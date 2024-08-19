Final Fantasy XVI verschijnt op 17 september voor Windows

Square Enix brengt op 17 september de Windows-versie van Final Fantasy XVI uit. De pc-versie was vorig jaar aangekondigd, twee maanden na de release van de oorspronkelijke PlayStation 5-versie. Bij de aankondiging van de releasedate heeft de uitgever een pc-demo uitgebracht.

De Windows-versie verschijnt in zowel Steam als de Epic Games Store en komt met beide dlc-pakketten Echoes of the Fallen en The Rising Tide. De demoversie is ook in beide gamewinkels te downloaden. Square Enix kondigde de pc-versie in september vorig jaar aan, maar deelde destijds geen releasedatum. Tweakers schreef in juli vorig jaar een review over de PlayStation 5-versie van de game. Het spel heeft onder meer een donkerder thema dan eerdere games en heeft een realtimevechtsysteem, in plaats van de turnbasedvariant van eerdere titels.

Door Hayte Hugo

Redacteur

Feedback • 19-08-2024 19:48 62

19-08-2024 • 19:48

62

Reacties (62)

Cilph 19 augustus 2024 19:50
Let op, de game heeft Denuvo DRM. Ik heb zelf nog geen idee hoeveel impact dat gaat hebben op performance en dergelijke.

EDIT: Denuvo-ongerelateerd, maar ik krijg 30fps locked cutscenes in de demo. Sneu.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cilph op 19 augustus 2024 20:48]

Anoniem: 306567 @Cilph19 augustus 2024 21:35
EDIT: Denuvo-ongerelateerd, maar ik krijg 30fps locked cutscenes in de demo. Sneu.
Dit kan ook een design keuze zijn. Cutscenes op een lagere fps zien er meer uit als een film (aangezien een film op 24fps draait), 60fps met cutscenes zorgt voor een soap opera effect, er zijn genoeg ontwikkelaars die daarom voor 30fps kiezen.
SterkeYerke @Anoniem: 30656719 augustus 2024 21:48
Dat zou ik ook zeggen als ik ontwikkelaar was :+. Waarom zetten ze dan geen toggle in het menu waarmee je een framecap aan (of zelfs uit) kunt zetten voor de cutscenes?
Anoniem: 306567 @SterkeYerke19 augustus 2024 22:18
Er zijn ontwikkelaars die willen dat je de game alleen op deze manier ervaart. Net zoals dat er ook regisseurs zijn die niet willen dat er motion interpolation op hun films worden toegepast. Vandaar dat ik al aangaf dat dit hoogstwaarschijnlijk een design keuze is.
Cilph @Anoniem: 30656719 augustus 2024 22:41
Ja daarom heeft de game dus expliciet support voor motion interpolation, motion blur, en arbitraire frame rates, ..... behalve in cutscenes, onvermeld.
Finraziel
@Cilph19 augustus 2024 23:14
Allemaal zaken die invloed hebben op jouw gameplay. Waar heb je nul gameplay? Juist, in cutscenes.
Maar wat is je punt nou sowieso eigenlijk? Dat Denuvo specifiek in cutscenes de prestaties onderuit haalt of zo? :S
Het limiteren van de framerate is een keuze waar je het mee oneens kunt zijn, maar met Denuvo heeft het denk ik erg weinig te maken.

edit: Ah never mind dat laatste stuk, ik had over 'denuvo-ongerelateerd' heen gelezen, excuus.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Finraziel op 19 augustus 2024 23:15]

Cilph @Finraziel20 augustus 2024 01:14
Ging over het argument van voorgaande dat game designers dit 'expres' zouden doen voor de 'cinematic experience', maar die vlieger gaat niet op als je zoveel vrijheden inbakt als motion interpolation, blur, high framerate support, etc.
Cid Highwind @Anoniem: 30656720 augustus 2024 07:34
Een film is gemaakt voor het grote doek en een projector. Dat geeft een heel andere ervaring dan een LCD, of erger nog, een OLED scherm.

