Door
Bron: Apple, submitter: Omid

Apple macOS Sierra (10.12) logo (75 pix) Apple heeft een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.12, beter bekend als Sierra. In versie 10.12, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, kan nu ook van de uit iOS bekende persoonlijke assistent Siri gebruik gemaakt worden. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aan iCloud aangebracht en is de samenwerking tussen macOS, iOS en de Apple Watch verbeterd. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze update zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

About the macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Update
This update is recommended for all macOS Sierra users. The macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Update improves the stability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:
  • Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016).
  • Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016).
  • Fixes an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview.
  • Resolves a compatibility issue with PDF documents that are exported with encryption enabled.
  • Fixes an issue that prevented some third-party applications from correctly importing images from digital cameras.
  • Enterprise content: Resolves an issue were network or cached user accounts (such as Active Directory accounts) using the maxFailedLoginAttempts password policy were becoming disabled.
See Apple Security Updates for detailed information about the security content of this update.
Apple macOS Sierra desktop (620 pix)
Besturingssystemen
Apple

Gerelateerde producten

Apple macOS geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:10.12.3
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:macOS
Website:Apple
Download:https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT201541
Licentietype:Freeware
Reacties (5)

5
0 ChristianBurger
24 januari 2017 18:01
Weet iemand wat ze bedoelen met:
"Improves automatic graphics switching"?

Heeft dat te maken met het gebruik van een tweede scherm etc.?
Reageer
0 MaroonBeret
@ChristianBurger24 januari 2017 18:19
Waarschijnlijk heeft dat te maken met het beter kunnen wisselen van on board naar dedicated graphics
Reageer
0 Bafti
@ChristianBurger24 januari 2017 18:41
Ik heb een macbook uit mid 2015 maar het lijkt erop dat ze deze ook hebben aangepakt. Mijn 2012 macbook retina is er door problemen met de grafische kaart mee uitgescheden dus vandaar dat ik het al een tijdje in de gaten houdt.
Het was me al opgevallen dat het 2015 model dat ik nu heb veel vaker voor simpele applicaties de dedicated grafische kaart aanroept, e.g. browser met youtube videos (zou hardwarematig versneld moeten zijn), whatpulse (dat alleen keyboard en mouseclicks logt) en soms zelfs telegram messenger of atom (veredelde notepad).
Ik monitor welke kaart gebruikt wordt met een tooltje genaamd gfx cardstatus en hier kan je ook de IGP of dedicated GPU mee forceren in gebruik. Voorheen was dit soms niet mogelijk maar nu is het wel mogelijk.
Reageer
0 a3aanm
24 januari 2017 18:04
Het zou fijn zijn als ze ook eindelijk de wijdverspreide problemen met de time capsule (die geen nieuwe backups meer wil combineren met het backup bestand van pre Sierra versies) zouden oplossen. We wachten verder af....
Reageer


