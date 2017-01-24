Door Bart van Klaveren, dinsdag 24 januari 2017 17:27, 5 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Apple, submitter: Omid

Apple heeft een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.12, beter bekend als Sierra. In versie 10.12, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, kan nu ook van de uit iOS bekende persoonlijke assistent Siri gebruik gemaakt worden. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aan iCloud aangebracht en is de samenwerking tussen macOS, iOS en de Apple Watch verbeterd. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze update zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.