Mijn vermoeden is, gebaseerd op wat zojuist gelezen ervaringen, dat een hoop content geprerenderd is. Je kijkt dus naar een video file. Geen idee of dat op de PS5 ook zo is voor dezelfde scenes, maar het zou wel een verklaring zijn.

Dit is inderdaad vaak een designkeuze om laadschermen te maskeren, of om simpelweg ook op zwakke machines de cutscenes te tonen zoals beoogd. Alleen doodzonde wanneer het dus in-engine cutscenes betreft die een moderne PC dus beter zou renderen, omdat je er compressie en dus framerate limieten mee introduceert om bandbreedte en schijfruimte te sparen. Iets wat je vroeger ook wel vaker zag.

Gelukkig is er een demo om het zelf te ervaren en komt er ongetwijfeld een technische analyse van Digital Foundry.
Anoniem: 306567 @Cid Highwind20 augustus 2024 09:39
Mijn vermoeden is, gebaseerd op wat zojuist gelezen ervaringen, dat een hoop content geprerenderd is. Je kijkt dus naar een video file. Geen idee of dat op de PS5 ook zo is voor dezelfde scenes, maar het zou wel een verklaring zijn.
Dit is een onjuiste aanname, 5% van alle cutscenes in de game zijn pre-rendered. De rest is allemaal ingame gerendered. Dit komt uit een interview met een ontwikkelaar van de game:

“And since the game is rendered on real time, Ochiai asks if there's anything YoshiP is particular about when developing the game through the use of game engine. YoshiP's answer: They wanted to stop using anything that is related to pre-render, but there is one particular scene that involves the sea (which he won't detail because spoilers) and he felt that going real time render is impossible for that particular moment, so he'd say 95% of the game is real time, and the sea/ocean is pre-render, and characters that are rendered in real time will be pre-rendered just for that particular part and created a movie cutscene of it without any need of loading (since they are going with an FF with no "Now Loading" on screen).”
Dit is inderdaad vaak een designkeuze om laadschermen te maskeren, of om simpelweg ook op zwakke machines de cutscenes te tonen zoals beoogd. Alleen doodzonde wanneer het dus in-engine cutscenes betreft die een moderne PC dus beter zou renderen, omdat je er compressie en dus framerate limieten mee introduceert om bandbreedte en schijfruimte te sparen. Iets wat je vroeger ook wel vaker zag.
Deze design keuze heeft niks met laadschermen te maken, de reden hiervoor is voornamelijk om het meer als een film te laten zien. Veel ontwikkelaars hebben dit ook aangegeven.
Een film is gemaakt voor het grote doek en een projector. Dat geeft een heel andere ervaring dan een LCD, of erger nog, een OLED scherm.
Een film wordt desondanks ook nog gewoon op 24fps aangeboden op bluray of streaming diensten, dit is niet alleen maar omdat dit voor het grote doek gemaakt is. LCD kan overigens prima omgaan met 24fps content, indien de bron er voor zorgt dat de tv naar de juiste hz schakelt. En daar ligt het grote probleem, aangezien veel streaming apps op 60hz draaien en de tv geen signaal geeft indien er een film afgespeelt wordt. Wat resulteert in stutter, i.p.v. vloeiende beelden. Koop een goede 4K bluray speler en je zal zien hoe soepel een film op LCD draait.

OLED is een ander verhaal, die heeft sowieso moeite met content onder de 40 fps. Dat is gewoon een nadeel van OLED. De beste tv's blijven nog steeds CRT en Plasma.
Cid Highwind @Anoniem: 30656720 augustus 2024 10:09
[...]
Een film wordt desondanks ook nog gewoon op 24fps aangeboden op bluray of streaming diensten, dit is niet alleen maar omdat dit voor het grote doek gemaakt is. LCD kan overigens prima omgaan met 24fps content, indien de bron er voor zorgt dat de tv naar de juiste hz schakelt. En daar ligt het grote probleem, aangezien veel streaming apps op 60hz draaien en de tv geen signaal geeft indien er een film afgespeelt wordt. Wat resulteert in stutter, i.p.v. vloeiende beelden. Koop een goede 4K bluray speler en je zal zien hoe soepel een film op LCD draait.

