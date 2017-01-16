Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Debian

Debian logo (60 pix)De zevende update voor versie 8.0 van Debian GNU/Linux is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 8.0, die als codenaam 'Jessie' meegekregen heeft, bevat onder meer verbeterde multimediamogelijkheden en is er ook flink gesleuteld aan de installer. Verder kan de gebruiker voortaan de Cinnamon- en Mate-desktopomgevingen installeren en er is ondersteuning voor Docker. Versie 8.7 brengt voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates.

Updated Debian 8: 8.7 released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the seventh update of its stable distribution Debian 8 (codename "jessie"). This update mainly adds corrections for security problems to the stable release, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories were already published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that this update does not constitute a new version of Debian 8 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "jessie" CDs or DVDs but only to update via an up-to-date Debian mirror after an installation, to cause any out of date packages to be updated.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages and most updates from security.debian.org are included in this update.

New installation media and CD and DVD images containing updated packages will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading to this revision online is usually done by pointing the aptitude (or apt) package tool (see the sources.list(5) manual page) to one of Debian's many FTP or HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Debian 8.0 (Jessie) met GNOME 3 (620 pix)

Besturingssystemen
Debian

+2 CAPSLOCK2000

16 januari 2017 18:28
De piepkleine verandering die deze release toch interessant maakt is de toevoeging van het LetsEncrypt root-certificaat. Daarmee is Debian 8 weer een stukje toekomstharder gemaakt, out-of-the-box krijg je de LE-certificaten mee.

Dat betekent overigens niet dat oudere versies van Debian niet met LetsEncrypt overweg kunnen. Het zit gewoon bij de updates maar die updates moet je wel installeren.

Datzelfde geldt voor alle andere fixes in deze release. Alle veranderingen zijn al eerder uitgebracht als gewone patches. Dit is niet meer dan een bezem-release die al die patches opneemt in de standaardversie zodat je direct de nieuwste versie geinstalleerd krijgt.
