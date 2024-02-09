Animestreamingsdienst Funimation houdt op 2 april 2024 op met bestaan

De animestreamingsdienst Funimation houdt op 2 april 2024 op met bestaan. De accounts van de dienst worden dan overgezet naar Crunchyroll, die de inhoud van Funimation overneemt. Digitale kopieën van series en films worden echter niet meegenomen.

Het was al bekend dat Crunchyroll de inhoud en gebruikers van Funimation ging overnemen, maar er was nog geen specifieke datum bekendgemaakt. Die staat nu in een bericht van Funimation op de ondersteuningspagina.

De dienst schrijft dat bestaande abonnees automatisch naar Crunchyroll worden overgedragen. Funimation benadrukt dat de overdracht 'kan variëren afhankelijk van het betalingsplatform, abonnementstype en regio'. The Verge merkt op dat de digitale kopieën van films en series die gebruikers aan Funimation hebben toegevoegd, niet worden overgezet naar Crunchyroll, hoewel Funimation dit eerder wel had beloofd.

Funimation en Crunchyroll VRV zijn niet beschikbaar in Nederland en België, maar Crunchyroll wel. Er zijn Fan- en Mega Fan-abonnementen van respectievelijk 6,99 en 9,99 euro per maand, en een jaarabonnement van 99,99 euro. Het Mega Fan-abonnement maakt streamen op vier apparaten en offline kijken mogelijk.

Door Loïs Franx

Redacteur

09-02-2024 • 13:39

Reacties (72)

pagani 9 februari 2024 13:47
Toch weer stuitend dat je "aankopen" die je hebt gedaan (in dit geval een digitaal verkregen kopie van een zelf gekochte dvd of blu-ray) kunt kwijtraken door een overname of faillissement.

Zelf heb ik slechts een film digitaal gekocht (toevallig via Youtube, omdat hij enkel daar te krijgen was met NL-ondertitel) en heb ik praktisch mijn hele game-library (Nintendo en PC) digitaal. Dan blijft toch altijd de vraag wat er gebeurt als diensten omvallen of samengaan.

En ja, ik begrijp dat bij streaming of digitale winkels je eigenlijk een licentie "koopt", maar feitelijk komt het dus neer op huur-tot-we-omvallen.
Jeroenneman @pagani9 februari 2024 13:50
Daarom dus gewoon lekker zelf je schijf vullen met wat je wil.

Digitale providers bewijzen steeds maar weer onbetrouwbaar te zijn.
MeNTaL_TO @Jeroenneman9 februari 2024 13:58
Moet het nog wel op Bluray uitkomen, wat steeds vaker een zelfdzaamheid wordt. Aantal series komen nog wel uit op DVD, maar niet op Bluray, als ze uberhaupt nog op schijf uitkomen.
Anoniem: 2053118 @MeNTaL_TO9 februari 2024 14:35
Er komen nog genoeg films uit op BluRay en 4K. Ik koop nog steeds na al die jaren.
MeNTaL_TO @Anoniem: 20531189 februari 2024 14:52
Series daarin tegen.
Anoniem: 2053118 @MeNTaL_TO9 februari 2024 14:56
Ook genoeg van tenminste, wat ik leuk vind wel. Noem is wat op.
MeNTaL_TO @Anoniem: 20531189 februari 2024 15:57
How I met your mother.
Modern family

Van de laatste zijn de eerste 4 wel uit op Bluray, de rest van de serie niet. Ook dat is iets wat vaker gebeurt, begin je met sparen en krijg je de collectie niet compleet.
Anoniem: 2053118 @MeNTaL_TO9 februari 2024 16:57
De reden dat modern family maar 4 seizoenen in blu-ray heeft. Is omdat fox een probleem had met Amazon. Sindsdien zijn er vanaf seizoen 4 alleen maar dvd’s gemaakt. En is de kans zeer klein dat er ooit nog een blu-ray of 4K versie van komt.

Hoe I met your mother is hetzelfde probleem.

Heb hier een lijst met pre-orders voor je.


Netherlands The Pineapple Thief: It Leads to This Jan 23, 2024
Netherlands The Creator Jan 09, 2024
Netherlands The Creator 4K Jan 09, 2024
Netherlands Wonka Jan 08, 2024
Netherlands Wonka 4K (SteelBook) Jan 08, 2024
Netherlands Mac DeMarco: One Wayne G Dec 15, 2023
Netherlands Corrective Measures Dec 07, 2023
Netherlands The Nun II Dec 05, 2023
Netherlands Beau Is Afraid Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands The Exorcist: Believer (Collector's Edition) Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands The Exorcist: Believer 4K (Collector's Edition) Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands The Sound of Music (Super Deluxe Edition | Blu-ray Audio) (Hardback Book) Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands Trolls 3 In Harmonie Dec 01, 2023
Netherlands Peter Gabriel: i/o (DigiPack) Nov 29, 2023
Netherlands Steven Wilson: The Harmony Codex Oct 31, 2023
Netherlands Oppenheimer Oct 27, 2023
Netherlands Oppenheimer 4K (Limited Edition) (SteelBook) Oct 26, 2023
Netherlands The Flash + Black Adam Oct 16, 2023
Netherlands The Flash + Black Adam 4K Oct 16, 2023
Netherlands Gremlins 4K (SteelBook) Oct 14, 2023
Netherlands The Lost Boys + The Shining + Poltergeist 4K Oct 13, 2023
Netherlands Yes: The Yes Album (Super Deluxe Edition | Blu-ray Audio) Oct 12, 2023
Netherlands Elvis + The Great Gatsby Oct 11, 2023
Netherlands The Exorcist 4K (Extended Director’s Cut and Original Theatrical Version) Oct 10, 2023
Netherlands Mystic River (SteelBook) Oct 09, 2023
Netherlands Elemental Sep 14, 2023
Netherlands The Little Mermaid Sep 14, 2023
Netherlands Interstellar 4K (SteelBook) Sep 07, 2023
Netherlands The Little Mermaid 4K Sep 07, 2023
Netherlands Blue Beetle Sep 04, 2023
Netherlands Blue Beetle 4K (SteelBook) Sep 04, 2023
Netherlands The Meg 2 Films 4K (The Meg / Meg 2: The Trench) Sep 01, 2023
Netherlands The Meg 2 Films (The Meg / Meg 2: The Trench) Aug 31, 2023
Netherlands Fast & Furious: 10-Movie Collection (The Fast and the Furious / 2 Fast 2 Furious / The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift / Fast & Furious / Fast Five / Fast & Furious 6 / Fast & Furious 7 / Fate of the Furious / Fast & Furious 9 / Fast X) Aug 22, 2023
Netherlands The Flash 4K (SteelBook) Aug 21, 2023
Netherlands The Flash Aug 20, 2023
Netherlands Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 4K Aug 20, 2023
Netherlands Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Aug 16, 2023
Netherlands Meg 2: The Trench Aug 14, 2023
Netherlands Meg 2: The Trench 4K (SteelBook) Aug 11, 2023
Netherlands Barbie 4K (SteelBook) Aug 10, 2023
Netherlands Renfield (Dracula Sucks Edition) Aug 08, 2023
Netherlands The Meg 4K (Japanese Artwork | Limited Edition) (SteelBook) Jul 28, 2023
Netherlands Shazam! / Shazam! Fury of the Gods Jul 28, 2023
Netherlands Barbie Jul 26, 2023
Netherlands Shazam! Fury of the Gods Jul 18, 2023
Netherlands Creed III Jul 13, 2023
Netherlands Creed: 3-Film Collection 4K Jul 13, 2023
Netherlands Avatar

