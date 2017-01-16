Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 16 januari 2017 17:52, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: Debian

De zevende update voor versie 8.0 van Debian GNU/Linux is uitgekomen. Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 8.0, die als codenaam 'Jessie' meegekregen heeft, bevat onder meer verbeterde multimediamogelijkheden en is er ook flink gesleuteld aan de installer. Verder kan de gebruiker voortaan de Cinnamon- en Mate-desktopomgevingen installeren en er is ondersteuning voor Docker. Versie 8.7 brengt voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates.

Updated Debian 8: 8.7 released



The Debian project is pleased to announce the seventh update of its stable distribution Debian 8 (codename "jessie"). This update mainly adds corrections for security problems to the stable release, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories were already published separately and are referenced where available.



Please note that this update does not constitute a new version of Debian 8 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old "jessie" CDs or DVDs but only to update via an up-to-date Debian mirror after an installation, to cause any out of date packages to be updated.



Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages and most updates from security.debian.org are included in this update.



New installation media and CD and DVD images containing updated packages will be available soon at the regular locations.



Upgrading to this revision online is usually done by pointing the aptitude (or apt) package tool (see the sources.list(5) manual page) to one of Debian's many FTP or HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.