OLED is een ander verhaal, die heeft sowieso moeite met content onder de 40 fps. Dat is gewoon een nadeel van OLED. De beste tv's blijven nog steeds CRT en Plasma.
Een beetje vreemde redenering. Een hoop materiaal wordt inderdaad niet op meer dan 24fps aangeboden, omdat dit nu eenmaal het formaat is wat nog altijd de norm vormt. Zie ook: https://www.slashgear.com...shot-at-24-fps-explained/

Op zich is dat voor films en series ook geen enkel probleem, we zijn er nu eenmaal voor geconditioneerd en soap opera effect is nu eenmaal een ding. Dat betekent echter niet dat 24 fps voor alle scènes optimaal is op een sample-and-hold display zoals LCD of OLED. Daar is het kiezen tussen twee kwaden: Vasthouden aan het originele materiaal, met judder bij panning shots. Of soap opera effect voor scènes waar je geen extra frames nodig hebt, zoals dialogen. Een variable framerate zou natuurlijk ook een oplossing zijn, in theorie dan.

https://blurbusters.com/faq/oled-motion-blur/
Er zijn manieren om het effect te verminderen, door bijvoorbeeld BFI toe te passen op een OLED. Maar zoals je zelf al zegt, het is geen CRT of plasma, laat staan het witte doek.

Voor games is het vooral een kwestie van hoe je het bekijkt. De woorden van een director heb je altijd met een korreltje zout te nemen en in het juiste perspectief te stellen. De PS5 is simpelweg niet krachtig genoeg om alles altijd in 60 fps te renderen, zeker als je dan flashy cutscenes hebt, is een stabiele framerate te prefereren boven een stotterende bende. Bijkomend voordeel is dat, wanneer je een 30 fps cap hebt ingesteld, de gebruikelijke variabele resolutie dus juist het visuele spektakel nog net wat mooier kan weergeven dan de reguliere gameplay.

Dat 30 fps in games meer "cinematic" is, is daarentegen als drie Playstation generaties eerder debunked. Je kan film-logica (en achtergronden) niet zomaar voor games toepassen. En zoals reeds door anderen opgemerkt, films én games draaien beiden om immersie. Niet is zo immersie-brekend als een plotselinge verandering in de framerate.
DigitalExorcist @SterkeYerke19 augustus 2024 21:52
Dan zit je waarschijnlijk met timings en dergelijken? (Oprechte vraag trouwens)
Wolfos @Anoniem: 30656720 augustus 2024 08:57
Het soap opera effect krijg je alleen met echte beelden, niet met CGI.
Anoniem: 306567 @Wolfos20 augustus 2024 09:11
Dat is niet waar, het soap opera effect heeft ook niet alleen met motion interpolation te maken. Maar meer met onze hersenen die 24fps gewend zijn in cutscenes of films. Als dit ineens op 60fps draait kunnen wij dit als vreemd ervaren. Dit werkt ongeacht welke content dit is. In films zijn ook hele delen in CGI gemaakt en ook daar doet zich het probleem voor.
VanderWells @Anoniem: 30656720 augustus 2024 10:17
Weet je waar m’n hersenen niet tegen kunnen? Dat constante gewissel tussen 60fps gameplay en 30fps cutscenes. Dat ervaar ik pas als vreemd