Niet heel netjes ik hoop dat je het kunt ontcijferen 😂

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 2053118 op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

BCC @MeNTaL_TO9 februari 2024 14:11
De kwaliteit van BlueRay is ook nog eens een keer stukken hoger dan wat je tegenwoordig gestreamed krijgt.
Zeror @MeNTaL_TO9 februari 2024 14:39
Zet je alles USB-sticks en berg je dat op ;)
chrisboers @Jeroenneman9 februari 2024 14:42
Dit gaat meer en meer onmogelijk worden. Games werken al bijna nooit meer direct van het schijfje af, want hebben patches en online verificatie nodig voor je ze af kan spelen.

Bij films en series op BR is dat gelukkig nog vaak wel het geval, maar hecht ik daar persoonlijk totaal niet aan: eenmaal gekeken kan het weg. Voor anderen kan dat natuurlijk anders zijn.

Overigens tonen digitale providers juist aan dat ze zeer betrouwbaar zijn. Steam, MS met zijn xbox, Playstation en Nintendo bedienen nog steeds alle oude platformen. Zelfs van de stokoude PSP kan je al je oude aankopen nog downloaden.

Dat onbetrouwbare, dat valt dus nog best wel mee.
Dazzyreil @chrisboers9 februari 2024 15:08
Games werken al bijna nooit meer direct van het schijfje af,
Daarom ben ik tot nu toe heel blij met Nintendo, nog niks tegengekomen wat internet nodig had or day 1 patches (Animal Crossing misschien)
Jeroenneman @chrisboers9 februari 2024 16:36
Qua games doet Steam het inderdaad goed. Nintendo zou ik niet als voorbeeld noemen, die gaan binnenkort juist de servers offline halen voor de 3DS.

Bij partijen als Netflix of Prime mis je soms opeens hele seizoenen, of een serie is überhaupt niet meer te vinden. Bij Spotify heb ik ook al meegemaakt dat een playlist niet meer klopte omdat er opeens nummers ontbraken.

Betaalde services zouden juist makkelijker moeten zijn dan piracy. Tot nu toe lijkt alleen Steam dat te snappen.
bzuidgeest @Jeroenneman9 februari 2024 17:44
Begrijpbaar, maar dat zou gewoon niet nodig moeten zijn. Een betrouwbaar klant vriendelijk aanbod zou gewoon afgedwongen moeten kunnen worden.
Bijvoorbeeld een model waar je een licentie koopt ipv media en die licentie centraal of zo beheerd is. Zodat je onafhankelijk van een specifieke dienst bent.
Als je hip en onnodig gecompliceerd wil doen, een blockchain voor licenties.
LOTG @pagani9 februari 2024 13:59
Er is voor zo ver ik begrijp geen sprake van overname of faillissement. Sony is eigenaar van beide diensten en kiest er voor deze samen te voegen.

Het is dus puur een keuze om dit te laten vervallen en geen gevolg van een situatie waar geen controle over is.

Wel typisch dat het weer een Sony dienst is waar eigendom vervalt, en deze keer gewoon in eigen hand.
chrisboers @LOTG9 februari 2024 14:44
Ik vermoed dat dat een licentie-kwestie is. De originele aankopen zijn gelicenseerd aan Funimation, niet aan Crunchyroll. Dat de een in de ander overgaat betekent niet automagisch dat de licenties meegaan.
Juridisch kan dat best een mijnenveld zijn, dus het is mogelijk niet zo eenvoudig als 1+ 1.
BiaggioLuciano @chrisboers9 februari 2024 15:21
Nee, maar klantgerichtheid dicteert dat je de kosten wel draagt voor de korte termijn om tevreden gebruikers te houden voor de lange termijn. Maar goed, ik betwijfel of iemand wat nuttigs heeft te zeggen over de financiën van Sony hier, dus het blijft speculeren. Voor we het weten wordt Sony uitgeknepen en zijn ze de onschuldige rebellen die niet meewerken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BiaggioLuciano op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

ikt @pagani9 februari 2024 14:14
Zolang je koopt zonder eigenaar te worden, is piraterij geen diefstal.

