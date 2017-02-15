Versie 3.2.1 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De ontwikkeling wordt overzien door de Open Information Security Foundation, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Suricata 3.2.1 available!
This release features a large number of improvements and fixes over the 3.2 release. Most importantly it fixes a IPv4 defrag issue that allows evasion of detection and logging.
Changes
- Feature #1951: Allow building without libmagic/file
- Feature #1972: SURICATA ICMPv6 unknown type 143 for MLDv2 report
- Feature #2010: Suricata should confirm SSSE3 presence at runtime when built with Hyperscan support
- Bug #467: compilation with unittests & debug validation
- Bug #1780: VLAN tags not forwarded in afpacket inline mode
- Bug #1827: Mpm AC fails to alloc memory
- Bug #1843: Mpm Ac: int overflow during init
- Bug #1887: pcap-log sets snaplen to -1
- Bug #1946: can’t get response info in some situation
- Bug #1973: suricata fails to start because of unix socket
- Bug #1975: hostbits/xbits memory leak
- Bug #1982: tls: invalid record event triggers on valid traffic
- Bug #1984: http: protocol detection issue if both sides are malformed
- Bug #1985: pcap-log: minor memory leaks
- Bug #1987: log-pcap: pcap files created with invalid snaplen
- Bug #1988: tls_cert_subject bug
- Bug #1989: SMTP protocol detection is case sensitive
- Bug #1991: Suricata cannot parse ports: “![1234, 1235]”
- Bug #1997: tls-store: bug that cause Suricata to crash
- Bug #2001: Handling of unsolicited DNS responses.
- Bug #2003: BUG_ON body sometimes contains side-effectual code
- Bug #2004: Invalid file hash computation when force-hash is used
- Bug #2005: Incoherent sizes between request, capture and http length
- Bug #2007: smb: protocol detection just checks toserver
- Bug #2008: Suricata 3.2, pcap-log no longer works due to timestamp_pattern PCRE
- Bug #2009: Suricata is unable to get offloading settings when run under non-root
- Bug #2012: dns.log does not log unanswered queries
- Bug #2017: EVE Log Missing Fields
- Bug #2019: IPv4 defrag evasion issue
- Bug #2022: dns: out of bound memory read
Logstash Kibana gevoed met informatie van Suricata met json-output.