Avatar 2 in HFR gezien? Actiescènes waren high frame rate maar dialoog was 24fps, ook als stijlkeuze. Geen constante frame rate vind ik echt absurd om naar te kijken
Anoniem: 306567 @VanderWells20 augustus 2024 10:21
Begrijp ik helemaal, dat is ook irritant. Ik heb avatar 2 in HFR gezien, sowieso vind ik HFR in films helemaal niet fijn, maar het switchen is ook irritant. Dus voor mij het liefst gewoon films in 24fps.
Marctraider @Anoniem: 30656719 augustus 2024 22:45
Fout. 30fps alleen maakt het een slideshow. Je must motion blur. Zet maar eens een film stil met veel beweging.
Finraziel
@Marctraider19 augustus 2024 23:17
Als je een film stil zet dan is het per definitie een slide show (die niet naar de volgende slide gaat) :+
Maar ook in films zie je vaak genoeg duidelijk het hakkelen van de 24 fps hoor... Ik vind het zelf best jammer dat hfr niet doorgezet heeft want ik stoor me daar in de bioscoop eigenlijk best een beetje aan (al is het geen heel groot probleem). In 'panning scenes' zie ik het echt heel duidelijk hakkelen. Maar ja, veel filmmakers hebben daar toch een voorkeur voor...
CelisC @Anoniem: 30656720 augustus 2024 12:37
Meerdere ontwikkelaars van Final Fantasy XIV zitten achter XVI. FFXIV is zeer verhaal-rijk en limiteert de FPS absoluut NIET gedurende de vele cutscenes in dat spel (genoeg om meerdere DAGEN te vullen).

Dit lijkt mij daarom een onwaarschijnlijke reden.
Cilph @Anoniem: 30656719 augustus 2024 22:40
Als het gaat om de ervaring dan slaan ze compleet de plank mis. Van 120fps naar 30fps zorgt voor een enorme visuele whiplash. Jouw verhaal is praktisch mythe.
Anoniem: 306567 @Cilph20 augustus 2024 08:26
Je kan het er wel mee oneens zijn, maar Japanse ontwikkelaars doen dit toch echt bewust. Games zoals Nioh, wo long, ishin, ff stranger paradise hebben allemaal 30fps cutscenes. De reden? Design keuze.
Cilph @Anoniem: 30656720 augustus 2024 10:38
Dat ze het doen is heel wat anders dan het expres doen. Vaak is het beperkingen van de onderliggende console en dan luiheid bij de port. Hebben de makers deze redenering ook echt gegeven?
Cilph @Anoniem: 184920220 augustus 2024 12:53
Sinds wanneer heb je meer schijfruimte nodig om een hogere framerate te ondersteunen. Die cutscenes zijn niet pre-rendered. Wat een dom argument.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cilph op 20 augustus 2024 13:06]

Anoniem: 1849202 @Cilph20 augustus 2024 13:01
Je kan ook zeggen 'Ik ben het niet met je eens want...' -- Maar nee hoor direct de aanval in. Achterlijk figuur.

Daarbij gaat het over Japanse ontwikkelaars in het algemeen, DUS NIET ENKEL EN ALLEEN DIT SPEL.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 20 augustus 2024 13:07]

Cilph @Anoniem: 184920220 augustus 2024 13:07
Ik zeg dat je argument nergens op slaat om genoemde redenen. Nergens val ik je als persoon aan.

EDIT: Over jouw edit: dit zeg je nergens. En dan mij achterlijk noemen. Nergens hebben we het over pre-rendered cutscenes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cilph op 20 augustus 2024 13:09]

Anoniem: 1849202 @Cilph20 augustus 2024 13:10
Je reageert op:
"Je kan het er wel mee oneens zijn, maar Japanse ontwikkelaars doen dit toch echt bewust. Games zoals Nioh, wo long, ishin, ff stranger paradise hebben allemaal 30fps cutscenes. De reden? Design keuze. "
^ Gaat het hier over één spel of meerdere spellen? en staat er 'ontwikkelaar' of ontwikkelaar(s)?