- Iemand op Reddit
Frame164 @ikt9 februari 2024 14:48
Je koopt ook niets. Slechts een licentie om het te gebruiken. Velen van ons op dit forum hebben hun salaris aan hetzelfde principe te danken (i.e. iedereen die bij een bedrijf werkt dat software levert). Je zult raar opkijken als jullie klanten dan ook maar gaan jatten omdat ze geen zin hebben in licenties.....
Bananaman123124 @Frame1649 februari 2024 15:33
Dat is inderdaad het argument, als het niet te koop is, dan kan ik het ook niet stelen. (Ik vind hem persoonlijk ietsje te simpel)

Het is al heel vaak gezegd en blijft mijn inziens volledig waar.

Piraterij is geen prijs-issue maar een service-issue. We hebben gezien hoe hard de downloads van films en series daalde toen Netflix naar Nederland kwam met een enorm aanbod en goede prijs. Het was gemakkelijk en werkte goed. Sinds de komst van Netflix is het aantal downloaders gehalveerd.

Tegenwoordig moet je lid zijn van meerdere streamingsplatforms om alle seizoenen van 1 serie te kunnen kijken, op torrentssites staan die gewoon netjes onder elkaar. Het is makkelijker om te downloaden dan gebruik te maken van het legale alternatief.

Ik ben geen fan van het hele "You'll own nothing and be happy" gebeuren en de IT-sector is dat wel heel erg aan het pushen.
JBVisual @Frame1649 februari 2024 15:51
Koop is inderdaad een misvatting voor velen.
Als je iets koopt zou je eigenaar zijn, en daarmee dus ook eigenaar van de inhoud. (Waarmee je plots het recht zou hebben om deze te werken, er publiceren etc…)

Je koopt inderdaad een licentie voor het gebruik van product X met een bepaalde kring (thuis, vereniging, werk etc…)
qlum @ikt9 februari 2024 15:14
Software piraten diefstal noemen is altijd al onwaar geweest.
Illegaal, ja, onethisch vaak wel maar diefstal is toch echt een totaal ander vergrijp.
Het is eerder de digitale variant van over het poortje springen bij de metro.

In het geval dat je licentie op zo een manier wordt ontnomen, denk ik dat de meeste redelijke mensen het downloaden uit illegale bron geen probleem vinden.
bzuidgeest @qlum9 februari 2024 17:49
Waarom zou het geen diefstal zijn? Je steelt inkomen van de leverancier.
Je kunt discussieren of de verkoop wel plaats had gevonden, maar als we dat even voor lief nemen dan derf je met piraterij inkomsten.
Dat de duplicatie van de bitjes niets kost is nauwelijks relevant. De kosten van het werk, de ontwikkeling, zijn gedistribueerd over de verkopen. Dus ja piraterij is diefstal.

Of ik dat erg vind is weer een andere discussie.
qlum @bzuidgeest9 februari 2024 21:59
Voor mij is de belangrijkste reden dat intellectueel en fysiek eigendom heel andere rechten zijn, die voor mij een totaal andere waarde hebben. Intellectueel eigendom zie ik als een pragmatische bescherming ter bevordering van creatieve werken, waar bezit veel fundamenteler is.

Dus het ontnemen van iemands bezit is dan ook iets heel anders dan zonder toestemming een kopie maken.

Dit staat verder los van de economische relatie, waarbij piraterij zich niet 1 op 1 vertaalt met verlies of waar iemand x kopieert anders het goedkopere y gekocht zou hebben.
bzuidgeest @qlum12 februari 2024 10:29
In deze maatschappij en alle voorgaande word dat onderscheid dat jij even maakt, niet gemaakt. Bezit is bezit, fysiek of niet. Soms worden dingen (als wiskunde) als onmogelijk om te bezitten aangeduid, maar dat zijn uitzonderingen.
Dus het ontnemen van iemands bezit is dan ook iets heel anders dan zonder toestemming een kopie maken.
Dat is alleen een beetje waar, als je de kopie zelf maakte zoals een schilder een kopie van een schilderij maakt. Echter je gebruikt het origineel direct om de kopie te maken, een behoorlijk verschil. De schilder doet echt werk door te schilderen en de kopie is minder waard daardoor. De kopie in geval van digitaal is echter hetzelfde waard en gemaakt met het origineel als tool.

Persoonlijk vind ik piraterij onder de juiste omstandigheden te verdedigen. Maar dat het is en blijft diefstal. Maar bijvoorbeeld in het geval van abandonware weten we gewoon niet van wie je steelt.

Het enige discussie punt is of elke kopie 1 op 1 relateert aan een verkoop anderzijds. Het argument dat jij niet belangrijk vind is eigenlijk het enige belangrijke. Waarbij ik stel dat er geen 1 op 1 relatie is, maar dat veranderd niets, het betekend alleen dat per kopie niet het volle aankoop bedrag word gestolen.

Kopieën voor persoonlijk gebruik vallen wat mij betreft buiten de discussie. Backup is gewoon een recht wat mij betreft en hebben geen commercieel doel.
Mandrake466 @bzuidgeest10 februari 2024 19:30
Dat iemand iets download betekent niet automatisch dat die persoon het ook daadwerkelijk zou kopen, mocht het niet te downloaden zijn.
Blokker_1999 @Mandrake46611 februari 2024 16:12
Zucht, dat is zo een zinloze discussie. Ik kan evengoed beweren dat mensen die downloaden net minder aankopen net omdat ze weten hoe ze het zonder betalen kunnen downloaden en ipv keuzes te moeten maken over waar men zijn geld aangeeft er voor kiest om het helemaal niet meer uit te geven aan entertainment.

