Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 15 februari 2017 16:42, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Suricata, submitter: Victor78

Versie 3.2.1 van Suricata is uitgekomen. Suricata is een opensource-network intrusion detection system (IDS), intrusion prevention system (IPS) en network security monitoring engine. Het kan worden gebruikt om netwerkverkeer te monitoren en een systeembeheerder een waarschuwing te geven als er iets verdachts wordt gesignaleerd. De ontwikkeling wordt overzien door de Open Information Security Foundation, met hulp van de community en diverse fabrikanten. De met het op json gebaseerd logsysteem Eve verzamelde data kan onder meer met Logstash worden gebruikt om zo informatie grafisch weer te geven. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Suricata 3.2.1 available!

This release features a large number of improvements and fixes over the 3.2 release. Most importantly it fixes a IPv4 defrag issue that allows evasion of detection and logging.



Changes Feature #1951: Allow building without libmagic/file

Feature #1972: SURICATA ICMPv6 unknown type 143 for MLDv2 report

Feature #2010: Suricata should confirm SSSE3 presence at runtime when built with Hyperscan support

Bug #467: compilation with unittests & debug validation

Bug #1780: VLAN tags not forwarded in afpacket inline mode

Bug #1827: Mpm AC fails to alloc memory

Bug #1843: Mpm Ac: int overflow during init

Bug #1887: pcap-log sets snaplen to -1

Bug #1946: can’t get response info in some situation

Bug #1973: suricata fails to start because of unix socket

Bug #1975: hostbits/xbits memory leak

Bug #1982: tls: invalid record event triggers on valid traffic

Bug #1984: http: protocol detection issue if both sides are malformed

Bug #1985: pcap-log: minor memory leaks

Bug #1987: log-pcap: pcap files created with invalid snaplen

Bug #1988: tls_cert_subject bug

Bug #1989: SMTP protocol detection is case sensitive

Bug #1991: Suricata cannot parse ports: “![1234, 1235]”

Bug #1997: tls-store: bug that cause Suricata to crash

Bug #2001: Handling of unsolicited DNS responses.

Bug #2003: BUG_ON body sometimes contains side-effectual code

Bug #2004: Invalid file hash computation when force-hash is used

Bug #2005: Incoherent sizes between request, capture and http length

Bug #2007: smb: protocol detection just checks toserver

Bug #2008: Suricata 3.2, pcap-log no longer works due to timestamp_pattern PCRE

Bug #2009: Suricata is unable to get offloading settings when run under non-root

Bug #2012: dns.log does not log unanswered queries

Bug #2017: EVE Log Missing Fields

Bug #2019: IPv4 defrag evasion issue

Bug #2022: dns: out of bound memory read

Logstash Kibana gevoed met informatie van Suricata met json-output.