Kan je lezen?
Cilph @Anoniem: 184920220 augustus 2024 13:14
Makker, weet je wel waar dit nieuwsartikel over gaat? Hoe deze thread begonnen is? En dan nog, jouw argument is helemaal niet afhankelijk van dat het gaat om andere uitgevers. Jij impliceert dat er meer schijfruimte nodig is. Dat is enkel het geval bij pre-rendered cutscenes. Zowel Strangers of Paradise als FF16 hebben geen (nauwelijks) pre-rendered cutscenes.
Anoniem: 1849202 @Cilph20 augustus 2024 13:18
Makker, weet je wel waar dit nieuwsartikel over gaat? Hoe deze thread begonnen is?
Dus ik moet het specifiek houden over het artikel terwijl jullie afwijken van wat er exact in het artikel staat?
Jij impliceert dat er meer schijfruimte nodig is. Dat is enkel het geval bij pre-rendered cutscenes. Zowel Strangers of Paradise als FF16 hebben geen pre-rendered cutscenes.
Oh nee je liegt, het staat zelfs hierboven nog geschreven als je kon lezen...
"And since the game is rendered on real time, Ochiai asks if there's anything YoshiP is particular about when developing the game through the use of game engine. YoshiP's answer: They wanted to stop using anything that is related to pre-render, but there is one particular scene that involves the sea (which he won't detail because spoilers) and he felt that going real time render is impossible for that particular moment, so he'd say 95% of the game is real time, and the sea/ocean is pre-render, and characters that are rendered in real time will be pre-rendered just for that particular part and created a movie cutscene of it without any need of loading (since they are going with an FF with no "Now Loading" on screen).
[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 20 augustus 2024 13:20]

Cilph @Anoniem: 184920220 augustus 2024 13:20
Die 1-2 cutscenes die pre-rendered zijn uit honderden zijn totaal niet relevant voor het argument en zitten niet eens in de demo die nu beschikbaar is. Het is volkomen oneerlijk om iemand daarvoor als leugenaar te bestempelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cilph op 20 augustus 2024 13:22]

DeadPhoenix86 @Cilph19 augustus 2024 20:21
90% van de AAA games hebben Denuvo op PC.

Gewoon met je portemonnee stemmen, en niet kopen. Misschien leren ze het.
xoniq @DeadPhoenix8620 augustus 2024 12:20
90%? Bold statement. Bron? Want ik speel heel veel AAA games, en als er Denuvo in zit is het slechts ‘af en toe’. Met name bij nieuwere Ubi titels.

Ik verwacht eerder dat 50% tot 60% Denuvo vanaf de release ingebouwd hebben/hadden, en dat vanwege performance concerns er nog 30% tot 40% het daadwerkelijk nog actief hebben.

Dat is heel veel minder dan 90%.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xoniq op 20 augustus 2024 12:24]

DeadPhoenix86 @xoniq20 augustus 2024 17:33
Geen bron voor nodig. De meeste games komen gewoon met Denuvo op release day, en een jaar later wordt het eruit gehaald. Ze doen dit vooral om de verkoop cijfers hoog te houden.

Daarom zei ik 90%. Aangezien er ook een aantal games worden uitgebracht zonder Denuvo. Maar de meeste games op Steam hebben toch een vorm van DRM of Denuvo aanwezig.

Maar zoals ik zei, als je geduld hebt, dan koop je de game pas als denuvo eruit is gepatched.

Maar we weten allemaal dat de meeste games niet op dag 1 af zijn. Dus waarom 70 euro neerleggen als je het een jaar later voor de helft van de prijs kan kopen, en dan heb je een grote kans dat Denuvo niet meer aanwezig is.

Ik heb liever ook dat alle games zonder Denuvo uit worden gebracht, maar dan zitten de bedrijven weer te klagen dat ze een hoop geld mis lopen.
xoniq @DeadPhoenix8620 augustus 2024 17:38
90% van de AAA games hebben Denuvo op PC.
Ik dacht dat je hier bedoelde dat 90% van de AAA games op dit moment beschikbaar Denuvo bevat, vandaar. Maar iets genuanceerder dus.
Dus waarom 70 euro neerleggen als je het een jaar later voor de helft van de prijs kan kopen, en dan heb je een grote kans dat Denuvo niet meer aanwezig is.
Volledig mee eens. Heb al vaker een pre-order / nieuwe game gerefund. En volledig gestopt met pre-orders sinds enkele jaren geleden. Heb een flinke backlog, en vul dat later wel weer aan.