Het is dus niet omdat je het anders niet noodzakelijk had aangekocht, dat je nog wel altijd een evenredig deel van je inkomsten uitgeeft aan zulke content.
bzuidgeest @Mandrake46612 februari 2024 10:34
Ik zal mijzelf even quoten:
Je kunt discussieren of de verkoop wel plaats had gevonden,
Wil je nog meer open deuren intrappen? :)

Het maakt voor het argument weinig tot niets uit. Het betekend alleen dat er per kopie minder dan de volle verkoopprijs verloren gaat voor de maker. Als er 100 kopieën zijn en 10 zouden een verkoop vertegenwoordigen, dan is elke kopie een diefstal van een tiende van de prijs in plaats van de hele prijs. Nog steeds diefstal.

En zucht, ik zeg nog maar eens dat ik piraterij van software e.d. best te verdedigen vind onder sommige omstandigheden. Maar dat veranderd niets aan wat het is.

Een piraat met een vrijbrief van de koning noemde zichzelf rustig ook geen piraat. Maar het was er niettemin wel degelijk eentje en iedereen weet het. Woordspel niets meer en niets minder.
Waah @bzuidgeest11 februari 2024 21:59
Voor diefstal moet sprake zijn van een wegnemingshandeling
Er is geen wegnemingshandeling bij illegaal downloaden. Je haalt het niet uit iemand anders account....

Dus nee geen diefstal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Waah op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

bzuidgeest @Waah12 februari 2024 10:39
Ik weet niet waar je die quote vandaan haalt. Maar je haalt wel degelijk wat weg: inkomsten van de uitgever. Er zijn tal van misdaden waarbij niets fysieks gebeurd, veranderd niets aan dat het een misdaad is.

Als je piraterij wil verdedigen prima, dat doe ik ook wel, maar kom dan met een goed argument in plaats van een argument waar iedereen doorheen prikt als slap en fout. Met dit soort argumenten zet je piraterij en de redenen ervoor in kwaad daglicht. En zo komen we nooit aan copyright reform e.d.
Waah @bzuidgeest12 februari 2024 11:07
Ik ga niet direct naar de uitgever en haal inkomsten weg. Ze lopen inkomsten MIS. Dat is wat anders volgens de wet.
Van een goed kan, volgens de Hoge Raad, slechts sprake zijn indien degene die de feitelijke macht daarover heeft deze noodzakelijkerwijze verliest indien een ander zich de feitelijke macht erover verschaft. Pincodes en computergegevens zijn daarom geen goed als bedoeld in artikel 310.4 Onder een goed wordt niet alleen een stoffelijk voorwerp verstaan, maar ook elektrische energie5 , giraal geld6, belminuten en sms-berichten7 en credits (gebruikseenheid om de daarmee aangeduide vorm van telecommunicatiedienstverlening te kunnen kwalificeren en in rekening te kunnen brengen).8 Een goed kan geen economische waarde hebben, maar wel waarde hebben voor de bezitter.9 Zo werd een virtueel voorwerp als goed benoemd.10

Onder een goed wordt niet alleen een stoffelijk voorwerp verstaan, maar ook elektrische energie11 en giraal geld.12Indien het goed ele﻿ktriciteit of gas betreft, is echter pas sprake van diefstal in de zin van dit artikel als het verbruik daarvan gaat door apparaten en installaties die zijn aangesloten op het elektriciteits- respectievelijk het gasnet.13
Als jij electriciteit aftapt, kan de rechtmatige eigenaar het niet gebruiken (want jij maakt het op, dus moet iemand dat maken). Als jij een film download, kan de originele eigenaar (waarvan de kopie gemaakt is) nog altijd de film kijken.

Het wordt anders als er (zoals bij de Switch) een unieke identifier op zit. Als je een cartride kopieert kan Nintendo dat zien omdat dezelfde ID 2x online is. Dat zorgt voor een ban. Dus dan kan de originele koper niet meer goed spelen en is het wel diefstal. Maar daar is hier geen sprake van.

Dus nee, het is geen diefstal. Natuurlijk praat dat het niet goed.... Maar als je iets benoemd, moet je wel de juiste definitie hanteren :+
bzuidgeest @Waah12 februari 2024 13:21
maar als je iets benoemd, moet je wel de juiste definitie hanteren
ben ik op zich wel mee eens.

Maar wellicht zit hier een verschil tussen landen in de weg. Dit is van onze rechters. Hoe zit het in een land als Amerika? Veel van de uitgevers zijn Amerikaans. Nu tellen in ons land onze wetten, maar we hebben ook verdragen tussen landen....

Maar goed, aan de hand van jou artikel, zou ik moeten stellen dat ik het verminderen van de inkomsten van een uitgever onder de noemer diefstal vind vallen. Helaas heeft jou quote geen link, want ik zou eigenlijk willen weten waar het wegnemen van gas omdat het gebruikt word door apparaten zoals dat eindigt dan wel onder valt. Je mag geen gas aftappen. Legalees, je krijgt er hoofdpijn van.
5pë©ïàál_Tèkén @pagani9 februari 2024 14:13
Het is een kwestie van tijd tot er een grote partij omvalt die een aanzienlijk deel van haar klanten in Europa heeft. Dit soort (in mijn ogen) Amerikaanse toestanden, daar zijn ze in Brussel geen fan van. Prima dat je een licentie koopt, maar als morgen Steam omvalt en je ~€750,- aan games foetsie weg zijn, hopelijk dat er dan een paar politici wakker worden. Volgens de letter van de overeenkomst zal het vast wel kloppen (juristen in die sector zijn heus niet dom), maar met het wetboek in de hand de ander met lege zakken achter later, dat is niet verenigbaar met de grondbeginselen van wetgeving in de EU.
Streamingpartijen weten dit natuurlijk, dus nu is het het spel om zo ver mogelijk te gaan zonder de EU wakker te schudden. Sony deed een 'leuke' poging, maar het moet niet veel gekker worden. Het probleem is natuurlijk mandaat - als de EU nu 'al' met dergelijke regelgeving komt, dan zeurt men dat Brussel te veel regeltjes oplegt en 'dat er niks aan de hand is'. Oftewel, het moet eerst mis gaan, pas daarna komt er wetgeving }:O

[Reactie gewijzigd door 5pë©ïàál_Tèkén op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

chrisboers @5pë©ïàál_Tèkén9 februari 2024 14:46
Het is al eerder mis gegaan, met Google die de stekker uit Stadia trok. Zij hebben dat (meer dan) netjes opgelost, maar er is niemand wakker geschud. Ook de vele Games-as-a-Service die verkocht worden en na 3 maanden weer opdoeken schudden niemand wakker.
BiaggioLuciano @chrisboers9 februari 2024 15:17
Het probleem zit hem in de “waarde”. Als je iets koopt voor 5 euro, en je hebt er jaren plezier van, is het dan een verlies van 5 euro wanneer een film verdwijnt? Niet dat ik dit goed praat, heb zelf een redelijke iTunes en schijf collectie die ik niet wil kwijt raken, maar niets is oneindig houdbaar.

Van Consumentenbond.nl:
Van een product mag je verwachten dat je het een bepaalde tijd zonder problemen kunt gebruiken. Dit noem je de levensverwachting. Die hangt af van bijvoorbeeld de prijs, het soort product en het merk. Zo mag je verwachten dat een wasmachine langer meegaat dan een pen.
https://www.consumentenbo...ie-buiten-garantietermijn

Het probleem is dus niet zozeer dat je gekochte producten offline gaan, maar wanneer. Een spel van €60 zou een jaar kunnen bestaan, maar ook jaren. Is het alleen de tijd en kosten waard om gelijk te halen wat betreft speeltijd? Een zaak is echt wel uren aan rechtzaakkosten (kan je potentieel terugkrijgen) en tijd dat je gewoon kwijt bent.

Neemt niet weg dat het schandalig is dat bedrijven wel cashen, maar kort leveren. Maar de oplossing is om zulke bedrijven te vermijden, of als er geen alternatief is, afvragen of het product de prijs wel waard is.

Tip voor degene die wel willen betalen: met behulp van een VPN kan je gewoon Movies Anywhere gebruiken (niet voor alle distributeurs en niet voor series helaas), en met slechts een Amerikaans account kan je je films gratis overzetten naar YouTube en dergelijke.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BiaggioLuciano op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

Finraziel
@BiaggioLuciano9 februari 2024 16:21
Het probleem is dat het enerzijds bijna nooit duidelijk is hoe lang de levensduur zal zijn, en anderzijds dat de producent er zelf voor verantwoordelijk is dat die levensduur beperkt is. Er is geen enkele reden dat een film het maar x jaren zou doen. Idem voor een game die je in je eentje speelt. Maar de producenten maken het allemaal online only om af te dwingen dat ze de controle houden...
Gevolg is dat brave klanten steeds weer de deksel op de neus krijgen terwijl piraten lachen en vrolijk hun films verder kijken (bij games iets lastiger maar bestaat het ook met onofficiële servers bv of gewoon cracks). En ja, zo jaag je je klanten op een gegeven moment weer de illegaliteit in natuurlijk...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Finraziel op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

bzuidgeest @BiaggioLuciano9 februari 2024 17:40
Niettemin, kijk naar all die devices die goed kunnen werken, maar dat niet meer doen omdat er een licentie sleutel mist. Bijvoorbeeld is het op dit moment niet meer legaal mogelijk een nieuwe harddisk in je originele Xbox te zetten omdat die door Microsoft gesigneerde sectors hebben op de disk nodig hebben.
Je kunt de box hacken natuurlijk, maar het zou toch ook zonder dat moeten kunnen?
Die console had ook vast en verwachte levensduur, maar in de praktijk moet die zolang zijn als de hardware functioneren kan. En dat kan lang zijn als ik er goed voor zorg. Ik vind dat dit levensduur niet bekort mag worden door een onnodige hindernis.
Zonnekeer @chrisboers9 februari 2024 15:21
Stadia was vrees ik niet groot genoeg om iemand wakker te schudden, ik gok dat als steam of itunes zou omvallen de politiek wel eerder zou reageren-- ook omdat de europese consumentenbonden waarschijnlijk een actie zouden beginnen.
Evi @5pë©ïàál_Tèkén9 februari 2024 14:39
Sony doet het deze keer weer! Funimation en Crunchyrool zijn allebei van Sony; er speelt hier pure opzet en winstbejag en totaal niets anders.
BiaggioLuciano @5pë©ïàál_Tèkén9 februari 2024 15:27
Dit soort (in mijn ogen) Amerikaanse toestanden, daar zijn ze in Brussel geen fan van.
Wat het 10x zo grappiger maakt dat ze in de VS “Movies Anywhere” hebben, waarbij de grote verkopers (iTunes, YouTube, MicroSoft, Amazon en Vudu) de gebruikers hun bibliotheek laten delen. Niet alle studio’s doen mee want zo zitten ze Disney (eigenaar) dwars de deelname fee is tussen 250 en 500 miljoen dollar, maar een meerendeel [toevoeging] van de grote spelers [/] doen wel mee, want dat extra vertrouwen levert meer verkopen op.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BiaggioLuciano op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

Gamer_Life @5pë©ïàál_Tèkén9 februari 2024 19:43
Mijn account value is maar 326 euro en als ik de games zou willen kopen die ik bezit is het 807 euro totaal dus ik mag hopen dat steam nooit omvalt.
Maarja helaas is het gewoon zo dat we geen controle meer hebben over de games die we spelen.
ErikT738 @pagani9 februari 2024 14:42
Soms is het niet eens huur-tot-we-omvallen, maar huur-zolang-we-betalen-voor-de-licentie. Zie de Discovery content bij Sony een paar maanden terug.
kozue @ErikT7389 februari 2024 16:33
Of muziek die ineens uit GTA wordt verwijderd |:(
Cergorach
@pagani9 februari 2024 15:21
Er zijn gewoon bepaalde aanbieders die onbetrouwbaar zijn gebleken, Sony is daar een van, Nintendo een ander, maar zo zijn er nog meer. En zelfs de betrouwbare aanbieders zijn betrouwbaar tot op heden en bieden geen garantie voor de toekomst.

Echter zelf media kopen, wat natuurlijk ook een hele hoop mensen gaan zeggen, is ook niet helemaal haalbaar. Ook die gaan stuk en zal je een backup moeten maken (die je regelmatig moet controleren) om 100% zekerheid te hebben. Als ik kijk naar mijn hele VHS collectie, die nam heel veel ruimte in beslag, ging gestaag achteruit in kwaliteit en op een gegeven moment kan je gewoon de spelers niet meer kopen. En sure, 25 jaar geleden werd de DVD geintroduceerd, maar daarna kon je nog heel lang VHS kopen... Ondertussen is mijn VHS collectie op de schroothoop beland.

Dan mijn DVD collectie... Daar is al heel lang niets meer aan toegevoegd, maar wel de hele VHS collectie vervangen door DVD voordat de VHS collectie weg kon... Ik heb het nog steeds, ik weet zeker dat tenminste 1 DVD gesneuveld is, maar heb ze al jaren niet aangeraakt, dus geen idee of dat de enige is of dat er meer verloren zielen tussen zitten.

Dan mijn Blu-ray collectie... Ja, ik ben niet achterlijk! Ik blijf niet aan de gang! ;)

Ever voor de duidelijkheid:
VHS => geen pixels, maar scan lines, niet helemaal vergelijkbaar (maar over het algemeen slechtere kwaliteit dan DVD)
DVD => 288p tot 576p (soms interlaced)
Blu-ray => 480i tot 2160p
Crunchyroll => afhankelijk van het device 240p tot 1080p.

Natuurlijk zit je met al het bovenstaande met codec vs bitrate vs bandwidth. Maar Wat ik op Crunchyroll stream is over het algemeen betere kwaliteit dan mijn DVD collectie, zelfde geld voor het gros van de andere streaming diensten. Sommige hebben zelfs voor sommige titels 2160p beschikbaar...

Een populaire anime serie op Blu-ray (vaak niet eens 4k) is ~€90 voor een seizoen van 24 afleveringen. Crunchyroll is momenteel €70/jaar. Na 50 jaar kijken zou ik misschien 40 seizoenen populaire anime hebben gekocht op Blu-ray voor datzelfde geld. Met de vraag of mijn eerste aankoop nog is af te spelen en ik kan tegen die tijd geen BR spelers meer kopen, heck in de meeste desktops, laptops en consoles zit zelfs al geen disc speler meer in...

Maar iets als Crunchyroll heeft niet het complete aanbod, wel het grootste van de legale aanbieders, maar zeker niet alles, niet van het huidige aanbod of het historische...

Er is gewoon geen perfecte keuze!
Anoniem: 623295 @Cergorach9 februari 2024 20:28
Na 50j zal je dan ook een veelvoud van 70€ elk jaar aan Crunchyroll kwijt zijn. Moet je ook rekening mee houden want dat seizoen dat je nu gekocht hebt aan 70€, zal je dan slechts 1,4€ per jaar gekost hebben. En je hebt dan ook geen enkele garantie dat Crunchyroll tegen die tijd de serie er al niet afgeflikkerd heeft.
Met de vraag of mijn eerste aankoop nog is af te spelen en ik kan tegen die tijd geen BR spelers meer kopen, heck in de meeste desktops, laptops en consoles zit zelfs al geen disc speler meer in...
Dit hebben we nu toch al lang opgelost door die bits simpelweg naar een HDD te kopiëren?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 623295 op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

Cergorach
@Anoniem: 62329510 februari 2024 11:32
Maar na 50 jaar is niet alleen Crunchyroll duurder, maar ook de fysieke content, dus dat maakt niet uit.

Als je na 50 jaar stopt heb je inderdaad niets als je Crunchyroll nam en als je fysieke media kocht heb je 40 seizoenen anime op Blu-ray, die bijzonder weinig waard nog zijn. Laten we zeggen dat we 100 jaar dit doen, ons hele leven, aan het einde van de rit heb je 80 seizoenen anime vs 100 jaar dagelijks naar 80%+ (nieuwe) anime heb kunnen kijken. Je kan die 80 seizoenen niet meenemen je kist in (niet voldoende ruimte)... ;)

En hoeveel geld zijn we kwijt al die content op te slaan? 50 jaar HDDs, NASen, disc readers, alle tijd die je bezig bent met rippen, organiseren, controlleren, eventuele backups, etc. En het rippen werkte ook niet altijd met elke discreader, speciale versies, speciale firmware, speciale software. Denk je dat je die nog kan krijgen over 30 jaar zonder naar de 2e hands markt te hoeven gaan? Hoeveel data heb je na 50 jaar?

