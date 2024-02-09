Animestreamingsdienst Funimation houdt op 2 april 2024 op met bestaan

De reden dat modern family maar 4 seizoenen in blu-ray heeft. Is omdat fox een probleem had met Amazon. Sindsdien zijn er vanaf seizoen 4 alleen maar dvd’s gemaakt. En is de kans zeer klein dat er ooit nog een blu-ray of 4K versie van komt.
Hoe I met your mother is hetzelfde probleem.
Heb hier een lijst met pre-orders voor je.
Netherlands The Pineapple Thief: It Leads to This Jan 23, 2024
Netherlands The Creator Jan 09, 2024
Netherlands The Creator 4K Jan 09, 2024
Netherlands Wonka Jan 08, 2024
Netherlands Wonka 4K (SteelBook) Jan 08, 2024
Netherlands Mac DeMarco: One Wayne G Dec 15, 2023
Netherlands Corrective Measures Dec 07, 2023
Netherlands The Nun II Dec 05, 2023
Netherlands Beau Is Afraid Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands The Exorcist: Believer (Collector's Edition) Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands The Exorcist: Believer 4K (Collector's Edition) Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands The Sound of Music (Super Deluxe Edition | Blu-ray Audio) (Hardback Book) Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands Trolls 3 In Harmonie Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands Peter Gabriel: i/o (DigiPack) Nov 29, 2023
Netherlands Steven Wilson: The Harmony Codex Oct 31, 2023
Netherlands Oppenheimer Oct 27, 2023
Netherlands Oppenheimer 4K (Limited Edition) (SteelBook) Oct 26, 2023
Netherlands The Flash + Black Adam Oct 16, 2023
Netherlands The Flash + Black Adam 4K Oct 16, 2023
Netherlands Gremlins 4K (SteelBook) Oct 14, 2023
Netherlands The Lost Boys + The Shining + Poltergeist 4K Oct 13, 2023
Netherlands Yes: The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition | Blu-ray Audio) Oct 12, 2023
Netherlands Elvis + The Great Gatsby Oct 11, 2023
Netherlands The Exorcist 4K (Extended Director’s Cut and Original Theatrical Version) Oct 10, 2023
Netherlands Mystic River (SteelBook) Oct 09, 2023
Netherlands Elemental Sep 14, 2023
Netherlands The Little Mermaid Sep 14, 2023
Netherlands Interstellar 4K (SteelBook) Sep 07, 2023
Netherlands The Little Mermaid 4K Sep 07, 2023
Netherlands Blue Beetle Sep 04, 2023
Netherlands Blue Beetle 4K (SteelBook) Sep 04, 2023
Netherlands The Meg 2 Films 4K (The Meg / Meg 2: The Trench) Sep 01, 2023
Netherlands The Meg 2 Films (The Meg / Meg 2: The Trench) Aug 31, 2023
Netherlands Fast & Furious: 10-Movie Collection (The Fast and the Furious / 2 Fast 2 Furious / The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift / Fast & Furious / Fast Five / Fast & Furious 6 / Fast & Furious 7 / Fate of the Furious / Fast & Furious 9 / Fast X) Aug 22, 2023
Netherlands The Flash 4K (SteelBook) Aug 21, 2023
Netherlands The Flash Aug 20, 2023
Netherlands Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4K Aug 20, 2023
Netherlands Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Aug 16, 2023
Netherlands Meg 2: The Trench Aug 14, 2023
Netherlands Meg 2: The Trench 4K (SteelBook) Aug 11, 2023
Netherlands Barbie 4K (SteelBook) Aug 10, 2023
Netherlands Renfield (Dracula Sucks Edition) Aug 08, 2023
Netherlands The Meg 4K (Japanese Artwork | Limited Edition) (SteelBook) Jul 28, 2023
Netherlands Shazam! / Shazam! Fury of the Gods Jul 28, 2023
Netherlands Barbie Jul 26, 2023
Netherlands Shazam! Fury of the Gods Jul 18, 2023
Netherlands Creed III Jul 13, 2023
Netherlands Creed: 3-Film Collection 4K Jul 13, 2023
Netherlands Avatar
Niet heel netjes ik hoop dat je het kunt ontcijferen 😂