Er zijn enkele kleine uitzonderingen, zoals ik wacht enorm hard op FF7: Rebirth, die komt er gewoon day 1. Verder heb ik zelfden die 'need' gehad. Behalve mogelijk GTA 6, maar ik gebruik een PC dus dat wordt 'm de komende 2 jaar niet :+
DeadPhoenix86 @xoniq20 augustus 2024 17:46
Nee, ik bedoelde ook 90% van de games die op dag 1 uitkomen.

Wat daarna gebeurd, dat tel ik niet meer mee. Want dat verschilt per bedrijf. Of Denuvo blijft erin, of het wordt naar 1 tot 2 jaar na release eruit gehaald. Veel Online games blijft Denuvo gewoon Aanwezig. Maar met Single player games dan kan je verwachten dat Denuvo uiteindelijk verdwijnt.
phray @Cilph19 augustus 2024 20:23
Een goede implementatie heeft geen impact op performance. Games zoals Doom Eternal hebben dat al laten zien.
Xfade @phray19 augustus 2024 21:56
Het helpt mee dat die engine erg goed is. Als je engine al brak is, en je er dan ook nog denuvo in propt. tjah. Ik zal iig. de reviews afwachten. Preorderen doe ik sowieso niet.
Server.1968 @Cilph19 augustus 2024 19:56
Bedankt, was nog enigszins geïnteresseerd, met die DRM zeker niet.
GromuhlDjun @Cilph19 augustus 2024 20:28
Gebaseerd op andere games kan dat nogal uiteen lopen, maar de trend in zo'n beetje alle Denuvo geïnfecteerde games is:
- Langere laadtijden, vooral na opstarten (vaak 2x tot 3x zo lang, van minder dan een minuut tot soms meerder minuten)
- Flink lagere 1% lows, dus meer stotters (bijv. Ghost wire tokyo 14 vs 56 fps, Immortals of Aveum 56 vs 61 fps, Lies of P 36 vs 96 fps)

In sommige games is de impact weer minimaal, zoals Doom Eternal, Ace Combat 7, de twee modernste Tomb Raiders. Impact op performance is dan nog "maar" 5-10%.

Bron: YouTube: Denuvo performance impact tested before and after DRM was removed.

Ergo, conclusie zal zijn: ongever 10% slechtere performance tot een stutterfest en ontzettend lange laadtijden. Zou vooral de recensies afwachten.

Denuvo is eigenlijk heel fijn, het voorkomt dat ik de nieuwste games koop voor de hoofdprijs terwijl ik nog heel veel leuks in mijn backlog heb :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door GromuhlDjun op 19 augustus 2024 20:30]

Pim0377 @GromuhlDjun19 augustus 2024 21:21
Denuvo is eigenlijk heel fijn, het voorkomt dat ik de nieuwste games koop voor de hoofdprijs terwijl ik nog heel veel leuks in mijn backlog heb :P
_/-\o_ _/-\o_

Meesterlijk, ik dacht dat ik de enige was die die gedachten kronkel had :)
Majestici @GromuhlDjun19 augustus 2024 22:21
Denuvo flags disablen en de volledige matroesjka aan VM layers weghalen voor de drawcalls zijn twee verschillende dingen. En niet elke Denuvo implementatie is hetzeflde. Sommige hebben alleen de 5 activation limit, andere de volledige anti-tamper suite.

