Versie 4.12 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis lichtgewichtmediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds de bèta zijn nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
AIMP version 4.12, build 1877
AIMP version 4.12 RC, build 1873
- Sound Engine: support of ASIO devices with number of output channels more than 30
- Fixed: Skin Engine - the main window does not become active after closing child window
- Fixed: Music Library - Grouping Tree - selection resets to default state in some cases if the "By Folders" grouping template is used
- Fixed: Music Library - Grouping Tree - sorting works incorrectly in some cases
- Common: localization have been updated
- Playlist: auto-name generation algorithm now can use information from the Artist, AlbumArtist and Album tag fields
- Fixed: Sound Engine - sound distortions occurs after automatic switching to next track in set if resampler is used and duration of cross-mixing effect is lower than 200 msec
- Fixed: player - non-complete information about the track is displayed during playback of remote file that is in the OPUS / FLAC or OGG format
- Fixed: Playlist - only single URL can be added to playlist via drag-n-drop
- Small bugs were fixed