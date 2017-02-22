Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 22 februari 2017 19:03, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: LibreELEC, submitter: Klojum

De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 8.0 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Versie 8.0 van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17 als basis, waarvan de final release kort geleden is uitgekomen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.