Als het echt op drawcall niveau gedaan wordt, dan heeft dat zeer zeker een impact op 1% lows en CPU renderthread bottlenecking (single-core IPC). En de games waar het dan "weggehaald is" is enkel de verificatie weggehaald, hij gaat nog steeds met de drawcalls door die VM layers heen. Dus de CPU load blijft ongewijzigd.

Je moet echt een game hebben met deze vorm van Denuvo, bijvoorbeeld Hogwarts, en dan de volledige sourcecode hebben zonder Denuvo. Waar de drawcalls dus niet via-via naar de GPU gestuurd worden. Dan heb je pas een echte verschiltest. Zover ik weet heeft geen enkele developer dat gedaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Majestici op 19 augustus 2024 22:23]

Xeneonic @Majestici20 augustus 2024 05:33
Assassin's Creed Origins heeft geen Denuvo meer op versie 1.52, daar zijn de VM layers er compleet uitgesloopt, zonder de source code. Maar dat is niet door de developers gedaan.

En dat had inderdaad een impact op zowel laadtijden als de 1% stutters.

Dus legale kopers waren weer de dupe.
87Dave @Cilph19 augustus 2024 21:06
Goeie waarschuwing. Ik ga dan zeker de Digital Foundry technical review afwachten voor ik de port overweeg.
Er zijn er altijd die beweren dat Denuvo geen impact heeft, maar ik heb in het verleden toch al absurde CPU bottlenecks veroorzaakte microstutters ervan tegengekomen. Maar hangt heel sterk af van game en CPU, moeilijk een lijn in te trekken wanneer het verkeerd gaat lopen.
SterkeYerke 19 augustus 2024 19:58
…en heeft een realtimevechtsysteem, in plaats van de turnbasedvariant van eerdere titels.
Dat is toch al zo sinds Final Fantasy XII uit 2007?
Raizio @SterkeYerke19 augustus 2024 20:07
Nou, 13 is nog praktisch turnbased. 15 en ook ongeveer FF7 Remake hebben een soort van turnbased for skillmoves, waar basic attacks nonstop mogelijk zijn.

Deze iteratie daarintegen slaat een hele nieuwe weg in a la Devil May Cry.
SterkeYerke @Raizio19 augustus 2024 20:33
Ah, dank voor de verduidelijking!
ultimasnake @Raizio19 augustus 2024 21:39
FF XII remake is niet turned based, je kan de hele tijd aanvallen zoals je wilt en bouwt met hits ‘stamina’ (weet even geen betere woord) voor speciale acties.

Niets is zoals met schaken om de beurt een zet doen zoals ‘vroeger’ in de FF reeks
LockeNL 19 augustus 2024 23:05
helaas geen ultrawide support...
Crownable @LockeNL20 augustus 2024 08:45
Pff.. Als je het mij vraagt is ultrawide support is toch wel een minimaal vereiste tegenwoordig. Zo exotisch is dat toch niet meer?
LockeNL @Crownable20 augustus 2024 12:17
Precies mijn gedachte.
Slashdotter 19 augustus 2024 21:00
Komt ook gelijk op Geforce Now uit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/GeForceNOW/comments/1ew6b1k/ffxvi/
Of-Aaargh 20 augustus 2024 07:10
Geen versie voor ARM?
Alxndr @Of-Aaargh20 augustus 2024 09:20
Waarom zou die er zijn/komen? Hoeveel % van de mensen hebben een pc/laptop met een ARM processor?

(Als je wil gamen moet je geen Apple kopen.)
Of-Aaargh @Alxndr20 augustus 2024 15:17
Ik denk dat steeds meer mensen een Windows-PC met ARM zullen hebben. De huidige Snapdragon-laptops zijn echt een stuk beter dan de eerste pogingen van Microsoft een paar jaar geleden. Een nadeel van de huidige Snapdragon-PC's is dat de native ondersteuning van Windows on ARM voor games zelfs slechter is dan die van Mac OS op ARM.
Alxndr @Of-Aaargh20 augustus 2024 17:33
Oh ja, er zijn tegenwoordig Windows ARM laptops... hoe slecht waren die verkoop cijfers ook alweer?

