Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 30 december 2016 17:34

Bron: HandBrake

Kort geleden is na dertien jaar van ontwikkeling en ruim een jaar later dan oorspronkelijk de bedoeling was versie 1.0 van HandBrake verschenen. Inmiddels is er een opvolger beschikbaar die enkele kleine fouten moet repareren. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmbestanden omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.