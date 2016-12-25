Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 25 december 2016 12:09, 14 reacties • Feedback

Bron: HandBrake

Na meer dan dertien jaar van ontwikkeling en meer dan een jaar later dan oorspronkelijk de bedoeling was, is versie 1.0 van HandBrake verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmbestanden omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.