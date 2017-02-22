Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 1 reactie
Bron: LibreELEC, submitter: Klojum

LibreELEC logo (75 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 8.0 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Versie 8.0 van LibreELEC gebruikt Kodi versie 17 als basis, waarvan de final release kort geleden is uitgekomen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

LibreELEC (Krypton) v8.0.0 RELEASE

LibreELEC (Krypton) 8.0.0 has arrived after a long gestation period encompassing 10x official alpha and 3x beta releases in addition to 200+ nightly milhouse builds. Based upon Kodi v17.0, our 8.0.0 release contains many small refinements to our user experience and a complete overhaul of the underlying OS core to enhance stability and extend hardware support. For a description of new features and changes in Kodi please read the official Kodi v17.0 release notice.

Changes since 7.95.3 include:
  • Fix for TVheadend issues in the WeTek Play 2 DVB driver
  • Fix for interactive governor causing slowdown issues on the WeTek Core
  • Fix for missing Bluetooth “connect and trust” option when pairing
  • Fix for missing ir-keytable streamzap support after recent changes
  • Updates to refine lirc repeat timing changes
  • Update WeTek Play 2 remote keymap to expose more buttons
  • Updates to linux-amlogic 3.10 (arm) and 3.14 (aarch64) kernels
  • Add hexdump busybox applet needed for Odroid_C2 overclocking
View detailed changes on GitHub
LibreELEC screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 8.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/2017/02/libreelec-krypton-v8-0-0-release/
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (1)
Vorig artikel Volgend artikel

Update-historie

Meer historie
Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

LibreELEC geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 Belial_666
22 februari 2017 19:23
Is er al een fix voor de switchen van refreshrate op Intel nuc's?

https://forum.libreelec.tv/thread-525.html

Hebben meer mensen hier last van?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*