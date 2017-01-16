Versie 4.9.1 van Light Alloy is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft geen aparte codecs of filters nodig om mediabestanden af te spelen. Ondersteuning is onder meer aanwezig voor verschillende geluidssporen, ondertiteling, iptv en internetradio. Het programma is in diverse talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Added:
Changed:
- Preferences->Mouse->Areas: added ability to switch subtitles/sound stream for left-up and right-up areas.
- Preferences->Keyboard: added hotkey to rotate video by Z in Video section.
Fixed:
- Video rotate setting now remembered per-file, not globally.
- Disabled the DPI Awareness flag, to resolve problems with the interface for DPI >100%. Normal support for different DPI will be implemented in future versions.
- Preferences->Playlist: preview window now respect font that you have either in Font menu or in current skin when you switch between "always the same" and "Use from skin".
- Preferences->OSD/Subtitles->Subtitles: display->Expert Menu mode: texture resolution is now equal to desktop resolution, by default.
- Mouse Areas of Video: now they activated by left mouse click, previously an area was activated by double mouse click which wasn't obvious for some users.
- Slightly updated About box, added some additional contact info
- Some internal code cleaning, removed some options, and made some optimizations.
- Function of the Original Size (Home) wasn't respecting minimal width of audio skin.
- Sound options: changing normalization method didn't applied immediatelly, it was necessary to close the settings window first.
- Media-oriented open dialog: function of the "Add all from current folder" button didn't work correctly.
- Media-oriented open dialog: fixed saving of view style & columns width.
- Playlist: folder mode - fixed auto-correction of the size of some controls while playing the file.
- Playlist: folder mode - font name/size settings were ignored.
- Playlist: Jump to File: some fixes to items paint procedure.
- Playlist: M3U - fixed issue with character encoding on UTF8 files without BOM.
- Skins: fixed a few issues with video panel repaint when switching between audio and video mode or vice-versa.
- Skins: fixed subtitle button for Omega.