Voordat de eerste AAA titel met ARM ondersteuning komt in de zeespiegel al met centimeters gestegen denk ik. Als je ziet dat het vaak al te veel gevraagd is om überhaupt een PC-port te krijgen gaat dit nog heel lang duren.

Kan je een ARM processor trouwens al met een videokaart combineren, of zijn die iGPUs goed genoeg?
Of-Aaargh @Alxndr21 augustus 2024 07:43
Op Android telefoons en tablets met high end Snapdragons draaien games prima. Als je 'echte' games wil draaien op je PC, wil je natuurlijk sowieso een desktop en geen laptop, of die nou Intel, AMD of Qualcomm is.
Diigii 19 augustus 2024 23:32
Ik heb de demo geïnstalleerd en geprobeerd, maar het gaat nog niet zonder problemen. De nieuwste drivers (van NVIDIA) moet je zeker installeren, maar de game crashed nog wel als ik een aantal instellingen wil activeren in de opties. Weet niet meer zo de naam van de instelling, maar volgens mij kan je die alleen maar activeren met een RTX 4 series kaart (ik dacht dat het de Frame Generation optie is). Ook loopt de game i.c.m. OBS niet fijn, erge traagheid helaas.

De game werkte prima als ik de fps op 60 vastzette, maar uiteraard wil ik met m'n 4 series kaart er alles uithalen ;)

Als ze dat nog weten te fixen, dan ben ik verkocht aan de game. Nooit echt veel Final Fantasy games gespeeld, maar dit is toch wel erg gaaf. De soundtracks zijn enorm goed in de demo! Hopelijk worden de cutscenes ook nog 60 fps, je ziet toch wel erg goed dat ze op 30 fps draaien.
Cowamundo 19 augustus 2024 23:50
Release op de zelfde dag als Throne and Liberty. Is er iets bijzonders met die datum of puur toeval?
Diigii @Cowamundo20 augustus 2024 10:14
Throne and Liberty is helaas uitgesteld tot 1 oktober 2024 en early access start 5 dagen eerder. Dus dan komt dan wellicht wat beter uit voor anderen.
giantgiantus 20 augustus 2024 10:50
Ik ben zo blij dat ik gewoon van een gamepje kan genieten. Moet er beetje leuk uitzien en goed werken. Al die internet ophef heb ik nooit echt last van. Maakt leven wel wat leuker denk ik.
GlennusGoat 20 augustus 2024 12:17
Hoewel ik het tof vind dat Square direct op Steam lanceert is dit toch een van m'n minst favoriete Final Fantasy games ooit. Het verhaal begon aardig maar ik kon mij er echt niet in krijgen. Richting het einde ben ik dialoog gaan skippen, terwijl ik dat nooit doe met andere games.

Ook de mega herhalende side quests kwamen mij echt de keel uit. Dingen zoals "Hey ik weet dat je net een mega dikke boss fight gedaan hebt maar als je nu niet 6 handjes zand voor mij meeneemt dan komt het niet meer goed met mij" x10 kon ik echt niet meer aan toen bleek dat vrijwel alle sidequests zo zijn.
De meeste FF games heb ik 100% uitgespeeld maar dit voelde als een saaie MMORPG zonder andere mensen, hele simpele combat en een duf verhaal.

Ja, de graphics en soundtrack waren fantastisch, maar ik zal zeker niet nog een keer dippen voor een PC versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GlennusGoat op 20 augustus 2024 12:19]

Metallize 20 augustus 2024 15:11
de PS5 versie licht bij mij thuis stof te happen , omdat ik me totaal niet kon inleven in deze "corridor rpg "
Ik wou de FF7 remakes nog proberen ... maar voor 70eur wil ik die gok niet wagen

mischien dat ik te gewend ben aan de openworld-rpg's

[Reactie gewijzigd door Metallize op 20 augustus 2024 15:11]

