Door , , 11 reacties
Bron: HandBrake

HandBrake logo (75 pix) Kort geleden is na dertien jaar van ontwikkeling en ruim een jaar later dan oorspronkelijk de bedoeling was versie 1.0 van HandBrake verschenen. Inmiddels is er een opvolger beschikbaar die enkele kleine fouten moet repareren. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmbestanden omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

All platforms
Video
  • Fixed a potential crash when using the VP8 or VP9 video encoders
  • Fixed a potential crash when using 2-pass ABR
Command line interface
  • Fixed importing chapter names from a file
Linux
  • Fixed Keep Aspect Ratio control (disabled) when anamorphic mode is Auto
  • Widened presets list to accommodate longer preset names
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes
Mac
  • Fixed a potential crash when using the subtitles burn feature on macOS versions earlier than 10.12 Sierra
  • Fixed certain controls not updating when saving or loading a preset
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes
Windows
  • Fixed certain controls not updating when saving or loading a preset
  • Disabled QSV decoding by default when non-QSV encoder selected (configurable)
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

HandBrake screenshot (620 pix)

Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

HandBrake geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:1.0.1
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:HandBrake
Download:https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Bestandsgroottes:10,07MB t/m 12,60MB
Licentietype:GPL
+1 gas0line
30 december 2016 18:26
Nou eens kijken of deze mijn .MKV files kan omzetten naar voor mijn Humax decoder leesbare .MP4 files. Kan ik The Grand Tour ook op mijn TV zien ipv alleen op de PC. BEn er bang voor, met VLC lukte het ook niet, snap niet waar het in zit. Alles al geprobeerd.
0 backspace219
@gas0line30 december 2016 18:35
Humax decoder leesbare .MP4 files.
Weet je zeker dat Humax dat kan ? Ik heb zelf een 5050C, maar die kan alleen maar standaard MPEG 2 streams lezen. Totaal geen decoder support voor wat dan ook.
0 gas0line
@backspace21930 december 2016 18:49
Zou het daarin zitten, dan ben ik niet wakker. Zal straks is kijken. Heb zelf de 5200. Ff de handleiding bekene daar staat:

Videodecodering:
MPEG-2 ISO/IEC 13818
HD MPEG2 / SD MPEG2 / MPEG4(H.264/AVC).

Zegt me niet zoveel maar zal is kijken of ik in die converter wat kan vinden wat erop lijkt ;)
0 stier
30 december 2016 17:42
Met welk programma kan ik ook knippen?
0 Ventieldopje
@stier30 december 2016 17:57
Elk willekeurig videobewerkings programma. Dit is alleen een encoder ;)
0 stier
@Ventieldopje30 december 2016 18:15
Dat is weer overkill, wil alleen knippen.
Reageer
0 Dreamvoid

@stier30 december 2016 18:25
Ja inderdaad, het zou al handig zijn om enkel een start en eindtijd in te kunnen vullen.
+1 Repel Steel
@Dreamvoid30 december 2016 18:29
Je kunt in Handbrake gewoon starttijd en eindtijd invullen.
0 SmokingCrop
@stier30 december 2016 17:44
avidemux vind ik wel handig om vids te knippen.
0 weballey
@stier30 december 2016 18:30
Bekijk deze eens: http://www.solveigmm.com/en/products/avi-trimmer-mkv/ (freeware)
Of eventueel: http://www.solveigmm.com/en/products/video-splitter/ (betaald)

Deze ben ik onlangs tegengekomen, maar nog niet uitgeprobeerd. Ook freeware.
https://github.com/mifi/lossless-cut/releases
