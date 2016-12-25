Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 14 reacties
Bron: HandBrake

HandBrake logo (75 pix) Na meer dan dertien jaar van ontwikkeling en meer dan een jaar later dan oorspronkelijk de bedoeling was, is versie 1.0 van HandBrake verschenen. Dit opensourceprogramma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan filmbestanden omzetten naar bestanden met onder meer een h.264-, h265- of mpeg4-beeldindeling en een aac-, ac3-, mp3- of Ogg Vorbis-geluidsindeling. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General
  • New online documentation at https://handbrake.fr/docs
  • Completely overhauled the official presets
    • New general use presets for broad compatibility
    • New device presets, now more up-to-date for common devices
    • New web presets
    • New Matroska (MKV) presets, including VP9 video with Opus audio
    • Official presets from HandBrake 0.10.x are still available under "Legacy"
  • New JSON-based preset system including command line support
  • New JSON-based API for interacting with libhb
  • Improvements to audio/video sync engine to better handle difficult sources
  • Many miscellaneous bug fixes and improvements (over 1700 code commits!)
Video
  • VP9 video encoding via libvpx
  • Intel QuickSync Video H.265/HEVC encoder
    • Requires Intel Skylake or newer CPU
  • Ultra HD / 4K color pass through (support for BT.2020)
  • Additional standard frame rate selections in the graphical interfaces
  • New Auto anamorphic mode maximizes storage resolution, replaces Strict anamorphic mode
  • New Pad filter (command line only for now)
  • New Decomb/Deinterlace filter settings and improved defaults
  • Rotate filter now available in all graphical interfaces
  • New NLMeans filter tunes Tape and Sprite for analog tape recordings and vintage video games, respectively
  • Assembly optimizations NLMeans filter improve performance up to 10%
  • Assembly optimizations in x264 encoder improve performance for faster presets by 5-10%
  • x265 encoder quality improvements, especially when using tune grain
  • High bit depth encoding support via external shared libraries (video pipeline is still 8-bit 4:2:0)
    • x264 10-bit
    • x265 10-bit and 12-bit
Audio
  • Opus audio encoding/decoding via libopus
  • Passthru now supports E-AC-3, FLAC, and TrueHD audio formats
Subtitles
  • Improved subtitles rendering for some languages via HarfBuzz
  • Miscellaneous subtitles improvements
Command line interface
  • Presets can now be imported and exported from the command line and are compatible with the graphical interfaces
  • Queue exported from the graphical interfaces can now be imported by the command line interface (Linux and Windows only for now)
Build system
  • Add scripts to manually build and install Mac and MinGW-w64 (compile for Windows on Linux) toolchains
  • Add support for multiple source URLs for third-party downloads
  • Add SHA256 hash verification for third-party downloads
  • Add configure parameter to disable or filter allowed third-party downloads (see configure --help)
  • Use HTTPS everywhere; the few cases where a third-party does not provide packages over https, handbrake.fr does
  • New targets on Mac to install and uninstall after building
  • Add flatpak packaging support (experimental)
Third-party libraries
  • Updated libraries
    • FreeType 2.6.5 (subtitles)
    • Fontconfig 2.12.1 (subtitles)
    • FriBidi 0.19.7 (subtitles)
    • Libav 12 (encoding/decoding/muxing)
    • libass 0.13.2 (subtitles)
    • libbluray 0.9.3 (Blu-ray decoding)
    • libmfx v6.0.0 (Intel QuickSync Video encoding/decoding)
    • libvpx 1.5.0 (VP8/VP9 video encoding)
    • x264 148 r2708 (H.264/AVC video encoding)
    • x265 2.1 (H.265/HEVC video encoding)
  • New libraries
    • HarfBuzz 1.3.0 (subtitles)
    • libopus 1.1.3 (Opus audio encoding)
Linux
  • Add options for saving and loading queue files
  • Removed system tray icon due to performance issues on Ubuntu
  • Usability improvements
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes
Mac
  • Updated all tooltips
  • Added undo/redo support to the graphical interface
  • Improved drag and drop support
  • Added Open Recent to the File menu
  • Added Add Titles to Queue... to the File menu (batch queueing)
  • Preview prompts to open in an external application when the internal player does not support the format
  • Preview now displays volume and audio/subtitles language selection during playback
  • Picture and Filters settings are now part of the main window
  • Settings are preserved when selecting a new title (instead of reloading the last selected preset)
  • Improved support for importing/exporting comma-separated (.csv) chapter markers
  • Queue is now automatically paused when available disk space is low
  • When Done action can now be changed directly from the Queue window
  • When Done notification is now interactive (reveals the encoded file in Finder)
  • Activity Log window is now searchable (press "?"+"f" to activate)
  • XQuartz is no longer required for subtitle burn-in
  • Updated Sparkle software update library
    • Enabled DSA signature checking for improved security
  • Usability improvements
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes
Windows
  • Graphical interface now uses libhb directly, instead of sending commands to the command line interface
    • Encoding can now be paused and resumed
    • Stopping encoding will finalize the partial file to be playable
  • Reduced installer and install size
    • The command line interface is no longer included in the graphical interface installer
  • Update checker now verifies the signature of the update file for improved security
  • Added support for quality-based audio encoding
  • Added ability to import tab-separated (.tsv), XML (.xml), and plain text (.txt) chapter markers
  • Improved the "configure default" options for audio and subtitles
    • Default audio track behavior is now configurable
    • Subtitles burn-in behavior is now configurable
  • Removed DirectX Video Acceleration (DXVA) hardware-accelerated video decoding
    • Was causing many issues without providing sufficient improvement to decoding efficiency
    • May be added again at a later date if performance and stability improves
  • Usability improvements
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

