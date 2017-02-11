Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 11 februari 2017 17:39, 0 reacties • Feedback

Er is een testversie van MediaPortal 2.1 is verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. De belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.