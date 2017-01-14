Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 14 januari 2017 13:29, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: SABnzbd, submitter: CreativeS

De final release van SABnzbd versie 1.2.0 is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In versie 1.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: