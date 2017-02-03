Asus gebruikt voor zijn nieuwere routers, zoals de RT-AC66U en RT-AC87U, van Tomato afgeleide firmware met de naam Asuswrt. Deze firmware is, op enkele drivers na, opensource, waarbij de gesloten binaries wel meegeleverd worden. Asuswrt-merlin is op zijn beurt een aangepaste versie van de originele firmware van Asus. Het bevat onder meer bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen, maar probeert toch dicht bij het origineel te blijven, zodat het mogelijk blijft om nieuwe features die Asus introduceert toe te voegen aan de code. Versie 380.65 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changed:
- Merged with parts of Asus GPL 380_4180, left out most of it because of too many bugs in it.
- Upgraded to OpenVPN 2.4.0, and implemented support for many of its new features:
- GCM ciphers
- LZ4 compression
- tls-crypt (uses the Static Key field)
- Cipher negotiation (NCP), with (optional) fallback to legacy "cipher" parameter when an OpenVPN 2.3 client connects to the router's 2.4 server.
Please refer to the OpenVPN 2.4 documentation for more info on these new features.
You will be warned if any server setting would generate an exportable ovpn file that would be incompatible with older clients.
Existing client config shouldn't need to be changed, unless you modify the router's server configuration.
- Upgraded Busybox to 1.25.1 (patch by theMIROn)
- Added the following Busybox applets: ntpd, time, uniq, xargs and getopt, for feature parity with John's fork.
- Option on Media Server page to enable minidlna's built-in status web page. Default URL is http://router.asus.com:8200 .
- Support for Vodafone R226 USB LTE (patch by Gernot Pansy)
- New "update-notification" user script, that gets run when a scheduled firmware check detects a new version is available.
Fixed:
- Removed support for all RC ciphers on OpenVPN. DES is staying for now, but should still be avoided whenever possible.
- Updated openssl to 1.0.2k
- Updated tor to 0.2.9.9 (0.2.9.x patch by blackfuel)
- Updated nano to 2.7.4.
- hosts file will now give a higher priority to the user-configured hostname for the router ahead of hardcoded ones (like router.asus.com).
- Create a system log entry if a new firmware version is available.
- Display name and icon for clients configured on the Tor page.
- Streamlined miniupnpd stop/start events during boot, so there are fewer of them now.
- Invalid DUID used when requesting an IPv6 prefix for some of the newer router models, which would prevent them from getting working IPv6 (Asus bug)
- Network Service Firewall rules not applied under certain configurations
- Port triggering wasn't working if traffic had been whitelisted by Network Service Firewall
- Avahi wasn't rejecting connections from secondary WAN interface
- Sorting clients by connection time would incorrectly treat 10 hours as shorter than 9 hours, as it was handling it as a string (Asus bug)
- Exported ovpn client file wouldn't use the user-configured hostname when using DDNS custom mode.
- Exported OpenVPN client config didn't work when using static key authentication.
- Exported OpenVPN client config wasn't editable with Notepad, the default editor used by Windows's OpenVPN GUI.
- OpenVPN was killed too quickly on disconnection, causing issues when using explicit-exit-notify (patch by john9527)
- OpenVPN client/server instances weren't properly restarted on a WAN restart (patch by john9527)
- Some models (N66/AC66/AC5300) would reboot 3 times if one of the radios was found disabled by the user while booting (Asus bug).
- Webui layout was broken under Chrome 56.