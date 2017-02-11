Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: MediaPortal, submitter: Nijl

MediaPortal logo 2.0 (75 pix)Er is een testversie van MediaPortal 2.1 is verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Highlights of this release
  • New WMC skin
    Coming from WMC, because not able to use it anymore with Windows 10, but looking for the same lean usability? The new WMC skin will offer the full look and feel, that you are used to and offer a lot of additional opportunities making it even better.
  • New BlueVision skin themes
    The BlueVision skin has been revamped and new themes have been added: Windows10, Titanium Extended and Grey allow to adjust the look of MediaPortal to your personal preference.
  • Completely reworked media management
    All kind of media (movie, series, audio, videos, etc.) will now be automatically scraped. Respective online information (descriptions, covers, posters, fanart, artists, etc.) is downloaded and added to the central database. Users can define which online sources to use and what kind of data to download. Local fanarts and descriptions are also supported.
  • Enhanced movie and series management
    Movies can now be shown filtered by collections (aka movie sets)
    Now there is also an indicator for the watched percentage of movies and their collections as well as for series and seasons.
    Several new features have been added. You can now enjoy season FanArt and benefit from a broad variety of metadata to filter and sort on.
  • TV
    TV engine now supports broadcasts with HEVC/H.265 video e.g. DVB-T2 HD in Germany Better TV audio support (more AAC formats supported and other reliabilty improvements
  • Online Videos
    Added support for DRM-protected content like Amazon Prime
  • Resource drive S:\ removed
    Media resources are now mounted as folders instead of drives. No strange drive letters showing up in Explorer anymore.
Full list of changes

MediaPortal 2.1 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.1 Pre Release
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MediaPortal
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/mediaportal/files/MediaPortal%202/Setup/MediaPortal%202.1%20Pre%20Release.zip/download
Bestandsgrootte 77,70MB
Licentietype GPL
Update-historie

