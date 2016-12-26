Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 26 december 2016 22:53, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Darktable, submitter: moeilijkenaam

Darktable heeft versie 2.2.0 van het gelijknamige opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma uitgebracht. Darktable is een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De complete lijst met veranderingen die in versie 2.2.0 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste: