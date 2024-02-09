De animestreamingsdienst Funimation houdt op 2 april 2024 op met bestaan. De accounts van de dienst worden dan overgezet naar Crunchyroll, die de inhoud van Funimation overneemt. Digitale kopieën van series en films worden echter niet meegenomen.

Het was al bekend dat Crunchyroll de inhoud en gebruikers van Funimation ging overnemen, maar er was nog geen specifieke datum bekendgemaakt. Die staat nu in een bericht van Funimation op de ondersteuningspagina.

De dienst schrijft dat bestaande abonnees automatisch naar Crunchyroll worden overgedragen. Funimation benadrukt dat de overdracht 'kan variëren afhankelijk van het betalingsplatform, abonnementstype en regio'. The Verge merkt op dat de digitale kopieën van films en series die gebruikers aan Funimation hebben toegevoegd, niet worden overgezet naar Crunchyroll, hoewel Funimation dit eerder wel had beloofd.

Funimation en Crunchyroll VRV zijn niet beschikbaar in Nederland en België, maar Crunchyroll wel. Er zijn Fan- en Mega Fan-abonnementen van respectievelijk 6,99 en 9,99 euro per maand, en een jaarabonnement van 99,99 euro. Het Mega Fan-abonnement maakt streamen op vier apparaten en offline kijken mogelijk.