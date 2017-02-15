Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 15 februari 2017 18:11, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: MusicBrainz, submitter: debroervanhenk

MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is opensource en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. Versie 1.4 van MusicBrainz Picard is uitgekomen en de changelog van die release ziet er als volgt uit: