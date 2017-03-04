Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Wireshark logo (75 pix) Versie 2.2.5 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Display filter textbox loses focus during live capturing. (Bug 11890)
  • Wireshark crashes when saving pcaps, opening pcaps, and exporting specified packets. (Bug 12036)
  • tshark stalls on FreeBSD if androiddump is present. (Bug 13104)
  • UTF-8 characters in packet list column title. (Bug 13342)
  • Recent capture file list should appear immediately on startup. (Bug 13352)
  • editcap segfault if a packet length is shorter than ignore bytes parameter. (Bug 13378)
  • dftest segfault with automated build of 2.2.5. (Bug 13387)
  • UMTS MAC Dissector shows Packet size limited for BCCH payload. (Bug 13392)
  • VS2010 win32 ????. (Bug 13398)
  • EAP AKA not being decoded properly. (Bug 13411)
  • Dumpcap crashes during rpcap setup. (Bug 13418)
  • Crash on closing SNMP capture file if snmp credentials are present. (Bug 13420)
  • GPRS-NS message PDU type displayed in octal instead of hexadecimal. (Bug 13428)
Updated Protocol Support
  • GPRS-NS
  • GTPv2
  • IAX2
  • IEEE 802.11
  • LDSS
  • MS-WSP
  • OpcUa
  • ROHC
  • RTMTP
  • SNMP
  • STANAG 4607
  • T.38
  • MTS FP
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • K12
  • NetScaler

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 2.2.5 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 2.2.5 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 2.2.5 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 2.2.5 voor macOS 10.6 en hoger (32bit)
*Wireshark 2.2.5 voor macOS 10.6 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 2.2.5 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 2.2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 47,10MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (0)
Vorig artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

Wireshark geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*