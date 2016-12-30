Kort geleden is na dertien jaar van ontwikkeling en ruim een jaar later dan oorspronkelijk de bedoeling was versie 1.0 van HandBrake verschenen. Inmiddels is er een opvolger beschikbaar die enkele kleine fouten moet repareren. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmbestanden omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
All platforms
Video
Command line interface
- Fixed a potential crash when using the VP8 or VP9 video encoders
- Fixed a potential crash when using 2-pass ABR
Linux
- Fixed importing chapter names from a file
Mac
- Fixed Keep Aspect Ratio control (disabled) when anamorphic mode is Auto
- Widened presets list to accommodate longer preset names
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Windows
- Fixed a potential crash when using the subtitles burn feature on macOS versions earlier than 10.12 Sierra
- Fixed certain controls not updating when saving or loading a preset
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
- Disabled QSV decoding by default when non-QSV encoder selected (configurable)
- Miscellaneous bug fixes