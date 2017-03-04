Versie 2.2.5 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2017-03 LDSS dissector crash (Bug 13346)
- wnpa-sec-2017-04 RTMTP dissector infinite loop (Bug 13347)
- wnpa-sec-2017-05 WSP dissector infinite loop (Bug 13348)
- wnpa-sec-2017-06 STANAG 4607 file parser infinite loop (Bug 13416)
- wnpa-sec-2017-07 NetScaler file parser infinite loop (Bug 13429)
- wnpa-sec-2017-08 NetScaler file parser crash (Bug 13430)
- wnpa-sec-2017-09 K12 file parser crash (Bug 13431)
- wnpa-sec-2017-10 IAX2 dissector infinite loop (Bug 13432)
- wnpa-sec-2017-11 NetScaler file parser infinite loop (Bug 12083)
- The 32-bit and 64-bit Windows installers might have been susceptible to a DLL hijacking flaw.
Updated Protocol Support
- Display filter textbox loses focus during live capturing. (Bug 11890)
- Wireshark crashes when saving pcaps, opening pcaps, and exporting specified packets. (Bug 12036)
- tshark stalls on FreeBSD if androiddump is present. (Bug 13104)
- UTF-8 characters in packet list column title. (Bug 13342)
- Recent capture file list should appear immediately on startup. (Bug 13352)
- editcap segfault if a packet length is shorter than ignore bytes parameter. (Bug 13378)
- dftest segfault with automated build of 2.2.5. (Bug 13387)
- UMTS MAC Dissector shows Packet size limited for BCCH payload. (Bug 13392)
- VS2010 win32 ????. (Bug 13398)
- EAP AKA not being decoded properly. (Bug 13411)
- Dumpcap crashes during rpcap setup. (Bug 13418)
- Crash on closing SNMP capture file if snmp credentials are present. (Bug 13420)
- GPRS-NS message PDU type displayed in octal instead of hexadecimal. (Bug 13428)
New and Updated Capture File Support
- GPRS-NS
- GTPv2
- IAX2
- IEEE 802.11
- LDSS
- MS-WSP
- OpcUa
- ROHC
- RTMTP
- SNMP
- STANAG 4607
- T.38
- MTS FP
- K12
- NetScaler