Ik kan je uit 30 jaar ervaring vertellen, dat fysieke media uiteindelijk NIET goedkoper is dan via een streamingdiensten. En als je alles verzameld via pirating is dat uiteindelijk ook niet goedkoper => storage. En geen van allen is makkelijker dan een streamingdienst.
Anoniem: 623295 @Cergorach12 februari 2024 12:45
Maar na 50 jaar is niet alleen Crunchyroll duurder, maar ook de fysieke content, dus dat maakt niet uit.
Enkel voor nieuwe aankopen, dat is mijn punt. De series die afgerond zijn en waarvan je vandaag de dag de BR van koopt kosten je niets meer in de toekomst. En even ter verduidelijking, de % verhoging van streaming abokosten zijn absurd veel hoger dan die van fysieke media. Je kan zelf stellen dat fysiek alleen maar goedkoper is geworden als je inflatie in rekening brengt (One Piece BR op fnac.be kost 20-35€, dat betaalden we 2 decennia geleden ook al toen die nog op VHS uitkwamen).
En als je alles verzameld via pirating is dat uiteindelijk ook niet goedkoper => storage.
Heb de berekenig al eens gemaakt en hier op Tweakers gedeeld. Hardware kost voor 36TB aan redundante opslag (zowel lokaal als een offsite 1:1 kopie): 77,5€ per maand voor een periode van 5j. Is wel een kubernetes cluster met 7 noden dus wel een beetje overkill voor gewoon het hosten van media. Is natuurlijk een stuk meer dan je aan Crunchyroll kwijt bent maar dat is dan ook niet je enige abo. Bij Google betaal je voor 20TB storage 99€ per maand en bij Apple kan je maximaal 12TB iCloud storage bekomen voor 59€ per maand. Hoe hoger de capaciteit van mijn clusters, des te lager de €/TB komt te zitten (zit nu op het minst efficiënte).
Je kan die 80 seizoenen niet meenemen je kist in (niet voldoende ruimte)
Binnen 50j rip je de content van vandaag naar een mediadrager die de grote van een microSD kaart is :p
En geen van allen is makkelijker dan een streamingdienst.
Eens alles opgezet is piraterij een stuk gemakkelijker. Films, anime, TV shows, docu's, etc. worden gewoon via een web interface aan een "wishlist" toegevoegd, worden automatisch in gewenste kwaliteit & taal gedownload en in de media player beschikbaar gesteld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 623295 op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

Cergorach
@Anoniem: 62329512 februari 2024 13:13
De One Piece BR die ik tegenkom op fnac.be in de €20-€35 range zijn films van ~100min, niet een seizoen OP. De OP seizoenen kosten €50 per half seizoen (12-13 afleveringen), dus €100 voor een vol seizoen. Daarnaast is het nog eens Japans of Frans, als ik reviews van Nederlandse teleurgestelde fans mag geloven, zit er geen Engelse ondertitel bij (alleen Frans). Wat een absoluut issue is voor velen.

20 jaar geleden was ook een iets andere situatie, we zaten over het algemeen met nagesynchroniseerde troep in het Engels of Frans of Japans met Franse ondertitels. Het was immers VHS, niet meerdere geluids/ondertitel tracks zoals bij DVD.

Ik heb meer betaald voor Next Generation op VHS dan dat ik op DVD betaalde en de DVD boxed set die ik uit de VS heb geimporteerd (21.5 jaar geleden) koste ook ruim 4x zo duur als dat je deze nu koopt op BR. Maar dat zijn 40 jaar oude series, niet de net nieuwe meuk.
CelisC @pagani9 februari 2024 14:12
"You shall own nothing and you shall be happy"
Games, videos, series, huisvesting; de hoeveelheid abonnementen op producten die vroeger gewoon fysiek te verkrijgen waren stijgt al jaren. Dat is het nieuwe verdienmodel.

Nu is het wachten tot ze deze praktijken doortrekken naar deurbellen, "smart" lampen, smartphones, je koelkast, etc. "We ondersteunen dit product x jaar, daarna kun je het niet meer gebruiken omdat we de veiligheid niet meer kunnen garanderen via updates en/of omdat de hardware is verouderd".

Gelukkig zijn er nog producten waarbij digitale én fysieke producten te verkrijgen zijn, denk aan de Nintendo Switch en cartridges. Dit is ook een reden om blij te zijn dat we in Europa leven: ik kan me moeilijk voorstellen dat dergelijke praktijken het hier zó bont kunnen maken in de (nabije) toekomst. (Hopelijk blijkt dat geen #hopium)
Bob Popcorn @CelisC9 februari 2024 14:22
"You shall own nothing and you shall be happy"
als je het zo opschrijft klinkt het vrij dwingend. De originele uitspraak is "You will own nothing and be happy", en moet opgevat worden als "You will be happy without owning anything". Dat is nogal een verschil.
Bob Popcorn @Wowhead9 februari 2024 14:41
De mijne is de onderbouwing van diegene die het heeft gezegd, en die heeft er een hekel aan dat zijn opmerking uit verband wordt getrokken.
Wowhead @Bob Popcorn9 februari 2024 14:45
En dan ga je moderatie misbruik maken door -1 te geven.
Sneu.
Bob Popcorn @Wowhead9 februari 2024 14:48
Ik heb niks aangeraakt. Sterker nog, reacties op een reactie van mij *kan* ik niet eens modereren.
gimbal @pagani9 februari 2024 14:31
"maar feitelijk komt het dus neer op huur-tot-we-omvallen" - yep. Vroeger was het "huur totdat je console de kast in gaat of de cartridge/diskette/cd/dvd kapot gaat" :)

Puntje bij paaltje, het doel is absoluut niet dat je zaken maar 1 keer koopt; hoe vaker, hoe beter. Ik heb bepaalde films nu al drie keer gelicensed. Videoband, DVD, digitaal. Schande!

[Reactie gewijzigd door gimbal op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

chrisboers @gimbal9 februari 2024 14:47
Dit was met films altijd al zo. Eerst op VHS, daarna op DVD en daarna nog een keer op Blu-Ray. En natuurlijk nu nog in streaming-vorm.
JackBol @pagani9 februari 2024 15:26
Ergens op Reddit stond wel een goede quote (in het Engels uiteraard):
Als aankoop geen bezit impliceert, dan is piraterij geen diefstal
fire-breath @pagani11 februari 2024 12:55
je raakt het niet kwijt he.
Alleen de digitale kopie die je gemaakt hebt. Als het goed is, dan heb je de onderliggende schijf of digitaal bestand nog.

