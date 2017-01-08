Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 8 januari 2017 08:03, 1 reactie • Feedback

Bron: phpBB, submitter: Erulezz

Versie 3.2 van phpBB is uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een webforum te maken. PhpBB wordt onder de gpl-licentie beschikbaar gesteld en maakt gebruik van php en een databaseprogramma om berichten op te slaan. Naast MySQL worden ook PostgreSQL, Oracle Database, Microsoft SQL Server en SQLite als databasesoftware ondersteund. Versie 3.2 bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor php 7, recaptcha 2.0 en Symfony 2.8. Verder is het update-proces verbeterd, wordt er meer informatie getoond in geciteerde tekst en kunnen er meer emoji's worden gebruikt.

phpBB 3.2 Rhea Feature Release Published



Today is a big day for the entire phpBB community and we hope that you're as excited as we are! With the help of over one hundred volunteers, we have improved and extended phpBB to provide the new and improved phpBB 3.2 Rhea.



The new phpBB 3.2 Rhea builds upon 3.1 Ascraeus, upgrading the experience for users, administrators, and developers. The new BBCode parser adds support for all the emojis you've been using on mobile devices, the new font awesome integration adds retina quality icons to prosilver, and the quoting feature has been enhanced. Together with Symfony 2.8, an improved integration of the twig template engine, and full support for both PHP 7.0 & 7.1, we have increased extensibility of phpBB 3.2 while reducing development time.



Board admins will apprecite the new installer, which enables easier updating using the browser or a command-line interface, as well as the newly added reCAPTCHA 2.0 to thwart would-be spammers at the gate.



Check out further highlights of the new version on our Rhea Launch Page or a more detailed breakdown on our Features Page. As always, phpBB 3.2 Rhea and update packages for previous versions are available in the downloads section.



The phpBB community has been working hard to get this release prepared and work on phpBB 3.3 Proteus is already underway! In order to better engange with the community, we will be enabling the ideas center in the coming days.