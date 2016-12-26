Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: Darktable, submitter: moeilijkenaam

Darktable logo (75 pix) Darktable heeft versie 2.2.0 van het gelijknamige opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De complete lijst met veranderingen die in versie 2.2.0 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

The Big Ones:

  • Add new automatic perspective correction module (more info)
  • Liquify tool for all your fancy pixel moving (more info)
  • A new image module to use a Color Look Up Table (CLUT) to change colors in the image (more info)
  • In Highlight reconstruction module, the mode LCh reconstruction was completely rewritten, and is no longer useless!
  • A new tool, darktable-chart, that goes along with the CLUT module, to create styles for the latter
  • Exposure fusion in the basecurve module to lower the dynamic range of images (more info)
  • Add new raw overexposure indication (more info)
  • Darkroom: the preview (in top-left corner) is now no longer pre-demosaiced (but just downscaled without demosaicing it at the same time), thus the preview, color picker, histogram show the proper results, especially when there is highlight clipping.

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

+1 Evanescent
26 december 2016 23:08
Deze staat op mijn 'ToDo'-lijst om te testen. Ik wil binnenkort helemaal van Windows af, maar daar gebruik ik Lightroom. Hopelijk kan ik in Darktable een goede, kwalitatieve vervanger vinden.
0 thekingofping
26 december 2016 23:32
Ik had hier nog niet van gehoord. Ik zie dat er ook een MacOS versie is, binnenkort eens testen. Hoop dat het fijn samen werkt met/naast Affinity Photo. Zou een mooi alternatief voor Lightroom zijn.
