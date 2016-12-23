Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 0 reacties
Bron: AIMP

AIMP logo (75 pix) Versie 4.12 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis lichtgewichtmediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds de bèta zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

AIMP version 4.12, build 1877
  • Sound Engine: support of ASIO devices with number of output channels more than 30
  • Fixed: Skin Engine - the main window does not become active after closing child window
  • Fixed: Music Library - Grouping Tree - selection resets to default state in some cases if the "By Folders" grouping template is used
  • Fixed: Music Library - Grouping Tree - sorting works incorrectly in some cases
AIMP version 4.12 RC, build 1873
  • Common: localization have been updated
  • Playlist: auto-name generation algorithm now can use information from the Artist, AlbumArtist and Album tag fields
  • Fixed: Sound Engine - sound distortions occurs after automatic switching to next track in set if resampler is used and duration of cross-mixing effect is lower than 200 msec
  • Fixed: player - non-complete information about the track is displayed during playback of remote file that is in the OPUS / FLAC or OGG format
  • Fixed: Playlist - only single URL can be added to playlist via drag-n-drop
  • Small bugs were fixed

AIMP 4.00 screenshot

Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

AIMP geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:4.12 build 1877
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:AIMP
Download:http://www.aimp.ru/index.php?do=download
Bestandsgrootte:9,10MB
Licentietype:Freeware
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties


Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2016 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True