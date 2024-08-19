Final Fantasy XVI verschijnt op 17 september voor Windows

Square Enix brengt op 17 september de Windows-versie van Final Fantasy XVI uit. De pc-versie was vorig jaar aangekondigd, twee maanden na de release van de oorspronkelijke PlayStation 5-versie. Bij de aankondiging van de releasedate heeft de uitgever een pc-demo uitgebracht.

De Windows-versie verschijnt in zowel Steam als de Epic Games Store en komt met beide dlc-pakketten Echoes of the Fallen en The Rising Tide. De demoversie is ook in beide gamewinkels te downloaden. Square Enix kondigde de pc-versie in september vorig jaar aan, maar deelde destijds geen releasedatum. Tweakers schreef in juli vorig jaar een review over de PlayStation 5-versie van de game. Het spel heeft onder meer een donkerder thema dan eerdere games en heeft een realtimevechtsysteem, in plaats van de turnbasedvariant van eerdere titels.