upload. Closes #6260
- Turn off port forwarding of WebUI by default for GUI users
- Exclude insecure ciphers.
- Avoid clickjacking attacks.
- Add X-XSS-Protection, X-Content-Type-Options, CSP header.
- Escape various values that might contain injected html.
- Bump API_VERSION to 12.
RSS:
- Update extratorrent plugin. Closes #6261
- SearchTab: can now save sorting column changes
- Use case-insensitive sort for Name column in Search tab. Closes #407.
macOS:
- Fix tab order in RSS downloader. Closes #6164.
- Move old RSS items to separate config file. Closes #6167.
- Episode filter code refactoring
- Allow resetting rule to no category. Closes #5539.
- Save rule on enable/disable even if not selected. Closes #6163.
- Allow | in RSS must contain. Closes #6171.
- RSS use red text to indicate invalid filter. Closes #6165.
- Allow episode zero (special) and leading zeroes in RSS episode filter.
- RSS parse torrent episodes like 1x01 as well as S01E01. Closes #2749.
- RSS allow infinite range to extend beyond current season. Closes #800, #3876, #6170.
- Improve UI responsiveness during RSS downloading. Closes #873, #1089, #1235, #5423.
- Show name of feed list and sort rules in editor. Closes #3782, #6281.
- Fix regex matching. Closes #6337.
Linux:
- Fix qbittorrent-nox build
Other:
- fixes default indicator name
- Workaround problem with moc from Qt4 and #if
- Print warning to the user if stacktrace contains no function names
- Various cmake fixes
- Fix finding qmake in configure when cross-compiling