HandBrake screenshot (620 pix)

Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

HandBrake geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:1.0.0
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Linux, Windows XP, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:HandBrake
Download:https://handbrake.fr/downloads.php
Bestandsgrootte:10,06MB
Licentietype:GPL
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (14)

-114013+14+20+30Ongemodereerd7
+1 dasiro
25 december 2016 12:29
het is maar pas bij het lezen van de features en changelog dat je beseft wat voor een jungle het audio/video-landschap toch is :(
Reageer
0 JackDashwood
@dasiro25 december 2016 12:44
Valt wel mee toch? Voor video is H.264 zo goed als de standaard met het nieuwere H.265 die langzaam maar zeker steeds iets beter geïmplementeerd wordt door de x265 encoder. Qua audio is Dolby wel de standaard en beste qua compatibiliteit. Voor thuisgebruik is AAC ook prima te gebruiken.

Qua settings voor de x264 encoder moet ik je wel gelijk geven, dat kan een enorme jungle zijn.
Reageer
+1 gjmi
@JackDashwood25 december 2016 14:01
Dat jij niet alles gebruikt is één ding.
Handbrake ondersteund veel meer dan wat je opnoemt. H.264 is behoorlijk standaard maar niet overal op af te spelen. Dolby is ook niet overal af te spelen. Het is dus maar net wat je nodig hebt.
Ik zie zo gauw 7 standaard encoding video formaten die ondersteund worden. En nog meer containers en formaten worden volgens mij ondersteund voor het decoden. En dan praten we nog niet eens over de audio formaten die ieder zelf nog weer allerlei opties hebben. En de ondertitel formaten?

En dat is alleen nog wat Handbrake ondersteund. Als je het over het hele audio/video landschap hebt, dan heb je nog factoren(!) meer.
Dus ja, het is wel een beetje een jungle.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gjmi op 25 december 2016 14:03]

Reageer
+1 NotLikeTheOther
25 december 2016 12:27
Wow, na al die tijd 1.0 bereikt, petje af! Gebruik het bijna dagelijks, geweldig programma!
Reageer
0 devil-strike
25 december 2016 12:30
Goed programma, alleen het cutten van reclames is nu niet sterke punt van handbrake.

blijf dus nog wel even bij staxrip.
Reageer
0 DarkSim1986
25 december 2016 12:49
super tool voor tal van zaken 👌
Reageer
0 XVI
25 december 2016 14:09
Ben erg blij met de opus-ondersteuning. Nu hoef ik niet meer met ffmpeg ernaast aan de slag. Het is namelijk de ideale codec voor films en series: hoge kwaliteit, lage bitrate, hybride stem- en muziek-modus, voorzien van surround-optimalisaties en volledig open en gratis. Voor archiveren zijn de nieuwe lossless codecs met hoge sampling rate erg fijn maar voor de overige gebruiken zorgt dit voor een flinke toename in de bestandsgrootte en eigenlijk heb je er bij het meeste materiaal vrijwel niets aan.
Reageer
0 archie2012
25 december 2016 14:33
Ben ik de enige die altijd moeite heeft gehad met het fatsoenlijk mappen of burn-innen van ondertitels?
Reageer
0 Interstellar
25 december 2016 17:27
Superprogramma. Vergt wel wat studie, maar als je het eenmaal door hebt een geweldige videotool.
Maar lees ik nou goed dat je minimaal een SkyLake CPU nodig hebt om x265 te encoden? Dus met mijn SandyBridge Core i7 lukt dat niet?
Reageer
+1 alexvanniel
@fbax25 december 2016 12:36
Het is niet zo dat in die 13 jaar er geen updates zijn geweest. Wat hier bedoeld wordt is dat er na 13 jaar eindelijk een 1.0.0 versie is. In de tussen tijd is er een hele schare aan 0.x.x releases geweest waarbij er steeds nieuwe codecs, features en fixes zijn toegvoegd.
Reageer
0 alt-92
@fbax25 december 2016 12:37
DRINK!
(Buzzword bingo drinking game)
Reageer
0 Krokant
@fbax25 december 2016 12:37
Ik weet niet of dat met agile te maken heeft, maar eerder met proberen relevant te blijven. Misschien is het net omdat ze niet agile/devopsie werkten dat het zo lang geduurd heeft in het snel evoluerende audio/video landschap? Staat er dus los van if you ask me...
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2016 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True