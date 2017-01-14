Versie 3.2.5 van SOGo is uitgebracht. Scalable OpenGroupware.org maakt gebruik van de broncode van OpenGroupware.org en richt zich op het delen van agenda's, contactpersonen en e-mails. Daarnaast is het volgens de ontwikkelaars goed schaalbaar en kan het via een webinterface worden aangesproken. Verder worden aangepaste versies van Mozilla Thunderbird en Lightning meegeleverd als client. Er kunnen ook andere clients worden gebruikt, zoals Microsoft Outlook, of mobiele apparaten zoals een BlackBerry. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de documentatie te vinden is.
Versie 3 heeft een geheel vernieuwde interface, die voldoet aan de material design richtlijnen van Google. Aan de backend is echter weinig veranderd. Dit betekent dat mogelijkheden van versie 2, die voorlopig actief ontwikkeld zal blijven worden, prima in versie 3 zijn te gebruiken. Versie 3 kan zelfs zonder problemen naast versie 2 worden gebruikt, waarbij beide versies van dezelfde dataset gebruik maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Enhancements
- [web] download attachments of a message as a zip archive
Bug fixes
- [core] improved IMIP handling from Exchange/Outlook clients
- [web] prevent using localhost on additional IMAP accounts
- [web] renamed buttons of alarm toast (#3945)
- [web] load photos of LDAP-based address books in contacts list (#3942)
- [web] added SOGoMaximumMessageSizeLimit to limit webmail message size
- [web] added photo support for LDIF import (#1084)
- [web] updated CKEditor to version 4.6.1
See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.
- [core] honor blocking wrong login attempts within time interval (#2850)
- [core] better support for RFC 6638 (schedule-agent)
- [core] use source's domain when none defined and trying to match users (#3523)
- [core] handle delegation with no SENT-BY set (#3368)
- [core] properly honor the "include in freebusy" setting (#3354)
- [core] properly save next email alarm in the database (#3949)
- [core] fix events in floating time during CalDAV's PUT operation (#2865)
- [core] handle rounds in sha512-crypt password hashes
- [web] fixed confusion between owner and active user in ACLs management of Administration module
- [web] fixed JavaScript exception after renaming an address book
- [web] fixed Sieve folder encoding support (#3904)
- [web] fixed ordering of calendars when renaming or adding a calendar (#3931)
- [web] use the organizer's alarm by default when accepting IMIP messages (#3934)
- [web] switch on "Remember username" when cookie username is set
- [web] return login page for unknown users (#2135)
- [web] fixed saving monthly recurrence rule with "by day" condition (#3948)
- [web] fixed display of message content when enabling auto-reply (#3940)
- [web] don't allow to create lists in a remote address book (not yet supported)
- [web] fixed attached links in task viewer (#3963)
- [web] avoid duplicate mail entries in contact of LDAP-based address book (#3941)
- [web] append ics file extension when importing events (#2308)
- [web] handle URI in vCard photos (#2683)
- [web] handle semicolon in values during LDIF import (#1760)
- [web] fixed computation of week number (#3973, #3976)
- [web] fixed saving of inactive calendars (#3862, #3980)
- [web] fixed public URLs to Calendars (#3974)
- [web] fixed hotkeys in Mail module when a dialog is active (#3983)
- [eas] properly skip folders we don't want to synchronize (#3943)
- [eas] fixed 30 mins freebusy offset with S Planner
- [eas] now correctly handles reminders on tasks (#3964)
- [eas] always force save events creation over EAS (#3958)
- [eas] do not decode from hex the event's UID (#3965)
- [eas] add support for "other addresses" (#3966)
- [eas] provide correct response status when sending too big mails (#3956)