Enige dat jammer is, is dat je het opnieuw moet uploaden. er zijn ergere dingen.

voor de rest ben ik het helemaal met je eens. ik vind dingen zoals steam erg gevaarlijk. Het idee dat je 'jouw' games kunt kwijtraken...
bij voorkeur vermijd ik steam dan ook. Koop liever een productkey.
maar zelfs dan ben je niet veilig omdat de meeste gamelaunchers eerst connectie met de server gaan maken om de hele game te downloaden.
geert1 9 februari 2024 13:47
The Verge merkt op dat de digitale kopieën van films en series die gebruikers aan Funimation hebben toegevoegd, niet worden overgezet naar Crunchyroll, hoewel Funimation dit eerder wel had beloofd.
Dat is balen voor gebruikers. Maar zoals ik het begreep was dit een optie om digitale versies van blu-rays toe te voegen aan het account. Oftewel de gebruiker had al de blu-ray, en heeft die nu ook nog; die content kan dan niet meer bekeken worden binnen CrunchyRoll maar nog wel gewoon via het schijfje zelf. Als dat inderdaad klopt, dan valt de schade hier in elk geval wat mee. Alsnog niet netjes van Funimation om beloften niet na te komen, maar er gaat niet werkelijk content verloren maar alleen gemak.

Edit: en uiteraard is dit extra vervelend voor wie de blu-ray al verkocht had, in de veronderstelling dat de digitale versie beschikbaar zou blijven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door geert1 op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

nzall @geert19 februari 2024 14:00
Het kan goed zijn dat mensen de digitale versie hebben gekoppeld aan hun account en dan de fysieke versie hebben doorverkocht. Ik gebruik zelf al jaaaaaren geen fysieke dragers meer voor films en muziek, en ik heb in de laatste 8 jaar nog maar 1 keer een fysieke schijf gebruikt voor een game te installeren, en dat was een uitzondering: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy vereiste dat ik een product key invulde in een programma dat op de schijf stond zodat ik de key die dat programma teruggaf kon invoeren in Steam. Ik moest daarvoor zelfs een oude laptop uit de kast ophalen omdat géén enkele van mijn huidige toestellen een schijflezer heeft.
fire-breath @geert111 februari 2024 12:48
voor wat betreft je edit ben ik het niet echt eens met je. Wanneer je de bluray verkoopt, dan heb je ook geen recht meer op een digitale kopie.

Wellicht is het zuur voor hen. maar eerlijk gezegd heb ik daar geen sympathie voor. Jatten blijft jatten.
LOTG 9 februari 2024 14:04
Ik vind Crunchyroll echt tegenvallen in Nederland. Het aanbod vergeleken met de VS viel mij zeer zwaar tegen, en dubs zijn niet altijd beschikbaar.

Met een VPN is het nog wel de moeite maar het zou gewoon een compleet aanbod moeten zijn voor de prijs.
ErikT738 @LOTG9 februari 2024 14:45
dubs
Really?

Ik vind het aanbod vrij goed tegenwoordig, vooral als je kijkt naar de simulcasts. Uiteraard mist er nog een hoop oudere content, maar hier en daar worden er nog steeds dingen toegevoegd.
Grauw @ErikT7389 februari 2024 15:18
Hopelijk zorgt de samenvoeging met Funimation ook hier voor een uitbreiding van de catalogus. Vroeger toen ik nog vaak anime keek zaten ze tegen elkaar op te bieden voor series die dan regelmatig exclusief bij Funimation belandden, wat in Nederland dus niet beschikbaar was.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Grauw op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

Dark Angel 58 @LOTG10 februari 2024 20:45
regio beperking :')
hoort echt niet meer van de tijd.
D13DS3L 9 februari 2024 13:45
Dunkey's streaming guide van december is nu alweer outdated :(((
klakkie.57th 9 februari 2024 15:37
Bestaat er eigenlijk een anime streamingdienst die oude series beschikbaar heeft liefst in Belgie maar als het moet via vpn.

Captain Future zou ik toch echt nog eens graag herbekijken met engelse stemmen weliswaar en natuurlijk Goldorak/Mazinger , Ulisses 31, Saint Seiya, City Hunter, heidi, Remi … gewoon teveel om op te noemen
Advanced03 9 februari 2024 16:18
Nog een redenen om de zeven zeeën te zeilen dus
MeneerGroot 9 februari 2024 18:39
Dit is dus precies de reden om:

1. Fysieke discs te kopen
2. Piracy bestaat

En in geval 2 kan ik het niemand kwalijk nemen. Je aangekochte content is niet meer van jou. Grote bedrijven interesseert het niks en komen er mee weg. De consument kan fluiten naar ze geld en digitale content.

Er zijn game developers die piracy aansporen. In het kader van rip het lekker en speel gerust en als je het leuk vind zien we een donatie wel tegemoet.

Optie 1 is iig aan het uitsterven, helaas. Koop vandaag de dag maar eens een game, je krijgt een doosje met code.
crazyboy01 @MeneerGroot9 februari 2024 20:36
Op de pc wel ja. Maar om even bij films/series te blijven dat ligt ook wel deels aan de animo. Nu we deze mogelijkheid hebben heeft echt bijna niemand nog zin om met dvd (of nu blu-ray) boxen te sleuren en om de paar episodes schijfjes te verwisselen, als het ook met een klik via internet kan. En in de volksmond is 'alles' online te streamen ookal is dat in praktijk helemaal niet waar.

Maar inderdaad, in het geval van gekochte media is het wel flink zuur en zou dit niet moeten mogen, of je zou dan minstens de mogelijkheid moeten krijgen om dit een periode legaal te back-uppen op eigen media voor het offline wordt getrokken.
Dark Angel 58 10 februari 2024 20:42
Crunchyroll VRV
VRV??? Wat is dat???
Want volgens internet houdt VRV ook op met bestaan???

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dark Angel 58 op 22 juli 2024 17:16]

FinalLight 11 februari 2024 02:16
zou aantrekkelijk zijn als ze daadwerkelijk alle anime hebben.
maar dat is niet het geval, dus soms moet je ff een stukje varen en heb je hetzelfde kwaliteit.

