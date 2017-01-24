Apple heeft een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.12, beter bekend als Sierra. In versie 10.12, die gratis vanuit de Apple Store opgehaald kan worden, kan nu ook van de uit iOS bekende persoonlijke assistent Siri gebruik gemaakt worden. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aan iCloud aangebracht en is de samenwerking tussen macOS, iOS en de Apple Watch verbeterd. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze update zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
About the macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Update
This update is recommended for all macOS Sierra users. The macOS Sierra 10.12.3 Update improves the stability and security of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.
This update:
- Improves automatic graphics switching on MacBook Pro (15-inch, October 2016).
- Resolves graphics issues while encoding Adobe Premiere Pro projects on MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13- and 15-inch, October 2016).
- Fixes an issue that prevented the searching of scanned PDF documents in Preview.
- Resolves a compatibility issue with PDF documents that are exported with encryption enabled.
- Fixes an issue that prevented some third-party applications from correctly importing images from digital cameras.
- Enterprise content: Resolves an issue were network or cached user accounts (such as Active Directory accounts) using the maxFailedLoginAttempts password policy were becoming disabled.