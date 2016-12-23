De Document Foundation heeft de vierde update voor versie 5.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.2 moet onder meer docx-bestanden beter kunnen importeren, voegt onder meer ondersteuning voor tweetrapsauthenticatie bij het benaderen van Google Drive toe en is er een ' opslaan als' knop aan de taakbalk toegevoegd. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.2.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Versie 5.2.4 kende twee release-candidates, waarin in totaal 125 problemen zijn verholpen.
Bugs fixed in version 5.2.4 RC 1:
Bugs fixed in version 5.2.3 RC 2:
