De eerste bètarelease van SABnzbd versie 1.2.0 is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en OS X, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste files van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in 1.2.0
Changes:
- New SSL engine:
- SSL connections will always negotiate strongest encryption available
- Strict verification of certificates (optional)
- Set custom SSL-Ciphers to increase performance (lowers encryption strength)
- Detail information in Status window on type of encryption used
- Webserver can use stronger encryption for HTTPS connections
- New RAR-file processing with full support for RAR5:
- All passwords are now tried on the first complete RAR-file during download
- RAR-based verification when no par2-files or SFV-files are available
- Improvements to Categories processing:
- Matching of start of category inside NZB with user-categories For example 'Movies > HD' will match a 'movies' category
- Categories can now be ordered to customize matching to categories in NZB's
- Improvements to RSS:
- Added 'From Show SxxEyy' filter
- RSS feeds now show the category, age and when the NZB was added to the queue
- RSS feeds will only re-evaluate after clicking 'Apply Filters' or 'Read Feed'
- Detection of par2-files in completely obfuscated NZB's
- Verification (par2) and UnRAR can now be aborted from Glitter
- Faster startup and restart of SABnzbd
- Duplicates can now be marked as Failed (to notify external tools)
Bug fixes
- Python post/pre/notification-scripts now require execute (+x) permissions
- Dropped dependency on PyOpenSSL, now only requires cryptography package
- Update 7zip to 16.04 and UnRar to 5.40 for Windows/macOS
- Update Python to 2.7.13 on Windows and macOS binaries
- Dropped support for macOS 10.9 (Mavericks)
Translations
- Re-use IP-address for new connections when a server has open connections
- Auto-disables CPU-usage optimizations if they result in slowdown
- no_penalties now applies to all types of penalties
- par2cmdline would fail jobs in folders ending on ".par2"
- MemoryError (no more memory available) now pauses downloading
- Removing files from active download was not working correctly
- Accept & fail for pre-queue script was not working correctly
- Recursive unpack failed on Windows with very long paths
Known issues
- Many translations updated, thanks to our translators!
- The 'Check before download' can causes downloads to stall for some users
- Having Completed Downloads on an network-drive can take very long to rename for some users