De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 8.0 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Versie 8.0 van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17 als basis, waarvan de final release kort geleden is uitgekomen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
LibreELEC (Krypton) v8.0.0 RELEASE
LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.0.0 has arrived after a long gestation period encompassing 10x official alpha and 3x beta releases in addition to 200+ nightly milhouse builds. Based upon Kodi v17.0, our 8.0.0 release contains many small refinements to our user experience and a complete overhaul of the underlying OS core to enhance stability and extend hardware support. For a description of new features and changes in Kodi please read the official Kodi v17.0 release notice.
Changes since 7.95.3 include:
View detailed changes on GitHub
- Fix for TVheadend issues in the WeTek Play 2 DVB driver
- Fix for interactive governor causing slowdown issues on the WeTek Core
- Fix for missing Bluetooth “connect and trust” option when pairing
- Fix for missing ir-keytable streamzap support after recent changes
- Updates to refine lirc repeat timing changes
- Update WeTek Play 2 remote keymap to expose more buttons
- Updates to linux-amlogic 3.10 (arm) and 3.14 (aarch64) kernels
- Add hexdump busybox applet needed for Odroid_C2 overclocking